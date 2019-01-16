Stella International : Notice of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Stella International Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held at the Company's Conference Room at Flat C, 20/F, MG Tower, 133 Hoi Bun Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Thursday, 21 March 2019 for the purposes of, inter alia, approving the announcement of the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018 and considering the recommendation on the payment of a final dividend.

By order of the Board

Stella International Holdings Limited

Chiang Jeh-Chung, Jack

Chairman

Hong Kong, 16 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chiang Jeh-Chung, Jack, Mr. Chao Ming-Cheng, Eric, Mr. Chi Lo-Jen and Mr. Chen Li-Ming, Lawrence and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chen Johnny, Mr. Bolliger Peter, Mr. Chan Fu Keung, William, BBS, Mr. Yue Chao-Tang, Thomas, Mr. Lian Jie and Ms. Shi Nan Sun.

* For identification purposes only