Stellus Capital Investment : Investor Presentation Q2 2020
08/10/2020 | 12:24pm EDT
Investor Presentation
Quarter ended June 30, 2020
Disclaimer
THIS PRESENTATION IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE, AND SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON FOR, ACCOUNTING, LEGAL OR TAX ADVICE OR INVESTMENT RECOMMENDATIONS. THIS PRESENTATION IS NEITHER AN OFFER TO SELL NOR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION ("SCM") SECURITIES. AN OFFERING IS ONLY MADE BY AN APPLICABLE PROSPECTUS. THIS PRESENTATION MUST BE READ IN CONJUNCTION WITH A PROSPECTUS IN ORDER TO FULLY UNDERSTAND ALL OF THE IMPLICATIONS AND RISKS OF THE OFFERING OF SECURITIES TO WHICH THE PROSPECTUS RELATES INCLUDING THOSE LISTED IN THE "RISK FACTORS" SECTION OF OUR FILINGS WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION ("SEC"), INCLUDING THE IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON SCM, ITS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES, AND THE GLOBAL AND UNITED STATES ECONOMY. A COPY OF SUCH A PROSPECTUS MUST BE MADE AVAILABLE TO YOU IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OFFERING. BEFORE MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION WITH RESPECT TO SCM, INVESTORS ARE ADVISED TO CAREFULLY REVIEW AN APPLICABLE PROSPECTUS TO REVIEW THE RISK FACTORS DESCRIBED THEREIN, AND TO CONSULT WITH THEIR TAX, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENT AND LEGAL ADVISORS. THESE MATERIALS DO NOT PURPORT TO BE COMPLETE, AND ARE QUALIFIED IN THEIR ENTIRETY BY REFERENCE TO THE MORE DETAILED DISCLOSURES CONTAINED IN AN APPLICABLE PROSPECTUS AND SCM'S RELATED DOCUMENTATION INCLUDING SEC FILINGS.
STATEMENTS INCLUDED HEREIN MAY CONTAIN "FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS" WHICH RELATE TO FUTURE PERFORMANCE OR FINANCIAL CONDITION. STATEMENTS OTHER THAN STATEMENTS OF HISTORICAL FACTS INCLUDED IN THIS PRESENTATION MAY CONSTITUTE FORWARD- LOOKING STATEMENTS AND ARE NOT GUARANTEES OF FUTURE PERFORMANCE OR RESULTS AND INVOLVE A NUMBER OF ASSUMPTIONS, RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES, INCLUDING RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES ASSOCIATED WITH THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON SCM, ITS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES, AND THE GLOBAL AND UNITED STATES ECONOMY, WHICH CHANGE OVER TIME. ACTUAL RESULTS MAY DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE ANTICIPATED IN ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AS A RESULT OF A NUMBER OF FACTORS, INCLUDING THOSE DESCRIBED FROM TIME TO TIME IN FILINGS BY SCM WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION. SCM UNDERTAKES NO DUTY TO UPDATE ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT MADE HEREIN. ALL OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS PRESENTATION, INCLUDING ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, IS PRESENTED AS OF THE TIME PERIOD ON THE COVER OF THIS PRESENTATION (EXCEPT AS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED), IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE, AND MAY HAVE CHANGED (POSSIBLY MATERIALLY) SINCE THE DATE ON THE COVER OF THIS PRESENTATION. SCM UNDERTAKES NO OBLIGATION TO UPDATE THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESENTATION TO ACCOUNT FOR CHANGES SUBSEQUENT TO ANY DATE AS OF WHICH SUCH INFORMATION IS GIVEN, EXCEPT AS REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAWS AND REGULATIONS.
NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN, AND NOTHING SHALL BE RELIED UPON AS A PROMISE OR REPRESENTATION AS TO THE FUTURE PERFORMANCE OF SCM.
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Table of Contents
Page 4
Company Background
Page 9
Key Middle Market Relationships
Page 10
Financial Highlights
Page 12
Portfolio Overview
Page 16
Funding Sources
Page 17
Corporate Information
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:"SCM")
Business
Development
Company (BDC)
Provides Direct
Investment to the
Middle Market
Experienced
Cohesive Team
Publicly traded business development company (NYSE: "SCM" )
Investment portfolio of $640 million as of June 30, 2020
Externally managed by Stellus Capital Management, LLC, a registered investment advisor with approximately $1.6 billion in AUM as of June 30, 2020 across the platform.
