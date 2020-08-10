Log in
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(SCM)
Stellus Capital Investment : Investor Presentation Q2 2020

08/10/2020

Investor Presentation

Quarter ended June 30, 2020

Disclaimer

THIS PRESENTATION IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE, AND SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON FOR, ACCOUNTING, LEGAL OR TAX ADVICE OR INVESTMENT RECOMMENDATIONS. THIS PRESENTATION IS NEITHER AN OFFER TO SELL NOR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION ("SCM") SECURITIES. AN OFFERING IS ONLY MADE BY AN APPLICABLE PROSPECTUS. THIS PRESENTATION MUST BE READ IN CONJUNCTION WITH A PROSPECTUS IN ORDER TO FULLY UNDERSTAND ALL OF THE IMPLICATIONS AND RISKS OF THE OFFERING OF SECURITIES TO WHICH THE PROSPECTUS RELATES INCLUDING THOSE LISTED IN THE "RISK FACTORS" SECTION OF OUR FILINGS WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION ("SEC"), INCLUDING THE IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON SCM, ITS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES, AND THE GLOBAL AND UNITED STATES ECONOMY. A COPY OF SUCH A PROSPECTUS MUST BE MADE AVAILABLE TO YOU IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OFFERING. BEFORE MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION WITH RESPECT TO SCM, INVESTORS ARE ADVISED TO CAREFULLY REVIEW AN APPLICABLE PROSPECTUS TO REVIEW THE RISK FACTORS DESCRIBED THEREIN, AND TO CONSULT WITH THEIR TAX, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENT AND LEGAL ADVISORS. THESE MATERIALS DO NOT PURPORT TO BE COMPLETE, AND ARE QUALIFIED IN THEIR ENTIRETY BY REFERENCE TO THE MORE DETAILED DISCLOSURES CONTAINED IN AN APPLICABLE PROSPECTUS AND SCM'S RELATED DOCUMENTATION INCLUDING SEC FILINGS.

STATEMENTS INCLUDED HEREIN MAY CONTAIN "FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS" WHICH RELATE TO FUTURE PERFORMANCE OR FINANCIAL CONDITION. STATEMENTS OTHER THAN STATEMENTS OF HISTORICAL FACTS INCLUDED IN THIS PRESENTATION MAY CONSTITUTE FORWARD- LOOKING STATEMENTS AND ARE NOT GUARANTEES OF FUTURE PERFORMANCE OR RESULTS AND INVOLVE A NUMBER OF ASSUMPTIONS, RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES, INCLUDING RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES ASSOCIATED WITH THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON SCM, ITS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES, AND THE GLOBAL AND UNITED STATES ECONOMY, WHICH CHANGE OVER TIME. ACTUAL RESULTS MAY DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE ANTICIPATED IN ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AS A RESULT OF A NUMBER OF FACTORS, INCLUDING THOSE DESCRIBED FROM TIME TO TIME IN FILINGS BY SCM WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION. SCM UNDERTAKES NO DUTY TO UPDATE ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT MADE HEREIN. ALL OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS PRESENTATION, INCLUDING ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, IS PRESENTED AS OF THE TIME PERIOD ON THE COVER OF THIS PRESENTATION (EXCEPT AS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED), IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE, AND MAY HAVE CHANGED (POSSIBLY MATERIALLY) SINCE THE DATE ON THE COVER OF THIS PRESENTATION. SCM UNDERTAKES NO OBLIGATION TO UPDATE THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESENTATION TO ACCOUNT FOR CHANGES SUBSEQUENT TO ANY DATE AS OF WHICH SUCH INFORMATION IS GIVEN, EXCEPT AS REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAWS AND REGULATIONS.

NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN, AND NOTHING SHALL BE RELIED UPON AS A PROMISE OR REPRESENTATION AS TO THE FUTURE PERFORMANCE OF SCM.

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

2

Table of Contents

Page 4

Company Background

Page 9

Key Middle Market Relationships

Page 10

Financial Highlights

Page 12

Portfolio Overview

Page 16

Funding Sources

Page 17

Corporate Information

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

3

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:"SCM")

Business

Development

Company (BDC)

Provides Direct

Investment to the

Middle Market

Experienced

Cohesive Team

  • Publicly traded business development company (NYSE: "SCM" )
  • Investment portfolio of $640 million as of June 30, 2020
  • Externally managed by Stellus Capital Management, LLC, a registered investment advisor with approximately $1.6 billion in AUM as of June 30, 2020 across the platform.
  • First lien, second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt and equity
  • $10 to $30 million targeted investment size
  • Investing in companies with EBITDA of $5 million to $50 million
  • Investing together in middle market credit for more than a decade
  • Offices in Houston, Washington, D.C. area and Charlotte
  • Compliance-orientedculture and robust management infrastructure

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

4

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:"SCM")

Strong Origination

Platform and

Selective

Investment Process

Long Term

Shareholder Focus

  • Closed over 270 direct lending transactions since 2004 with more than 155 different financial sponsors*
  • Over 500 middle market opportunities reviewed over the last twelve months and closed approximately 2% of the deals reviewed
  • Total of $10.60 dividends declared LTD for an IPO investor
  • Incentive fee subject to a total return requirement and an 8% hurdle rate

* Includes transactions closed by the management team prior to forming Stellus Capital Management.

