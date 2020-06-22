New D3eSports Cup Virtual Championship Kicks off for Five Weeks

HOUSTON, TX, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ D3eSports, a division of StemGen, Inc. (OTC: SGNI), announces its new D3eSports Cup, an esports virtual championship run on the Forza Motorsport 7 platform, will launch on June 28th for five weeks.

Fans can register to participate in this competitive virtual racing tournament at www.d3esports.com. Players must compete on Xbox One or a PC to participate. Registration opens on June 22nd and the gameplay starts June 28th. Registration is free and participants get the opportunity to compete in this top-notch new virtual racing esports competition once they are registered.

The championship includes five consecutive Sundays of esports racing at four U.S. tracks and one in the U.K.: June 28 – Road America (Wisc.); July 5 – Brands Hatch (England); July 12 – Watkins Glen (N.Y.); July 19 – Sebring International Raceway (Fla.); and July 26 – Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta (Ga.). Race time will be at 2:00 p.m. EDT.

“We are very excited to roll out the D3eSports Cup virtual championship,” said Simon Dawson, CEO/President of D3esports. “This idea has been in the works for a couple of years as a way to link real racing and the virtual world but with the pandemic this spring we accelerated the timeframe to get this virtual platform out there for partners, fans, and racers. Allowing fans to immerse themselves in the virtual world of racing and be more inclusive for families is a goal that my Dad, Ian, and I have set in our lives. We all know not everyone can become a real racing driver. It takes a lot of money, connections, and talent, but with just a little money nearly everyone can buy an Xbox and the Forza game and go virtual racing. Through our partnerships with real brands, companies can be involved in a unique and distinct way by showcasing their brands in the virtual D3eSports Cup.

“We have renewed our relationship with Mainline.gg, who has developed a fantastic tournament software gaming platform for the D3eSports Cup. It runs in a Swiss format, which is different than real racing, but will make it a bit fun for racers and a familiar mode for gamers.”

The Swiss play format has one round per week, best of three. Swiss averages determine seeding for the final race. Players are assigned a virtual car before each week’s race at the specific track. Players race with all other players but compete against a single opponent each race to progress in the tournament. Weeks one through four are qualifying weeks with the fifth week as the final, seeded depending on the first four weeks’ results.

D3eSports was founded in May 2018 and launched in July 2018. The D3eSports Cup is their first in-house virtual competition, although they have participated in other esports platforms over the years.

