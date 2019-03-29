Steinhoff International : Settles Disagreement With LSW

By Carlo Martuscelli

Steinhoff International Holdings NV (SNH.JO) said Friday that it has resolved a dispute with LSW GmbH over its plans to restructure Steinhoff Finance Holding GmbH and Steinhoff Europe AG.

In January, LSW--a company that said it was a creditor of two of Steinhoff's subsidiaries--challenged the company's voluntary arrangement plans.

Steinhoff said that the plans had been amended, and that consequently, LSW had agreed to drop its legal challenge to the company.

