Newman Ferrara LLP : Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. - STML

Newman Ferrara LLP announced today that the firm is conducting an
investigation on behalf of shareholders of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
(“Stemline” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:STML) into potential breaches of
fiduciary duty by the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”).
Stemline, headquartered in New York, NY, is a clinical-stage
biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and
commercialization of oncology therapies. Newman Ferrara’s investigation
focuses on decisions made by the Board, without shareholder approval,
the result of which significantly diminish shareholder value and do not
benefit the Company. Considering the Company’s lackluster performance
and mounting loss since its February 2013 IPO, it is clear that the
Board lacks the ability to fairly assess and oversee the Company’s
direction and leadership.
Current Stemline stockholders seeking more information on this matter
are invited to contact Newman Ferrara partner Jeffrey Norton (jnorton@nfllp.com)
to discuss this investigation and their rights.
