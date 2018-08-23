Steinhoff International : Mattress Firm Hires Guggenheim to Handle Debt Restructuring

Log in
08/23/2018 | 11:46pm CEST

By Soma Biswas

Retail chain Mattress Firm Inc. has hired Guggenheim Partners to negotiate a debt restructuring with corporate parent Steinhoff International Holdings NV, according to people familiar with the matter.

Guggenheim is trying to strike a deal to restructure the hundreds of millions of debt Mattress Firm owes to Steinhoff, the troubled South African owner of retail brands. The debt talks may end in an effort by Guggenheim to sell the mattress retailer, according to the people.

Guggenheim is early in its efforts at Mattress Firm, and no bankruptcy is contemplated currently, the people said.

A spokesman for Steinhoff declined to comment. Representatives from Mattress Firm and Guggenheim didn't respond to requests for comment.

Mattress Firm also is working with AlixPartners, which is helping to assess its store footprint and liquidity issues, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.

Steinhoff, which has EUR9.6 billion ($11.07 billion) in debt, saw its share-price plummet after disclosing accounting irregularities last fall.

In July, the South African retailer got some breathing space from its creditors, reaching a deal with most of its bondholders and lenders suspending all interest payments and debt maturities for three years. Reorg Research reported the Mattress Firm's retention of Guggenheim earlier this week.

Steinhoff paid $2.6 billion for Mattress Firm in 2016, with the aim of expanding its presence in the mattress industry. The sale occurred less than a year after Mattress Firm bought Sleepy's mattress stores for $780 million.

Much of Mattress Firm's debt is owed to Steinhoff, said people familiar with the matter. Stripes U.S. Holding, the Steinhoff entity that owns the Mattress Firm, owes EUR292 million in loans to banks and EUR700 million to Steinhoff's European subsidiary, according to a recent company presentation.

Steinhoff disclosed accounting irregularities last year and hired accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers to conduct an investigation into the accounting issues. Late last year, Steinhoff hired Moelis & Co. and AlixPartners for restructuring advice.

In addition to its parent's woes, Mattress Firm has had its own troubles, with revenue down 17% and widening losses in the six-month period ending in March, the company's most recent regulatory filings show.

Mattress Firm's results also have taken a hit from trouble with suppliers. The company lost its largest supplier, Tempur Sealy International Inc., last year following a dispute about pricing. This week, another big Mattress Firm supplier, Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, announced a merger with online mattress retailer Tuft & Needle, providing the bed maker with an alternative retail channel. An effort to rebrand Sleepy's and Sleep Train stores under the Mattress Firm name also has hurt performance.

Write to Soma Biswas at soma.biswas@wsj.com

