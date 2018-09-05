Log in
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV
Steinhoff International : former CEO says not aware of accounting irregularities

09/05/2018 | 06:31am EDT
Steinhoff's former Chief Executive Markus Jooste appears in parliament to face a panel investigating an accounting scandal that rocked the retailer in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Steinhoff's former chief executive Markus Jooste was not aware of any accounting irregularities when he left the retailer in December, he told a South African parliamentary inquiry on Wednesday which is examining an accounting scandal that rocked the retailer.

Jooste, who is also under fraud investigation by South African police, resigned in December after the company, which has more than 40 retail brands including Conforama in France, Poundland in the UK and Mattress Firm in the United States, uncovered accounting irregularities.

The news hit its share price and left the company scrambling for working capital.

Jooste was instrumental in transforming Steinhoff from a small Johannesburg furniture outfit into multinational retailer.

In his first public testimony about the scandal, Jooste said he never lied about activities of the company and neither sold his shares in Steinhoff nor held a short position on its stock.

He told the inquiry that he lost 3 billion rand (150.8 million pounds) due to the company's stock price collapse after the scandal was uncovered.

"I must place on record that when I left Steinhoff on the 4th of December, I was not aware of any accounting irregularities they are referring to," Jooste said.

"I don't blame anybody for what happened at Steinhoff."

Steinhoff's battered shares rose at much as 5 percent as Jooste gave his testimony to the parliamentary committee.

In July, creditors agreed to hold debt claims for three years, removing a imminent threat of default that would have tipped the company into bankruptcy.

Steinhoff's chairwoman a week ago told the parliamentary committee that its board would meet to discuss asset sales to boost cash flow and pay down debt, months after creditors of the South African retailer threw it a lifeline.

On Tuesday, Steinhoff said a subsidiary had agreed to sell a 50 percent stake and related properties in German furniture chain POCO to Andreas Seifert for 271 million euros ($313 million).

Steinhoff last week reported a 2 percent rise in sales to 12.9 billion euros ($15 billion) for the nine months to June 30 helped by a strong showing at its listed African unit Pepkor.

(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; writing by James Macharia; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LTD --End-of-day quote.
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV 1.16% 2.62 End-of-day quote.-44.84%
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 20 004 M
EBIT 2017 1 886 M
Net income 2017 1 481 M
Debt 2017 4 843 M
Yield 2017 85,7%
P/E ratio 2017 0,48
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 655 M
Technical analysis trends STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Daniël Maree van der Merwe Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Heather Joan Sonn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philip Dieperink CFO & Member-Supervisory Board
Steve F. Booysen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Angela Krüger-Steinhoff Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV-44.84%759
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD4.94%17 516
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.35.84%5 836
RH75.48%3 440
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-18.42%2 514
AT HOME GROUP INC17.28%2 185
