STEMMER IMAGING AG

(S9I)
  Report  
STEMMER IMAGING AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07/25/2019 | 09:30am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: STEMMER IMAGING AG
STEMMER IMAGING AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

25.07.2019 / 15:26
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: STEMMER IMAGING AG
Street: Gutenbergstr. 9-13
Postal code: 82178
City: Puchheim
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 89450012XZ2GPWGIGH37

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Allianz Institutional Investors Series SICAV
City of registered office, country: Senningerberg, Luxembourg

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
22 Jul 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.42 % 0.00 % 2.42 % 6500000
Previous notification 3.06 % 0.00 % 3.06 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2G9MZ9 157,168 2.42 % %
Total 157,168 2.42 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
25 Jul 2019


25.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
End of News DGAP News Service

846985  25.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=846985&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 109 M
EBIT 2019 7,47 M
Net income 2019 5,87 M
Finance 2019 48,9 M
Yield 2019 1,08%
P/E ratio 2019 37,4x
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,38x
EV / Sales2020 1,21x
Capitalization 200 M
Chart STEMMER IMAGING AG
Duration : Period :
Stemmer Imaging AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEMMER IMAGING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 41,38  €
Last Close Price 30,80  €
Spread / Highest target 52,6%
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christof Roland Zollitsch Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Weinmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lars Böhrnsen Chief Financial Officer
Martin Kersting Technical Director
Stefan Willy Kober Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEMMER IMAGING AG-16.13%223
HEXAGON20.66%19 136
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD34.41%13 081
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED36.18%10 858
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.18.03%10 144
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC8.68%7 876
