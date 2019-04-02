Log in
04/02/2019 | 12:11am EDT

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : VEB / European Investors and Steinhoff extend standstill

02.04.2019 / 06:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VEB / European Investors and Steinhoff extend standstill

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("Steinhoff" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group").

Investment group VEB/European Investors and global retailer Steinhoff have agreed to extend the suspension of the collective action between them in The Netherlands for a further six-weeks until 15 May 2019. After the suspension, VEB/European Investors and Steinhoff are both free to continue the legal proceedings or to reach a settlement for affected shareholders through negotiations.

VEB/European Investors, as a collective representative, has sued Steinhoff in the Dutch court for certain financial statements, prospectuses and press releases, which according to VEB are incorrect and misleading.

The suspension will grant Steinhoff time to continue the ongoing restructuring of its business, make further progress with the internal investigations and finalise its 2017 and 2018 financial statements.

VEB/European Investors agreed to the extension because it further supports the stabilisation of the company, which is in the interest of both the current and former shareholders of Steinhoff.

Shareholders and other investors in Steinhoff are advised to exercise caution when
dealing in the securities of the Group.


Stellenbosch, 2 April 2019


02.04.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Herengracht 466
1017 CA Amsterdam
Netherlands
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 794405

 
End of News DGAP News Service

794405  02.04.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=794405&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