First lien, second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt and equity
$10 to $30 million targeted investment size
Investing in companies with EBITDA of $5 million to $50 million
Investing together in middle market credit for more than a decade
Offices in Houston, Washington, D.C. area and Charlotte
Compliance-orientedculture and robust management infrastructure
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:"SCM")
Strong Origination
Platform and
Selective
Investment Process
Long Term
Shareholder Focus
Closed over 270 direct lending transactions since 2004 with more than 155 different financial sponsors*
Over 500 middle market opportunities reviewed over the last twelve months and closed approximately 2% of the deals reviewed
Total of $10.60 dividends declared LTD for an IPO investor
Incentive fee subject to a total return requirement and an 8% hurdle rate
* Includes transactions closed by the management team prior to forming Stellus Capital Management.
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Established Team and Institutional Platform
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation investment committee members have over 155 years of total experience, which includes backgrounds in private credit, private equity, corporate finance, restructuring, management consulting, and accounting.
TOTAL YEARS
EXPERIENCE
Robert Ladd (64) | Chairman, President & CEO
Dean D'Angelo (52) | Co-Head of Private Credit * & Director
Joshua Davis (48) | Co-Headof Private Credit *
Todd Overbergen (54) | Head of Energy *
28
25
30
The D. E. Shaw group, Duke Capital Partners, Duke
40 Energy North America, Arthur Andersen, First City Bancorporation
The D. E. Shaw group, Allied Capital, Duke Capital Partners, Banc of America Securities, Coopers & Lybrand
The D. E. Shaw group, Duke Capital Partners, Milestone Merchant Partners, Arthur Andersen
The D. E. Shaw group, Duke Capital Partners, Arthur Andersen
The D. E. Shaw group, Bearing Point, Arthur Andersen
* Stellus Capital Management, LLC
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Stellus Capital Differentiators
All partners have significant experience in restructuring
Management team has been investing together for over 20 years
Stellus Capital
Team
Relationship-driven team who hasDifferentiators invested with over 155 sponsors *
Partners have invested in excess of $6 billion over the last 15 years *
Have made over 270 investments in
over 20 industries *
* Includes transactions closed by the management team prior to forming Stellus Capital Management
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Product
SCM provides flexible financing for middle market companies.
Objective
• Provide first lien, second lien, unitranche and mezzanine debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments
Investment Size
Up to $30 million
Investment Focus
Middle market and small cap companies with EBITDA of $5 million to $50 million
Predominantly private companies
Numerous industry sectors including business services, general industrial, government, healthcare, software, and specialty finance
Typical transactions include providing financing for leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth opportunities, rescue financings, distressed or turnaround situations, and bridge loans
Directly originated transactions rather than broadly syndicated financings
We have developed long-term relationships with middle-market companies, management teams, financial sponsors, lending institutions, and intermediaries, and have completed financing transactions with more than 155 equity sponsors
Geography
United States and Canada
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Diverse Financial Sponsor Relationships *
Altamont Capital
Arlington Capital
Audax Group
The CapStreet Group
Partners
Partners
CenterGate Capital
Clarion Capital Partners
Graham Partners
Lee Equity Partners
Milestone Partners
Pamlico Capital
Parthenon Capital
Prophet Equity
Partners
Ridgemont Equity
The Sterling Group
Partners
Riverside Partners
Summit Park
Tenex Capital
Tower Arch Capital
Wind Point Partners
Management
*Logos represent certain private equity firms that members of Stellus Capital have worked with in the past. Inclusion of a firm's logo in this list does not imply that such firm endorses Stellus Capital, its members or advisory services or the Fund. Stellus Capital has no formal sourcing relationships with these firms and cannot guarantee that it will receive opportunities from these firms in the future.
