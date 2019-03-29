DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PROGRESS OF FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING



29.03.2019 / 16:40

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



UPDATE ON PROGRESS OF FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")



Introduction



Defined terms used but not otherwise defined in this report shall have the same meaning as in the company voluntary arrangement proposed in relation to SEAG (the "SEAG CVA") and/or the company voluntary arrangement proposed in relation to SFHG (the "SFHG CVA") (as applicable and as the context dictates).



As reported previously, the SEAG CVA and the SFHG CVA were both approved by significant majorities of their respective creditors and by their members at meetings held on 14 December 2018. The SEAG CVA documentation and SFHG CVA documentation can be downloaded at



This report should be read in conjunction with recent market announcements (available at www.steinhoffinternational.com/sens.php), including the most recent monthly update that was incorporated within the unaudited trading update for the quarter ended 31 December 2018 issued on 28 February 2019 (the "February Update").



Approval for Extension to the CVA Long-Stop Dates

The CVA Long-Stop Date in relation to both the SEAG CVA and the SFHG CVA is currently 5.00pm (London time) on 29 March 2019 (or such later time as may be agreed by the relevant parties). Both SEAG and SFHG continue to work towards the implementation of the Restructuring. However, given events since December 2018, SEAG and SFHG will not be in a position to implement all of the Restructuring Steps set out in the SEAG CVA and the SFHG CVA on or prior to the CVA Long-Stop Date.



In addition, in order to implement the relevant provisions of the SEAG CVA and the SFHG CVA in accordance with their terms, it is envisaged that the closing of the Restructuring will require several weeks from such time as all conditions precedent to the Restructuring detailed in the SEAG CVA and the SFHG CVA are satisfied (or waived in accordance with the relevant document(s)). Accordingly, SEAG and SFHG have sought consent of their respective creditors to an extension of the CVA Long-Stop Date under each of the SEAG CVA and SFHG CVA to 31 May 2019 provided that if a full, final and non-appealable determination of the Application has not occurred by 12.00pm (London time) on 18 April 2019, the CVA Long-Stop Date shall be further automatically extended to 28 June 2019. The details of such request are set out in CVA Consent Request No. 1 dated 15 March 2019 which can be downloaded at



On 26 March 2019, the Company, SEAG and SFHG issued a Supplemental Letter relating to CVA Consent Requests No. 1 and No. 2 (referred to below). The Supplemental Letter can be downloaded at



The requisite majority of creditors of SEAG and SFHG have provided their consent to the extension of the CVA Long-Stop Date set out in CVA Consent Request No. 1. The CVA Long-Stop Date has therefore been extended to 31 May 2019, subject to the further automatic extension detailed above. The approval of CVA Consent Request No. 1 will consequently extend the Long-Stop Date as defined in and as applicable to the Lock-Up Agreement to be the same as the extended CVA Long-Stop Date.



Amendments to the SEAG CVA, SFHG CVA and certain Restructuring Documents

As previously reported, following the Application, SEAG entered into discussions with LSW and the SEAG Creditors Group (and their respective advisers) to seek to address certain of the grounds of challenge asserted by LSW in the Application as well as certain consequential and related drafting amendments raised by LSW in correspondence following the Application. Accordingly, SEAG and SFHG sought consent of their respective creditors to certain amendments and modifications to the SEAG CVA, the SFHG CVA and certain of the Restructuring Documents necessary to address the grounds of challenge (the "Proposed LSW Amendments"). The details of such request are set out in CVA Consent Request No. 2 dated 21 March 2019 which can be downloaded at



The requisite majority of creditors of SEAG and SFHG have provided their consent to the Proposed LSW Amendments set out in CVA Consent Request No. 2. Accordingly, the SEAG CVA, the SFHG CVA and the relevant Restructuring Documents have been amended and restated and will be available at



As reported earlier today, on 28 March 2019, SEAG and LSW agreed that the Application be dismissed on consensual terms. The parties accordingly filed with the Court a Consent Order giving effect (if and when approved by the Court) to that agreement. Once the Court has approved the Consent Order, the Supervisors and SFHG Supervisors will update the CVA Creditors and SFHG Creditors (as applicable) pursuant to the terms of the SEAG CVA and the SFHG CVA (as applicable).



