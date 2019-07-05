Log in
STELIOS KANAKIS S.A.

(KANAK)
05/07/2019 Announcement of Information Regulated Under Law 3556/2007: Disclosure of Transactions

07/05/2019 | 02:03pm EDT

The Société Anonyme (Public Limited Company) under the name 'STELIOS KANAKIS, INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL S.A., RAW MATERIALS FOR CONFECTIONARY, BAKERY AND ICE-CREAM' (the 'Company'), pursuant the clauses of article 21 of Law 3556/2007 and article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, announces that Mrs. Eleftheria Kanaki, of Stylianos, Alternate Managing Director and Executive Member of the Board of Directors, based on her notice, dated 05.07.2019 to the Company, proceeded on 04.07.2019 with the sale of 208,671 common registered shares of the Company, of a total value of Euros 909,805.56.

The above disposal of the Company shares falls in the overall agreement made by Stylianos, Maria, Eleftheria, and Varvara Kanaki, as this has been described in the Information Bulletin of the Public Takeover Bid issued by Orkla Food Ingredients A.S. for the acquisition of up to 7,500,000 Company shares and, specifically, took place following the acquisition on 04/04/2019 by the Offeror of 4,936,273 shares from Mr. Stylianos and Mrs. Maria Kanaki (rate approx. equal to 65.82% of the total paid-in share capital), in order for the Offeror to be able to acquire shares representing at least 90.00% of the total paid-in share capital and of the total voting rights of the Company and exercise, following the completion of the Takeover Bid, the Right to Squeeze Out, while the Company shall request for the cancellation of its shares from Athens Stock Exchange.

Within the context of this agreement, following the cancellation of the shares from Athens Stock Exchange, the Offeror has agreed with Stylianos, Maria, Eleftheria, and Varvara Kanaki to transfer to each of them 375,000 shares (5.00% over the total paid-in share capital and voting rights of the Company), in a manner that the above persons ultimately hold 20.00% over the total paid-in share capital and voting rights of the Company.

Disclaimer

Stelios Kanakis SA published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 18:02:09 UTC
