STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV (SNHJ)
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PROGRESS OF FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING AND EXTENSION OF LONG-STOP DATE UNDER LOCK-UP AGREEMENT ('LUA')

10/19/2018 | 05:35pm CEST

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PROGRESS OF FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING AND EXTENSION OF LONG-STOP DATE UNDER LOCK-UP AGREEMENT ('LUA')

19.10.2018 / 17:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

UPDATE ON PROGRESS OF FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING AND EXTENSION OF LONG-STOP DATE UNDER LOCK-UP AGREEMENT ("LUA")

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company") (together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

On 15 October 2018 the Company announced (the "15 October Announcement") that it had requested that the creditors under the LUA provide their consent to an extension of the long-stop date from 20 October 2018 to 20 November 2018. The extension is required to provide additional time for the long form documentation for the implementation of the restructuring (the "Restructuring") of the financial indebtedness of the Company, Steinhoff Europe AG ("SEAG"), Steinhoff Finance Holding GmbH ("SFHG") and Stripes US Holding, Inc ("SUSHI") to be finalised. It remains the objective of the Group to complete the Restructuring as soon as possible.

The Company can confirm that in excess of 85 per cent of the Group's financial creditors have confirmed their support of the proposed extension and consequently the long-stop date has been amended to 20 November 2018.

To facilitate the implementation of the Restructuring, the Company has also sought the consent of creditors under the LUA in respect of certain proposed amendments to clause 17.5 of the LUA relating to the mechanics by which the Restructuring may be undertaken. The requisite consent levels to such requested amendment have been obtained other than in relation to the 2021 Series of bonds and we expect to achieve the necessary threshold under that Series shortly. Creditors that have not yet consented to that request can do so ahead of the deadline of 5pm (London time) on Tuesday 23 October 2018.

Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.

Stellenbosch, 19 October 2018


19.10.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Herengracht 466
1017 CA Amsterdam
Netherlands
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

735781  19.10.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=735781&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