Separately, and as a consequence of events since the approval of the SEAG CVA and the SFHG CVA, SEAG and SFHG are in the process of preparing a series of amendments and modifications to the SEAG CVA and SFHG CVA (as applicable) and the relevant Restructuring Documents (the "Proposed Omnibus Amendments") which are unrelated to the Proposed LSW Amendments. Whilst a number of the Proposed Omnibus Amendments are minor, technical or administrative in nature, certain of them will require relevant majority approval. It is anticipated that SEAG and SFHG will request the relevant consents by way of a separate CVA consent request in due course.



Head office liquidity

The Company continues to actively monitor cash flows and manage other liabilities (including contingent claims, tax and bilateral facilities) as well as funding needs that may arise at the subsidiary level.



Conforama

On 21 December 2018, the Group agreed to make an additional short-term bridge funding facility of EUR50 million available to Conforama to provide working capital support. This facility remains in place.



Pepkor Europe Limited

The Company is preparing to launch a consent request under the Lock-Up Agreement that will allow Pepkor Europe Limited and its subsidiaries (the "Pepkor Europe Group") to, amongst other things, refinance certain existing credit facilities, repay certain intragroup loans, incur additional debt and engage in a refinancing where one of the arrangers is a well-known international bank, signalising a normalisation of the Pepkor Europe Group's financing arrangements.



KAP Industrial Holdings Limited

As announced on 27 March 2019, the Company has launched an accelerated bookbuild offering to place up to 694,206,661 ordinary shares in KAP Industrial Holdings Limited ("KAP") ("the Placing Shares") (the "Placing"). Steinhoff has successfully placed the Placing Shares at a price of R6.85 per Placing Share ("Placing Price") raising total gross proceeds of R4.8 billion (c. EUR293 million). The book of demand was oversubscribed. The Placing Price represents a discount of c. 9.4% to the KAP closing price on 26 March 2019. Accordingly, the Placing Shares, constituting approximately 26% of KAP's issued share capital, will be allocated in terms of the Placing, resulting in the Company no longer holding a direct interest in KAP. Settlement of the Placing is expected to occur on Monday, 01 April 2019.



Unitrans Motor Holdings Proprietary Limited ("Unitrans")

As announced on 28 March 2019, the Company reached an in-principle agreement to dispose of 74.9% of Steinhoff Africa Holdings Proprietary Limited's ("Steinhoff Africa") shares in Unitrans (and its subsidiaries), and 100% of the loan claims against Unitrans held by Steinhoff Africa, to CFAO Holdings South Africa Proprietary Limited ("CFGAO HAS") (the "Potential Transaction"). Under the terms of the Potential Transaction the parties will endeavour to dispose of the Company's remaining 25.1% interest in Unitrans at a later date, as part of a Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment transaction.



Update on Group governance

As previously reported, the onboarding process between the Group and the nominees identified for the Newco 3 board and the boards of the key intermediate holding companies (in addition to the two directors nominated by the Company, Louis du Preez and Theodore de Klerk) in the SEAG group is ongoing. The Group expects to announce the candidates publicly prior to the Restructuring Effective Date.



As part of the ongoing steps to strengthen the Company's governance arrangements, a Chief Compliance and Risk Officer is being appointed. This appointment is imminent and an update will be communicated shortly.



Forensic investigation

On 15 March 2019, the Company released an overview of the findings of the PwC forensic investigation. A copy of this is available on the Company's website. The management and supervisory boards of the Company continue to consider the contents of the PwC report and to progress various actions as outlined in the overview. Updates on these actions will be provided when appropriate.



Current management priorities

The key priorities for the management team currently include:



Satisfying the various conditions precedent contained within the SEAG CVA and SFHG CVA and otherwise planning for the implementation of the Restructuring;



Working with the nominees of the new management boards to assist their familiarisation process with the SEAG group and its restructuring;



Maintaining stability across the Group and managing the ongoing operations of the Group, including actively monitoring cash flows, supporting operating performance, managing other liabilities and funding needs that arise at the operating company level;



Finalising the 2017 and 2018 Annual Financial Statements;



Continuing to consider the contents of the PwC report and to progressing various actions as outlined above;



Monitoring and defending any litigation claims brought against the Group and identifying and pursuing recoveries where available; and



Engaging with the wider stakeholder group and regulators.



Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group. In accordance with the Company's reporting obligations under paragraph (e) of clause 20 of the lock-up agreement between, among others, the Company, Steinhoff Europe AG ("SEAG"), Steinhoff Finance Holding GmbH ("SFHG"), Stripes US Holding, Inc. ("SUSHI") and certain creditors, dated 11 July 2018 (the "LUA"), please see below the monthly update on progress in connection with the corporate and capital restructuring of the Group's European business (the "Restructuring").Defined terms used but not otherwise defined in this report shall have the same meaning as in the company voluntary arrangement proposed in relation to SEAG (the "SEAG CVA") and/or the company voluntary arrangement proposed in relation to SFHG (the "SFHG CVA") (as applicable and as the context dictates).As reported previously, the SEAG CVA and the SFHG CVA were both approved by significant majorities of their respective creditors and by their members at meetings held on 14 December 2018. The SEAG CVA documentation and SFHG CVA documentation can be downloaded at www.lucid-is.com/steinhoff . The Company also refers to the application issued by LSW GmbH ("LSW"), a company claiming to be a creditor of SEAG, challenging the SEAG CVA (the "Application") as previously reported on 11 January 2019.This report should be read in conjunction with recent market announcements (available at www.steinhoffinternational.com/sens.php), including the most recent monthly update that was incorporated within the unaudited trading update for the quarter ended 31 December 2018 issued on 28 February 2019 (the "February Update").The CVA Long-Stop Date in relation to both the SEAG CVA and the SFHG CVA is currently 5.00pm (London time) on 29 March 2019 (or such later time as may be agreed by the relevant parties). Both SEAG and SFHG continue to work towards the implementation of the Restructuring. However, given events since December 2018, SEAG and SFHG will not be in a position to implement all of the Restructuring Steps set out in the SEAG CVA and the SFHG CVA on or prior to the CVA Long-Stop Date.In addition, in order to implement the relevant provisions of the SEAG CVA and the SFHG CVA in accordance with their terms, it is envisaged that the closing of the Restructuring will require several weeks from such time as all conditions precedent to the Restructuring detailed in the SEAG CVA and the SFHG CVA are satisfied (or waived in accordance with the relevant document(s)). Accordingly, SEAG and SFHG have sought consent of their respective creditors to an extension of the CVA Long-Stop Date under each of the SEAG CVA and SFHG CVA to 31 May 2019 provided that if a full, final and non-appealable determination of the Application has not occurred by 12.00pm (London time) on 18 April 2019, the CVA Long-Stop Date shall be further automatically extended to 28 June 2019. The details of such request are set out in CVA Consent Request No. 1 dated 15 March 2019 which can be downloaded at www.lucid-is.com/steinhoff On 26 March 2019, the Company, SEAG and SFHG issued a Supplemental Letter relating to CVA Consent Requests No. 1 and No. 2 (referred to below). The Supplemental Letter can be downloaded at www.lucid-is.com/steinhoff The requisite majority of creditors of SEAG and SFHG have provided their consent to the extension of the CVA Long-Stop Date set out in CVA Consent Request No. 1. The CVA Long-Stop Date has therefore been extended to 31 May 2019, subject to the further automatic extension detailed above. The approval of CVA Consent Request No. 1 will consequently extend the Long-Stop Date as defined in and as applicable to the Lock-Up Agreement to be the same as the extended CVA Long-Stop Date.As previously reported, following the Application, SEAG entered into discussions with LSW and the SEAG Creditors Group (and their respective advisers) to seek to address certain of the grounds of challenge asserted by LSW in the Application as well as certain consequential and related drafting amendments raised by LSW in correspondence following the Application. Accordingly, SEAG and SFHG sought consent of their respective creditors to certain amendments and modifications to the SEAG CVA, the SFHG CVA and certain of the Restructuring Documents necessary to address the grounds of challenge (the "Proposed LSW Amendments"). The details of such request are set out in CVA Consent Request No. 2 dated 21 March 2019 which can be downloaded at www.lucid-is.com/steinhoff The requisite majority of creditors of SEAG and SFHG have provided their consent to the Proposed LSW Amendments set out in CVA Consent Request No. 2. Accordingly, the SEAG CVA, the SFHG CVA and the relevant Restructuring Documents have been amended and restated and will be available at www.lucid-is.com/steinhoff As reported earlier today, on 28 March 2019, SEAG and LSW agreed that the Application be dismissed on consensual terms. The parties accordingly filed with the Court a Consent Order giving effect (if and when approved by the Court) to that agreement. Once the Court has approved the Consent Order, the Supervisors