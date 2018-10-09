Log in
Newman Ferrara LLP : Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. - STML

10/09/2018 | 05:51pm EDT

Newman Ferrara LLP announced today that the firm is conducting an investigation on behalf of shareholders of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (“Stemline” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:STML) into potential breaches of fiduciary duty by the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”).

Stemline, headquartered in New York, NY, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. Newman Ferrara’s investigation focuses on decisions made by the Board, without shareholder approval, the result of which significantly diminish shareholder value and do not benefit the Company. Considering the Company’s lackluster performance and mounting loss since its February 2013 IPO, it is clear that the Board lacks the ability to fairly assess and oversee the Company’s direction and leadership.

Current Stemline stockholders seeking more information on this matter are invited to contact Newman Ferrara partner Jeffrey Norton (jnorton@nfllp.com) to discuss this investigation and their rights.

Newman Ferrara maintains a multifaceted practice based in New York City with attorneys specializing in complex commercial and multi-party litigation, securities fraud and shareholder litigation, consumer protection, civil rights, and real estate. For more information, please visit the firm website at www.nfllp.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 0,95 M
EBIT 2018 -81,8 M
Net income 2018 -80,5 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 556x
Capi. / Sales 2019 8,70x
Capitalization 529 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 33,5 $
Spread / Average Target 96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan Bergstein Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth Hoberman Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
David G. Gionco Chief Accounting Officer & Vice President-Finance
Ronald E. Bentsur Independent Director
Kenneth J. Zuerblis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS INC9.55%529
GILEAD SCIENCES6.67%99 040
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS25.48%47 365
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS4.21%41 837
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.44.70%10 157
GENMAB-5.25%9 238