Balance Sheet
($ in 000's except per share data)
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
FY 2019
FY 2018
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Audited
Assets
Cash
$
23,210
$
35,025
$
16,133
$
17,467
Investment Portfolio (at fair value)
640,714
609,544
628,948
504,483
Other Assets
2,732
4,487
3,432
4,337
Total Assets
$
666,656
$
649,056
$
648,513
$
526,287
Liabilities
Credit Facility
$
184,075
$
209,111
$
160,511
$
98,237
Notes Payable
48,140
48,057
47,974
47,642
SBA Debentures
157,886
157,715
157,544
146,388
Total Funded Debt
$
390,101
$
414,883
$
366,029
$
292,267
Other Liabilities
16,602
9,255
11,913
9,175
Total Liabilities
$
406,703
$
424,138
$
377,942
$
301,442
Total Stockholder Equity
259,953
224,918
270,571
224,845
Total Capitalization
$
666,656
$
649,056
$
648,513
$
526,287
NAV Per Share
$
13.34
$
11.55
$
14.14
$
14.09
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Income Statement and Distributions
($ in 000's except per share data)
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
FY 2019
FY 2018
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Audited
Total Investment Income
$
13,841
$
15,261
$
58,912
$
53,266
Interest expense and debt financing fees
$
4,093
$
4,292
$
14,976
$
12,339
Operating Expenses
$
4,023
$
5,414
$
19,793
$
17,934
Income Tax Expense
$
289
$
197
$
904
$
275
Capital Gains Incentive (Reversal) Fees
$
-
$
(881)
$
800
$
81
Net Investment Income
$
5,436
$
6,239
$
22,439
$
22,637
Core Net Investment Income(a)
$
5,725
$
5,555
$
24,143
$
22,993
Net Realized Gain (Loss)
$
(3,893)
$
1,297
$
19,566
$
5,273
Net Unrealized Gain (Loss)
$
38,329
$
(51,505)
$
(15,500)
$
(1,647)
Benefit (Provision) for taxes
$
(59)
$
29
$
(67)
$
(68)
Change in Net Assets
$
39,813
$
(43,940)
$
26,438
$
26,195
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
19,484,217
19,429,480
18,275,696
15,953,571
Net Investment Income Per Share (NII)
$
0.28
$
0.32
$
1.23
$
1.42
Core NII per Share(a)
$
0.29
$
0.29
$
1.32
$
1.44
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Per Share
$
2.04
$
(2.26)
$
1.45
$
1.64
Realized Income Per Share
$
0.08
$
0.39
$
2.30
$
1.75
Distributions Per Share (Regular)
$
0.25
$
0.34
$
1.36
$
1.36
(a) Core net investment income, as presented, exludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees and income taxes
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Portfolio Statistics as of June 30, 2020
Industry Concentration
Geographic Concentration
Note: Percentages are based on Market Value
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Portfolio Statistics as of June 30, 2020
Fixed vs. Floating Rate Debt Investments *
Risk Grade
* Subject to LIBOR floors. The weighted average interest rate floor on floating rate loans was 1.20% as of June 30, 2020
Risk Grade Definition:
1 - Exceeding expectations; 2 - Performing in accordance with plan; 3- Requires closer monitoring (no loss of return or principal); 4 - In workout (some loss of return; no loss of principal); 5 - In workout (some loss of principal)
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Investment Portfolio Growth ($'s in 000's)
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Weighted Average Yields
Debt Investment Portfolio as of June 30, 2020
New Debt Investments in the Last Four Quarters *
Note: Reflects percentage of total debt investments at fair value.
* Includes follow-on fundings for existing portfolio companies.
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Diversified Funding Sources as of June 30, 2020
Diverse sources of long-term,cost-efficient capital
FUNDING SOURCES
FACILITY/ISSUANCE SIZE
Syndicated Credit
Facility led by
$230 million
Amegy(1)
SBIC I Debentures
$150 million
SBIC II Debentures
$20 million
Unsecured Notes
$48.9 million
(1)Amegy Bank credit facility closed on October 11, 2017, as amended.
(2)SBA debentures issued to SBIC I mature March 1, 2025 - March 1, 2029
(3)Does not include amortization of loan fees
OUTSTANDING
INTEREST RATE (3)
MATURITY
$181 million
LIBOR + 2.50%
October 10, 2021
(As of 8/6/20)
$150 million
3.41%
Varied(2)
$11 million
2.17%
March 25, 2030
(As of 8/6/20)
$48.9 million
5.75%
September 15, 2022
Corporate Information
Executive Officers
Robert T. Ladd
Chairman, President &
Chief Executive Officer
W. Todd Huskinson
Chief Financial Officer,
Chief Compliance Officer,
Treasurer and Secretary
Investment Committee
Robert T. Ladd
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dean D'Angelo
Co-Head of Private Credit *
Joshua T. Davis
Co-Head of Private Credit *
W. Todd Huskinson
Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer and Secretary