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

5

Established Team and Institutional Platform

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation investment committee members have over 155 years of total experience, which includes backgrounds in private credit, private equity, corporate finance, restructuring, management consulting, and accounting.

TOTAL YEARS

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5

10 15 20 25 30

35 40

PAST

EXPERIENCE >

EXPERIENCE

Robert Ladd (64) | Chairman, President & CEO

Dean D'Angelo (52) | Co-Head of Private Credit * & Director

Joshua Davis (48) | Co-Headof Private Credit *

Todd Overbergen (54) | Head of Energy *

28

25

30

The D. E. Shaw group, Duke Capital Partners, Duke

40 Energy North America, Arthur Andersen, First City Bancorporation

The D. E. Shaw group, Allied Capital, Duke Capital Partners, Banc of America Securities, Coopers & Lybrand

The D. E. Shaw group, Duke Capital Partners, Milestone Merchant Partners, Arthur Andersen

The D. E. Shaw group, Duke Capital Partners, Arthur Andersen

Todd Huskinson (56) | Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer & Secretary

33

The D. E. Shaw group, Bearing Point, Arthur Andersen

* Stellus Capital Management, LLC

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

6

Stellus Capital Differentiators

All partners have significant experience in restructuring

Management team has been investing together for over 20 years

Stellus Capital

Team

Relationship-driven team who hasDifferentiators invested with over 155 sponsors *

Partners have invested in excess of $6 billion over the last 15 years *

Have made over 270 investments in

over 20 industries *

* Includes transactions closed by the management team prior to forming Stellus Capital Management

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

7

Product

SCM provides flexible financing for middle market companies.

Objective

Provide first lien, second lien, unitranche and mezzanine debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments

Investment Size

  • Up to $30 million

Investment Focus

  • Middle market and small cap companies with EBITDA of $5 million to $50 million
  • Predominantly private companies
  • Numerous industry sectors including business services, general industrial, government, healthcare, software, and specialty finance
  • Typical transactions include providing financing for leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth opportunities, rescue financings, distressed or turnaround situations, and bridge loans
  • Directly originated transactions rather than broadly syndicated financings
  • We have developed long-term relationships with middle-market companies, management teams, financial sponsors, lending institutions, and intermediaries, and have completed financing transactions with more than 155 equity sponsors

Geography

  • United States and Canada

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

8

Diverse Financial Sponsor Relationships *

Altamont Capital

Arlington Capital

Audax Group

The CapStreet Group

Partners

Partners

CenterGate Capital

Clarion Capital Partners

Graham Partners

Lee Equity Partners

Milestone Partners

Pamlico Capital

Parthenon Capital

Prophet Equity

Partners

Ridgemont Equity

The Sterling Group

Partners

Riverside Partners

Summit Park

Tenex Capital

Tower Arch Capital

Wind Point Partners

Management

*Logos represent certain private equity firms that members of Stellus Capital have worked with in the past. Inclusion of a firm's logo in this list does not imply that such firm endorses Stellus Capital, its members or advisory services or the Fund. Stellus Capital has no formal sourcing relationships with these firms and cannot guarantee that it will receive opportunities from these firms in the future.

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

9

Balance Sheet

($ in 000's except per share data)

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

FY 2019

FY 2018

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Audited

Assets

Cash

$

23,210

$

35,025

$

16,133

$

17,467

Investment Portfolio (at fair value)

640,714

609,544

628,948

504,483

Other Assets

2,732

4,487

3,432

4,337

Total Assets

$

666,656

$

649,056

$

648,513

$

526,287

Liabilities

Credit Facility

$

184,075

$

209,111

$

160,511

$

98,237

Notes Payable

48,140

48,057

47,974

47,642

SBA Debentures

157,886

157,715

157,544

146,388

Total Funded Debt

$

390,101

$

414,883

$

366,029

$

292,267

Other Liabilities

16,602

9,255

11,913

9,175

Total Liabilities

$

406,703

$

424,138

$

377,942

$

301,442

Total Stockholder Equity

259,953

224,918

270,571

224,845

Total Capitalization

$

666,656

$

649,056

$

648,513

$

526,287

NAV Per Share

$

13.34

$

11.55

$

14.14

$

14.09

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

10

Income Statement and Distributions

($ in 000's except per share data)

