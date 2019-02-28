Log in
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV

(SNHJ)
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Unaudited Trading Update for the quarter ended 31 December 2018

02/28/2019
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Unaudited Trading Update for the quarter ended 31 December 2018

28.02.2019 / 10:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Steinhoff - Unaudited Trading Update for the quarter ended 31 December 2018

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

The Company has today published its trading update for the first quarter of its 2019 financial year. The quarterly update, together with an update letter from the Management Board of the Company, is available on the Company's website via the following link: www.steinhoffinternational.com.

In accordance with the Company's reporting obligations under the lock-up agreement between, among others, the Company, Steinhoff Europe AG ("SEAG"), Steinhoff Finance Holding GmbH ("SFHG"), Stripes US Holding, Inc. ("SUSHI") and certain creditors, dated 11 July 2018 (the "LUA"), this trading update also covers the monthly update on progress in connection with the corporate and capital restructuring of the Group's European business.

Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.


Stellenbosch, 28 February 2019


28.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Herengracht 466
1017 CA Amsterdam
Netherlands
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

782181  28.02.2019 

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 20 004 M
EBIT 2017 1 886 M
Net income 2017 1 481 M
Debt 2017 4 843 M
Yield 2017 92,7%
P/E ratio 2017 0,44
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 591 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Louis J. du Preez Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Heather Joan Sonn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philip Dieperink CFO & Member-Supervisory Board
Steve F. Booysen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Angela Krüger-Steinhoff Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV23.43%672
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD4.93%14 852
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.12.77%4 560
RH25.34%3 186
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.46.47%2 279
DUNELM GROUP PLC54.44%2 192
