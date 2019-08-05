Stelios Kanakis S A : 05/08/2019 INVITATION FOR THE ANNUAL ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON AUGUST 5, 2019

CALL

(prepared pursuant to article 121, par. 4, of law 4548/2018)

To the shareholders of the Société Anonyme under the title: 'STELIOS KANAKIS INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL S.A., RAW MATERIALS FOR CONFECTIONARY, BAKERY AND ICE-CREAM', with trade title: 'STELIOS KANAKIS S.A., to the annual Ordinary General Meeting.

GENERAL COMMERCIAL REGISTRY (G.E.MI.) NO. 1422601000

The Board of Directors of the Société Anonyme (public limited company) under the title: 'STELIOS KANAKIS INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL S.A., RAW MATERIALS FOR CONFECTIONARY, BAKERY AND ICE-CREAM', with distinctive title 'STELIOS KANAKIS S.A.' (hereinafter referred to as the 'Company') calls in accordance with the law and its Articles of Association the Company shareholders to the ordinary General Meeting on September 9, 2019, Monday, at 11:00 a.m. , at the headquarters of the Company in Acharnes, Attica (4 Anemonis Str.), in order to discuss and take decisions about the following items of the agenda:

AGENDA ITEMS

Agenda item no. 1 Submission for approval of the annual Financial Statements regarding 2018 fiscal year (01.01.2018-31.12.2018), including the annual Financial Report for said period.

Agenda item no. 2 Submission for approval of the Directors' Report and of the Auditors' Report concerning the annual Financing Statements issued for 2018 fiscal year (01.01.2018-31.12.2018).

Agenda item no. 3 Approval of appropriation of profits for 2018 fiscal year (01.01.2018-31.12.2018) and decision against paying out a dividend.

Agenda item no. 4 Approval of the overall management and discharge of the Company Certified Auditors from any liability concerning operations and management in the closing year of 2018 (01.01.2018-31.12.2018) and the annual Financial Statements for that fiscal year.

Agenda item no. 5 Election of one (1) Ordinary and one (1) Alternate Certified Auditor among the Registry of Certified Auditors for 2019 fiscal year (01.01.2019-31.12.2019) and specification of their fees.

Agenda item no. 6 Approval of fees and indemnities paid to the members of the Board of Directors for their services provided during the period of 2018 (01.01.2018 - 31.12.2018), specification - preapproval of fees, wages, and indemnities for the members of the Board of Directors for the period of 2019 (01.01.2019 - 31.12.2019), and authorisation for the payment of the fee for the period till the next Ordinary General Meeting, as per article 109 of the law 4548/2018, as in effect.

Agenda item no. 7 Various subjects and announcements.

In accordance to articles 121, par. 124 and 128 of law 4548/2018, as in effect, the Company informs shareholders on the following:

A.RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE AND VOTE

Each share provides the right to one (1) vote. Any entity registered as a shareholder in the files of the Dematerialized Securities System (DSS) managed by 'Hellenic Stock Exchanges S.A.', where the transferable securities (shares) of the Company are held, is entitled to participate in the annual Ordinary General Meeting. Shareholder capacity must be valid on 04/09/2019 (record date), i.e. at the beginning of the fifth (5th) day prior the date of the annual ordinary General Meeting, i.e. 09/09/2019. Proof of shareholding can be done by any legal means, and based on information received by the Company from the Main Security Depository if it provides registry services or through the participating and registered intermediaries in the Main Security Depository in any other case. With regard to the Company, only a person with shareholder capacity at the respective record date is entitled to participate and vote in the annual ordinary General Meeting.

It is noted that the exercise of such rights (participation and voting) does not require the commitment of the beneficiary's shares, neither the application of any other similar procedure that could limit the ability of selling and transferring the shares during the period between the record date and the date of the annual Ordinary General Meeting.

B.MINORITY RIGHTS

(a) Upon request by shareholders representing one twentieth (1/20) of the share capital paid, the Company's Board of Directors is obliged to include in the agenda of the annual Ordinary General Meeting additional agenda items, provided that the pertinent application has been submitted to the Board of Directors until 25/08/2019, i.e. fifteen (15) days at least before the annual Ordinary General Meeting. The request for the inclusion of additional subjects in the agenda is accompanied with a justification or a draft decision for approval to the General Meeting, and the revised agenda is published in the same way as the previous agenda, on 27/08/2019, i.e. thirteen (13) days before the date of the annual Ordinary General Meeting ; at the same time, it is made available to shareholders through the Company website (see below), along with the justification or draft decision submitted by shareholders as provided for by article 123, par. 3 of cod. law 2190/1920. 4, law 4548/2018.

