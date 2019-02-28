DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Unaudited Trading Update for the quarter ended 31 December 2018



28.02.2019 / 10:10

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Steinhoff - Unaudited Trading Update for the quarter ended 31 December 2018

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

The Company has today published its trading update for the first quarter of its 2019 financial year. The quarterly update, together with an update letter from the Management Board of the Company, is available on the Company's website via the following link: www.steinhoffinternational.com.

In accordance with the Company's reporting obligations under the lock-up agreement between, among others, the Company, Steinhoff Europe AG ("SEAG"), Steinhoff Finance Holding GmbH ("SFHG"), Stripes US Holding, Inc. ("SUSHI") and certain creditors, dated 11 July 2018 (the "LUA"), this trading update also covers the monthly update on progress in connection with the corporate and capital restructuring of the Group's European business.

Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.



Stellenbosch, 28 February 2019