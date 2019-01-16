Stella International : Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of Nomination Committee

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

APPOINTMENT OF

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

MEMBER OF NOMINATION COMMITTEE

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Stella International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as the "Group") is pleased to announce that the Board has resolved to appoint Ms. Shi Nan Sun ("Ms. Shi") as an independent non-executive Director and a member of the nomination committee of the Company with effect from 16 January 2019.

Ms. SHI Nan Sun, aged 67, is the founder and the executive director of Film Workshop Co., Ltd. She has over 30 years of experience in the film industry and has produced or co-produced numerous Chinese-language movies, including serving as the executive pro-ducer of Infernal Affairs (which was remade into the Hollywood film, The Departed). In addition, Ms. Shi has held senior positions in several entertainment and media companies in Hong Kong, including Cinema City Company Ltd. from 1981 to 1987 as controller with overall responsibility for production, distribution and administration. From 1991 to 1996 she was with the CIM Group, where her responsibilities included the establishment of joint ventures in the PRC and the launch of Chinese Television Network Inc. From 2006 to 2012, Ms. Shi served as a director of Bona Film Group Limited (a company listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market and privatised in May 2016). From 2001 to 2003, she served as an executive director of eSun Holdings Limited (stock code: 571), a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). Ms. Shi is a member of the Hong Kong Tourism Board and vice chairman of the End Child Sexual Abuse Foundation. Ms. Shi holds a Bachelor's degree in Statistics and Computing from the Polytechnic of North London.

Saved as disclosed above, Ms. Shi did not hold any directorship in any public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the three years immediately preceding the date of this announcement, nor does she hold any other major appointments or professional qualifications or any other positions in the Company or other members of the Group as at the date of this announcement.

Ms. Shi has entered into a service agreement with the Company for a term of three years commencing on 16 January 2019 subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at annual general meetings of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Pursuant to the service agreement, Ms. Shi is entitled to a director's fee of HK$350,000 per annum which is determined by the Board with reference to Ms. Shi's skills, knowledge, expected involvement in the Company's affairs, profitability of the Company, remuneration benchmarks in the industry, and prevailing market conditions.

As at the date of this announcement, Ms. Shi does not have any interest in the shares of the Company which is required to be disclosed under Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong. She does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company as at the date of this announcement. The Board is of the view that she has met the independence guidelines set out in Rule 3.13 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules").

Save as disclosed above, the Board is not aware of any other matters relating to the appointment of Ms. Shi that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company nor any information to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements under Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules.

The Board would like to express its warm welcome to Ms. Shi on the Board.

As at the date of this announcement and following the above appointment of director, the executive Directors are Mr. Chiang Jeh-Chung, Jack, Mr. Chao Ming-Cheng, Eric, Mr. Chi Lo-Jen and Mr. Chen Li-Ming, Lawrence and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chen Johnny, Mr. Bolliger Peter, Mr. Chan Fu Keung, William, BBS, Mr. Yue Chao-Tang, Thomas, Mr. Lian Jie and Ms. Shi Nan Sun.