Stem Holdings, Inc. : to Present at the Canaccord Genuity U.S. Cannabis Symposium

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: STMH) (CSE: STEM) (the “Company” or “Stem”) is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer Adam Berk will present and participate in one-on-one meetings at the Canaccord Genuity U.S. Cannabis Symposium on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 2:10 p.m. ET in Toronto.

The presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.stemholdings.com.

ABOUT STEM HOLDINGS, INC.

As a vertically-integrated cannabis company, Stem is as a pioneer in the industry with its state-of-the-art cultivation, processing, extraction, retail, and distribution operations. Stem owns cannabis facilities in California, Nevada, Oklahoma, and Oregon and hemp facilities in Pennsylvania and New York and also participates in a research project in collaboration with Cornell University. Utilizing proprietary, sustainable cultivation techniques, Stem develops exceptional products that are safe and consist of lab-tested cannabis and CBD. Stem’s owned and partner consumer brands are award-winning and nationally known including cultivators TJ's Gardens® and Yerba Buena®; retail banners Stem and TJ's; infused product manufacturers, CannavoreTM and Supernatural HoneyTM; and a new CBD company, Dose-ologyTM. Stem's mission in supporting the health and happiness of people and the safety of our planet is evident through the Company's continued recognition for its community involvement, employee diversification, and its designation as a top place to work in cannabis, as well as dedication to environmental causes and outstanding leadership in the cannabis industry. For more information, please visit the Company's website at stemholdings.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191002005831/en/