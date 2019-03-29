Log in
Steinhoff International : Settles Disagreement With LSW

03/29/2019

By Carlo Martuscelli

Steinhoff International Holdings NV (SNH.JO) said Friday that it has resolved a dispute with LSW GmbH over its plans to restructure Steinhoff Finance Holding GmbH and Steinhoff Europe AG.

In January, LSW--a company that said it was a creditor of two of Steinhoff's subsidiaries--challenged the company's voluntary arrangement plans.

Steinhoff said that the plans had been amended, and that consequently, LSW had agreed to drop its legal challenge to the company.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com

