Newman Ferrara LLP : Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. - STML

Newman Ferrara LLP announced today that the firm is conducting an investigation on behalf of shareholders of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (“Stemline” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:STML) into potential breaches of fiduciary duty by the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”).

Stemline, headquartered in New York, NY, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. Newman Ferrara’s investigation focuses on decisions made by the Board, without shareholder approval, the result of which significantly diminish shareholder value and do not benefit the Company. Considering the Company’s lackluster performance and mounting loss since its February 2013 IPO, it is clear that the Board lacks the ability to fairly assess and oversee the Company’s direction and leadership.

