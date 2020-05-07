Log in
STEMMER IMAGING AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05/07/2020 | 06:40am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: STEMMER IMAGING AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
STEMMER IMAGING AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

07.05.2020 / 12:38
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STEMMER IMAGING AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2020
Address: https://www.stemmer-imaging.com/de-de/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2020
Address: https://www.stemmer-imaging.com/en/financial-reports/

07.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: STEMMER IMAGING AG
Gutenbergstr. 9-13
82178 Puchheim
Germany
Internet: www.stemmer-imaging.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1038299  07.05.2020 

© EQS 2020
