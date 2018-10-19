DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PROGRESS OF FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING AND EXTENSION OF LONG-STOP DATE UNDER LOCK-UP AGREEMENT ('LUA')



19.10.2018 / 17:30

UPDATE ON PROGRESS OF FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING AND EXTENSION OF LONG-STOP DATE UNDER LOCK-UP AGREEMENT ("LUA")

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company") (together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

On 15 October 2018 the Company announced (the "15 October Announcement") that it had requested that the creditors under the LUA provide their consent to an extension of the long-stop date from 20 October 2018 to 20 November 2018. The extension is required to provide additional time for the long form documentation for the implementation of the restructuring (the "Restructuring") of the financial indebtedness of the Company, Steinhoff Europe AG ("SEAG"), Steinhoff Finance Holding GmbH ("SFHG") and Stripes US Holding, Inc ("SUSHI") to be finalised. It remains the objective of the Group to complete the Restructuring as soon as possible.

The Company can confirm that in excess of 85 per cent of the Group's financial creditors have confirmed their support of the proposed extension and consequently the long-stop date has been amended to 20 November 2018.

To facilitate the implementation of the Restructuring, the Company has also sought the consent of creditors under the LUA in respect of certain proposed amendments to clause 17.5 of the LUA relating to the mechanics by which the Restructuring may be undertaken. The requisite consent levels to such requested amendment have been obtained other than in relation to the 2021 Series of bonds and we expect to achieve the necessary threshold under that Series shortly. Creditors that have not yet consented to that request can do so ahead of the deadline of 5pm (London time) on Tuesday 23 October 2018.

Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.