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

FY 2019

FY 2018

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Audited

Total Investment Income

$

13,841

$

15,261

$

58,912

$

53,266

Interest expense and debt financing fees

$

4,093

$

4,292

$

14,976

$

12,339

Operating Expenses

$

4,023

$

5,414

$

19,793

$

17,934

Income Tax Expense

$

289

$

197

$

904

$

275

Capital Gains Incentive (Reversal) Fees

$

-

$

(881)

$

800

$

81

Net Investment Income

$

5,436

$

6,239

$

22,439

$

22,637

Core Net Investment Income(a)

$

5,725

$

5,555

$

24,143

$

22,993

Net Realized Gain (Loss)

$

(3,893)

$

1,297

$

19,566

$

5,273

Net Unrealized Gain (Loss)

$

38,329

$

(51,505)

$

(15,500)

$

(1,647)

Benefit (Provision) for taxes

$

(59)

$

29

$

(67)

$

(68)

Change in Net Assets

$

39,813

$

(43,940)

$

26,438

$

26,195

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

19,484,217

19,429,480

18,275,696

15,953,571

Net Investment Income Per Share (NII)

$

0.28

$

0.32

$

1.23

$

1.42

Core NII per Share(a)

$

0.29

$

0.29

$

1.32

$

1.44

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Per Share

$

2.04

$

(2.26)

$

1.45

$

1.64

Realized Income Per Share

$

0.08

$

0.39

$

2.30

$

1.75

Distributions Per Share (Regular)

$

0.25

$

0.34

$

1.36

$

1.36

(a) Core net investment income, as presented, exludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees and income taxes

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

11

Portfolio Statistics as of June 30, 2020

Industry Concentration

Geographic Concentration

Note: Percentages are based on Market Value

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

12

Portfolio Statistics as of June 30, 2020

Fixed vs. Floating Rate Debt Investments *

Risk Grade

* Subject to LIBOR floors. The weighted average interest rate floor on floating rate loans was 1.20% as of June 30, 2020

Risk Grade Definition:

1 - Exceeding expectations; 2 - Performing in accordance with plan; 3- Requires closer monitoring (no loss of return or principal); 4 - In workout (some loss of return; no loss of principal); 5 - In workout (some loss of principal)

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

13

Investment Portfolio Growth ($'s in 000's)

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

14

Weighted Average Yields

Debt Investment Portfolio as of June 30, 2020

New Debt Investments in the Last Four Quarters *

Note: Reflects percentage of total debt investments at fair value.

* Includes follow-on fundings for existing portfolio companies.

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

15

Diversified Funding Sources as of June 30, 2020

Diverse sources of long-term,cost-efficient capital

FUNDING SOURCES

FACILITY/ISSUANCE SIZE

Syndicated Credit

Facility led by

$230 million

Amegy(1)

SBIC I Debentures

$150 million

SBIC II Debentures

$20 million

Unsecured Notes

$48.9 million

(1)Amegy Bank credit facility closed on October 11, 2017, as amended.

(2)SBA debentures issued to SBIC I mature March 1, 2025 - March 1, 2029

(3)Does not include amortization of loan fees

OUTSTANDING

INTEREST RATE (3)

MATURITY

$181 million

LIBOR + 2.50%

October 10, 2021

(As of 8/6/20)

$150 million

3.41%

Varied(2)

$11 million

2.17%

March 25, 2030

(As of 8/6/20)

$48.9 million

5.75%

September 15, 2022

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

16

Corporate Information

Executive Officers

Robert T. Ladd

Chairman, President &

Chief Executive Officer

W. Todd Huskinson

Chief Financial Officer,

Chief Compliance Officer,

Treasurer and Secretary

Investment Committee

Robert T. Ladd

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Dean D'Angelo

Co-Head of Private Credit *

Joshua T. Davis

Co-Head of Private Credit *

W. Todd Huskinson

Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

Todd A. Overbergen

Head of Energy *

* Stellus Capital Management, LLC

Directors

J. Tim Arnoult 1

Bruce R. Bilger 1

Dean D'Angelo

Robert T. Ladd, Chairman

William C. Repko 1

1 Independent Directors

Service Providers

Stock Transfer Agent- Broadridge

Corporate Issuer Solutions, Inc.

Bond Trustee- US Bank National

Association

Auditors- Grant Thornton, LLP

Counsel- Eversheds Sutherland, LLP

Research Coverage

Janney

Mitchel Penn, 410-583-5976

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ryan Lynch, 314-342-2194

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services

Christopher Nolan, 212-409-2068

Oppenheimer Equity Research

Chris Kotowski, 212-667-6699

Raymond James

Robert Dodd, 901-579-4560

National Securities Corporation

Bryce Rowe, 212-417-8243

Securities Listing

Common Stock NYSE : SCM

2022 Notes NYSE: SCA

Corporate Headquarters

4400 Post Oak Parkway, Suite 2200

Houston, TX, 77027

Phone: 713-292-5400

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

17

Disclaimer

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 16:23:04 UTC
