Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Stem Holdings, Inc.    STMH

STEM HOLDINGS, INC.

(STMH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stem Holdings, Inc. : to Present at the Canaccord Genuity U.S. Cannabis Symposium

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 04:18pm EDT

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: STMH) (CSE: STEM) (the “Company” or “Stem”) is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer Adam Berk will present and participate in one-on-one meetings at the Canaccord Genuity U.S. Cannabis Symposium on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 2:10 p.m. ET in Toronto.

The presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.stemholdings.com.

ABOUT STEM HOLDINGS, INC.

As a vertically-integrated cannabis company, Stem is as a pioneer in the industry with its state-of-the-art cultivation, processing, extraction, retail, and distribution operations. Stem owns cannabis facilities in California, Nevada, Oklahoma, and Oregon and hemp facilities in Pennsylvania and New York and also participates in a research project in collaboration with Cornell University. Utilizing proprietary, sustainable cultivation techniques, Stem develops exceptional products that are safe and consist of lab-tested cannabis and CBD. Stem’s owned and partner consumer brands are award-winning and nationally known including cultivators TJ's Gardens® and Yerba Buena®; retail banners Stem and TJ's; infused product manufacturers, CannavoreTM and Supernatural HoneyTM; and a new CBD company, Dose-ologyTM. Stem's mission in supporting the health and happiness of people and the safety of our planet is evident through the Company's continued recognition for its community involvement, employee diversification, and its designation as a top place to work in cannabis, as well as dedication to environmental causes and outstanding leadership in the cannabis industry. For more information, please visit the Company's website at stemholdings.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STEM HOLDINGS, INC.
04:18pSTEM HOLDINGS, INC. : to Present at the Canaccord Genuity U.S. Cannabis Symposiu..
BU
09/26STEM HOLDINGS, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial S..
AQ
09/19STEM : Apex Global Brands and Stem Holdings Announce Licensing Partnership
AQ
09/12STEM : Issues Clarifying Release Announcing Strategic Acquisition of TJ's Garden..
AQ
09/12STEM HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Strategic Acquisition of TJ's Gardens' Holding C..
BU
08/22STEM : Launches Medical Cannabis Division
AQ
08/14STEM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
08/05STEM HOLDINGS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form ..
AQ
07/03Horizons ETFs Rebalances Marijuana-Focused ETFs
AQ
07/02STEM HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Stat..
AQ
More news
Chart STEM HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Stem Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Berk Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Geoff Ostrove Operations Director
Steve Hubbard Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Garrett M. Bender Independent Director
Lindy Snider Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEM HOLDINGS, INC.-59.00%40
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.08%41 687
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-8.02%34 444
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.96%29 037
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED3.43%27 060
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.23.33%26 534
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group