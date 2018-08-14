Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Stella-Jones Inc    SJ   CA85853F1053

STELLA-JONES INC (SJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Stella Jones : August 14, 2018- Stella-Jones Inc. announces closing of secondary public offering and private placement by Stella Jones International S.A.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 09:21pm CEST

Source:

Stella-Jones Inc.

Contacts:

Éric Vachon, CPA, CA

Pierre Boucher, CPA, CMA

Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer

Jennifer McCaughey, CFA

Tel.: (514) 940-3903

MaisonBrison Communications

evachon@stella-jones.com

Tel.: (514) 731-0000

pierre@maisonbrison.com

jennifer@maisonbrison.com

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

STELLA-JONES INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF SECONDARY PUBLIC

OFFERING AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT BY STELLA JONES

INTERNATIONAL S.A.

Montreal, Quebec - August 14, 2018 - Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) ("Stella-Jones" or the "Company") announced today that Stella Jones International S.A. ("SJ International") has completed its previously announced secondary public offering pursuant to which SJ International sold, on a bought deal basis, to a syndicate of underwriters, led by TD Securities Inc., as sole bookrunner, 8,445,911 common shares of the Company at a price of $40.63 per common share (the "Public Offering"), as well as its previously announced private placement pursuant to which SJ International sold to British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI), the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, GPI Capital, OMERS, the defined benefit pension plan for Ontario's municipal employees, and the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian McManus, an aggregate of 13,126,925 common shares of the Company at a price of $40.63 per common share (the "Private Placement"). TD Securities Inc. acted as sole bookrunner and sole agent on the Private Placement. The Company did not receive any proceeds from the Public Offering or the Private Placement.

Following closing of the transactions, Tom A. Bruce-Jones resigned as Chairman of the Board and director and Gianni Chiarva resigned as Vice-Chairman of the Board and director of the Company.

"The company that we founded 25 years ago is now opening a new chapter and we would like to thank all our employees, suppliers, customers and shareholders for helping us to create a leading North American wood treatment company. We remain incredibly proud of what everybody has achieved, and we know the company will build upon this platform for the future," said Tom A. Bruce-Jones and Gianni Chiarva jointly, on behalf of Stella Jones International S.A.

"On behalf of Stella-Jones, I would like to thank Tom and Gianni for their dedication and vision and wish them success in all their future endeavors," said Brian McManus, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stella-Jones.

This news release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and accordingly are not being offered for sale and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly within the United States, its possessions and other areas subject to its jurisdiction, except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of that Act.

ABOUT STELLA-JONES

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is a leading producer and marketer of pressure treated wood products. The Company supplies North America's railroad operators with railway ties and timbers, and the continent's electrical utilities and telecommunication companies with utility poles. Stella-Jones also manufactures and distributes residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications, as well as industrial products for construction and marine applications. The Company's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

This press release may contain information and statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are based on suppositions and uncertainties as well as on management's best possible evaluation of future events. Such factors may include, without excluding other considerations, fluctuations in quarterly results, evolution in customer demand for the Company's products and services, the impact of price pressures exerted by competitors, the ability of the Company to raise the capital required for acquisitions, and general market trends or economic changes. As a result, readers are advised that actual results may differ from expected results.

HEAD OFFICE 3100 de la Côte-Vertu Blvd. Suite 300 Saint-Laurent, Québec

H4R 2J8

EXCHANGE LISTINGS

The Toronto Stock Exchange Stock Symbol: SJ

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Éric Vachon

Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer Tel.: (514) 940-3903

Tel.: (514) 934-8666

TRANSFER AGENT AND REGISTRAR

Fax: (514) 934-5327

Fax: (514) 934-5327

Computershare Investor Services Inc

evachon@stella-jones.com

Disclaimer

Stella-Jones Inc. published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 19:20:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STELLA-JONES INC
09:21pSTELLA JONES : August 14, 2018- Stella-Jones Inc. announces closing of secondary..
PU
11:26aSTELLA JONES : Reports 2018 second quarter results
AQ
08/08STELLA-JONES INC : Stella-Jones Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/08STELLA JONES : August 8, 2018- Stella Jones declares quarterly dividend
PU
08/08STELLA JONES : Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
08/08STELLA JONES : Reports 2018 Second Quarter Results
AQ
08/07REMINDER : Stella-Jones Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its Second Quarte..
AQ
07/25STELLA JONES : July 25, 2018- Stella-Jones will hold a conference call to discus..
PU
07/25STELLA JONES : Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its Second Quarter Results
AQ
07/25STELLA JONES : IIROC Trade Resumption - SJ
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/11Stella-Jones, Inc. (STLJF) CEO Brian McManus on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
08/08Stella Jones declares CAD 0.12 dividend 
08/08Stella Jones reports Q2 results 
05/03Stella Jones declares CAD 0.12 dividend 
05/03Stella Jones reports Q1 results 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 2 000 M
EBIT 2018 223 M
Net income 2018 153 M
Debt 2018 458 M
Yield 2018 1,07%
P/E ratio 2018 20,09
P/E ratio 2019 16,49
EV / Sales 2018 1,76x
EV / Sales 2019 1,62x
Capitalization 3 054 M
Chart STELLA-JONES INC
Duration : Period :
Stella-Jones Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STELLA-JONES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 52,7  CAD
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian McManus President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Tom Allan Bruce-Jones Chairman
Éric Vachon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gordon Murray Vice President-Environment & Technology
George J. Bunze Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STELLA-JONES INC-12.08%2 326
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION9.18%4 162
NORBORD INC22.21%3 399
UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS, INC.-3.24%2 269
CORTICEIRA AMORIM3.30%1 613
BMC STOCK HOLDINGS INC-16.40%1 505
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.