(b) Upon request by shareholders representing one twentieth (1/20) of the share capital paid, the Board of Directors shall make available to shareholders, as per article 123, par. 3, cod. law 4548/2018, on 03/09/2019 at the latest, i.e. at least six (6) days before the date of the annual Ordinary General Meeting , draft decisions for subjects included in the initial or revised agenda, provided the pertinent request has been submitted to the Board of Directors until 02/07/2019, i.e. at least seven (7) days before the date of the annual Ordinary General Meeting .

(c) Upon request by any shareholder, submitted to the Company at least until 03/09/2019, i.e. at least five (5) complete days before the annual Ordinary General Meeting , the Board of Directors is obliged to provide to the General Meeting specific information about corporate affairs, at the level such is useful for the actual assessment of the agenda. There is no obligation to provide information when such information is already available through the corporate website, especially in the form of questions and answers. In addition, upon request by shareholders representing one twentieth (1/20) of the share capital paid, the Board of Directors is obliged to announce in the General Meeting any amounts that, during the past two years, have been paid to every member of the Board of Directors or to Company managers, including any benefit to them arising from any reason or contract signed between them and the Company. In all the above cases, the Board of Directors may withhold such information for sufficient reason, which shall be stated in the minutes.

(d) Upon request by shareholders representing one tenth (1/10) of the share capital paid, submitted to the Company until 03/09/2019, i.e. at least five (5) complete days before the General Meeting , the Board of Directors is obliged to provide to the General Meeting information on corporate affairs and corporate assets. The Board of Directors is entitled to withhold such information for sufficient reason, which shall be stated in the minutes.

(e) Upon application by shareholders representing one twentieth (1/20) of the share capital paid, voting on any subject of the agenda shall be performed through roll call.

In all the above instances, the requesting shareholders have to prove their shareholder capacity and, apart from the case of the first verse of paragraph 6, article 141 of Law 4548/2018, the number of shares owned while exercising their pertinent rights. Proof of shareholding can be done by any legal means, and based on information received by the Company from the Main Security Depository if it provides registry services or through the participating and registered intermediaries in the Main Security Depository in any other case.

C.PROCEDURE FOR VOTING THROUGH PROXY

The shareholders participate in the annual Ordinary General Meeting and vote either in person or through proxy. Each shareholder may appoint up to three (3) proxies. Legal entities can participate in the General Meeting by appointing as their proxies up to three (3) natural entities. However, if a shareholder holds Company shares that appear in more than one security accounts, this limitation does not obstruct the shareholder from appointing different proxies for the shares appearing in each security account with regard to the General Meeting. A proxy acting on behalf of additional shareholders is entitled to vote differently for each shareholder.

The proxy of the shareholder is obliged to inform the Company, prior the beginning of the Ordinary General Meeting, about every event that could be of use to the shareholders, to assess the risk of allowing the proxy serving other interests and not the interests of the represented shareholder. Within the context of the present paragraph, a conflict of interests may apply especially when the proxy:

(a) is a shareholder having the control of the Company or is another legal person or entity controlled by this shareholder,

(b) is a member of the Board of Directors or in general of the management of the Company or of a shareholder controlling the Company or of another legal person or entity controlled by a shareholder controlling the Company,

(c) is an employee or Auditor of the Company or of a shareholder controlling the Company or of another legal person or entity controlled by a shareholder controlling the Company,

(d) is a spouse or first-degree relative with one of the natural entities stated in the above verses, a) to c).

The appointment and revocation of a shareholder proxy is performed in writing and is announced to the Company by using the same procedure forty-eight (48) hours before the date of the annual Ordinary General Meeting.

The Company has made available in its website (www.stelioskanakis.gr) the form to be used for appointing proxies. This form must be completed, signed and submitted by the shareholder to the Company's Treasury, in Acharnes of Attica (4 Anemonis Street), or sent by fax at 210-2462433 at least forty-eight (48) hours before the date of the annual Ordinary General Meeting.

Interested shareholders are required to verify the successful dispatch of the proxy appointment form and the reception thereof by the Company, by calling the following number at office hours and days: 210-2419700.

D.AVAILABLE DOCUMENTS

The complete text of the draft decisions and of any documents required by article 123, par. 4, cases c' and d' of cod. law 4548/2018 shall be made available in printed format at the headquarters of the Company (4 Anemonis Str., Acharnes, Attica).

E.AVAILABLE INFORMATION

The information of par. 3 and 4, in article 123 of cod. law 4548/2018 shall be made available in electronic format at the Company webpage, at www.stelioskanakis.gr.

Acharnes, August 5, 2019

The Board of Directors