Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Steinhoff International Holdings NV    SNHJ   NL0011375019

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV (SNHJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Steinhoff International : says firm linked to former partner claims it is owed $330 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 02:55am EST

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African retailer International Holdings N.V. said on Tuesday a former partner firm of its European operations claims it is owed about 291 million euros (£256.62 million or $331 million) by the company.

Steinhoff is in the middle of a clean-up of its balance sheet after discovering multi-billion euro holes in its balance sheet more than a year ago.

LWS GmbH, a company linked to Austrian businessman Andreas Seifert, claims to be a creditor of Steinhoff Europe AG (SEAG), the parent company said.

Steinhoff was notified earlier this year that LWS planned to challenge a company voluntary arrangement for SEAG proposed on Dec. 14.

Seifert has an ongoing dispute in the Austrian courts against SEAG, Steinhoff Investor Relations Officer Reina de Waal confirmed in an emailed response to questions.

Steinhoff and Seifert, a former business partner, were in dispute over the ownership of discount furniture store chain POCO.

Under the so-called company voluntary arrangement, Steinhoff wants to restructure SEAG's debt by way of a new term loan facility to be issued by a newly incorporated Luxembourg company which shall sit as an indirect subsidiary of SEAG.

"The company continues to work towards the implementation of the financial restructuring of the group and management continues to support and focus on the ongoing operations," Steinhoff said in a statement.

Steinhoff anticipates publishing its group audited financial statements for 2017 and 2018 by April 18, "subject to any delay caused by the challenge to the SEAG CVA."

At 0738 GMT, the Johannesburg-listed shares of Steinhoff were down 1.06 percent versus a 0.56 percent decline in the broader index <.JALSH>.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HO
02:55aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : says firm linked to former partner claims it is owed $..
RE
12:20aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Update on progress of financial restructu..
EQ
01/21STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
01/21STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
01/11STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : European Subsidiary Challenged Over Insolvency Agreeme..
DJ
01/10STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Challenge to the implementation of the SE..
EQ
2018STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Update on progress of financial restructu..
EQ
2018STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Approval of company voluntary arrangement..
EQ
2018STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : FSCA probing insider trading following sale of Steinho..
AQ
2018STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : FSCA probing insider trading following sale of Steinho..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 20 004 M
EBIT 2017 1 886 M
Net income 2017 1 481 M
Debt 2017 4 843 M
Yield 2017 104%
P/E ratio 2017 0,40
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 527 M
Chart STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV
Duration : Period :
Steinhoff International Holdings NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Louis J. du Preez Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Heather Joan Sonn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philip Dieperink CFO & Member-Supervisory Board
Steve F. Booysen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Angela Krüger-Steinhoff Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV7.43%598
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD4.48%14 569
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.6.82%4 320
RH12.94%2 871
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.30.12%2 025
DUNELM GROUP PLC30.41%1 842
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.