and SFHG Supervisors will update the CVA Creditors and SFHG Creditors (as applicable) pursuant to the terms of the SEAG CVA and the SFHG CVA (as applicable).Separately, and as a consequence of events since the approval of the SEAG CVA and the SFHG CVA, SEAG and SFHG are in the process of preparing a series of amendments and modifications to the SEAG CVA and SFHG CVA (as applicable) and the relevant Restructuring Documents (the "Proposed Omnibus Amendments") which are unrelated to the Proposed LSW Amendments. Whilst a number of the Proposed Omnibus Amendments are minor, technical or administrative in nature, certain of them will require relevant majority approval. It is anticipated that SEAG and SFHG will request the relevant consents by way of a separate CVA consent request in due course.The Company continues to actively monitor cash flows and manage other liabilities (including contingent claims, tax and bilateral facilities) as well as funding needs that may arise at the subsidiary level.On 21 December 2018, the Group agreed to make an additional short-term bridge funding facility of EUR50 million available to Conforama to provide working capital support. This facility remains in place.The Company is preparing to launch a consent request under the Lock-Up Agreement that will allow Pepkor Europe Limited and its subsidiaries (the "Pepkor Europe Group") to, amongst other things, refinance certain existing credit facilities, repay certain intragroup loans, incur additional debt and engage in a refinancing where one of the arrangers is a well-known international bank, signalising a normalisation of the Pepkor Europe Group's financing arrangements.As announced on 27 March 2019, the Company has launched an accelerated bookbuild offering to place up to 694,206,661 ordinary shares in KAP Industrial Holdings Limited ("KAP") ("the Placing Shares") (the "Placing"). Steinhoff has successfully placed the Placing Shares at a price of R6.85 per Placing Share ("Placing Price") raising total gross proceeds of R4.8 billion (c. EUR293 million). The book of demand was oversubscribed. The Placing Price represents a discount of c. 9.4% to the KAP closing price on 26 March 2019. Accordingly, the Placing Shares, constituting approximately 26% of KAP's issued share capital, will be allocated in terms of the Placing, resulting in the Company no longer holding a direct interest in KAP. Settlement of the Placing is expected to occur on Monday, 01 April 2019.As announced on 28 March 2019, the Company reached an in-principle agreement to dispose of 74.9% of Steinhoff Africa Holdings Proprietary Limited's ("Steinhoff Africa") shares in Unitrans (and its subsidiaries), and 100% of the loan claims against Unitrans held by Steinhoff Africa, to CFAO Holdings South Africa Proprietary Limited ("CFGAO HAS") (the "Potential Transaction"). Under the terms of the Potential Transaction the parties will endeavour to dispose of the Company's remaining 25.1% interest in Unitrans at a later date, as part of a Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment transaction.As previously reported, the onboarding process between the Group and the nominees identified for the Newco 3 board and the boards of the key intermediate holding companies (in addition to the two directors nominated by the Company, Louis du Preez and Theodore de Klerk) in the SEAG group is ongoing. The Group expects to announce the candidates publicly prior to the Restructuring Effective Date.As part of the ongoing steps to strengthen the Company's governance arrangements, a Chief Compliance and Risk Officer is being appointed. This appointment is imminent and an update will be communicated shortly.On 15 March 2019, the Company released an overview of the findings of the PwC forensic investigation. A copy of this is available on the Company's website. The management and supervisory boards of the Company continue to consider the contents of the PwC report and to progress various actions as outlined in the overview. Updates on these actions will be provided when appropriate.The key priorities for the management team currently include:Satisfying the various conditions precedent contained within the SEAG CVA and SFHG CVA and otherwise planning for the implementation of the Restructuring;Working with the nominees of the new management boards to assist their familiarisation process with the SEAG group and its restructuring;Maintaining stability across the Group and managing the ongoing operations of the Group, including actively monitoring cash flows, supporting operating performance, managing other liabilities and funding needs that arise at the operating company level;Finalising the 2017 and 2018 Annual Financial Statements;Continuing to consider the contents of the PwC report and to progressing various actions as outlined above;Monitoring and defending any litigation claims brought against the Group and identifying and pursuing recoveries where available; andEngaging with the wider stakeholder group and regulators.Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.

29.03.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

