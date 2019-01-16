Log in
STELLA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD (1836)
01/15
10.02 HKD   -1.96%
2018STELLA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD : annual earnings release
2013STELLA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD : quaterly earnings release
Stella International : Notice of Board Meeting

01/16/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Stella International Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held at the Company's Conference Room at Flat C, 20/F, MG Tower, 133 Hoi Bun Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Thursday, 21 March 2019 for the purposes of, inter alia, approving the announcement of the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018 and considering the recommendation on the payment of a final dividend.

By order of the Board

Stella International Holdings Limited

Chiang Jeh-Chung, Jack

Chairman

Hong Kong, 16 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chiang Jeh-Chung, Jack, Mr. Chao Ming-Cheng, Eric, Mr. Chi Lo-Jen and Mr. Chen Li-Ming, Lawrence and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chen Johnny, Mr. Bolliger Peter, Mr. Chan Fu Keung, William, BBS, Mr. Yue Chao-Tang, Thomas, Mr. Lian Jie and Ms. Shi Nan Sun.

* For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Stella International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 09:33:09 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 574 M
EBIT 2018 67,0 M
Net income 2018 66,0 M
Finance 2018 29,9 M
Yield 2018 6,07%
P/E ratio 2018 14,81
P/E ratio 2019 12,53
EV / Sales 2018 0,64x
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
Capitalization 1 036 M
Managers
NameTitle
Li-Ming Chen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeh-Chung Chiang Chairman
Dermot Smowton Chief Operating Officer
Kwok Ming Lee Chief Financial Officer
Ming-Cheng Chao Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STELLA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD5.58%1 036
NIKE2.63%119 750
ADIDAS9.24%45 373
ADIDAS AG (ADR)--.--%45 373
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD-4.67%12 037
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LTD1.41%5 166
