Steinhoff International : Motions Dismissed by Dutch Court in Investors' Proceedings

By Dimitrios Kontos

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (SNH.JO) said Wednesday that an Amsterdam court has dismissed the company's motions in the proceedings filed against it by VEB, the Dutch Investors' Association.

The court dismissed Steinhoff's motion contesting the court's jurisdiction and a motion for the inadmissibility of VEB's claims, the South African retail holding company said.

It also dismissed Steinhoff's request to adjourn the proceedings but granted the company's request to summon its former chief executive, Markus Jooste, within three months.

The company said it is in the process of studying the decision, including whether it provides grounds for appeal.

