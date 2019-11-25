Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Stemmer Imaging AG    S9I   DE000A2G9MZ9

STEMMER IMAGING AG

(S9I)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

STEMMER IMAGING AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 11:05am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: STEMMER IMAGING AG
STEMMER IMAGING AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
25.11.2019 / 16:59
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: STEMMER IMAGING AG
Street: Gutenbergstr. 9-13
Postal code: 82178
City: Puchheim
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 89450012XZ2GPWGIGH37

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Allianz Global Investors GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt/Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Allianz Institutional Investors Series SICAV

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
21 Nov 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.94 % 0.00 % 4.94 % 6500000
Previous notification 5.12 % 0.00 % 5.12 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2G9MZ9 320972 % 4.94 %
Total 320972 4.94 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Allianz SE % % %
Allianz Asset Management GmbH % % %
Allianz Global Investors GmbH 4.94 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
21 Nov 2019


25.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: STEMMER IMAGING AG
Gutenbergstr. 9-13
82178 Puchheim
Germany
Internet: www.stemmer-imaging.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

921123  25.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=921123&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STEMMER IMAGING AG
11:05aSTEMMER IMAGING AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
11/13STEMMER IMAGING AG PUBLISHES QUARTER : Significant growth in revenue and earning..
EQ
11/05STEMMER IMAGING AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
10/30STEMMER IMAGING AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
10/24STEMMER IMAGING : substantiates its growth strategy as leader in artificial visi..
EQ
10/22STEMMER IMAGING AG : CFO Lars Böhrnsen will leave as of November 30, 2019
EQ
10/02STEMMER IMAGING AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial re..
EQ
09/30STEMMER IMAGING : Zivid joins Machine Vision Technology Forum on tour of Europe
AQ
09/26STEMMER IMAGING : publishes business figures for 2018/2019 - Group shows revenue..
EQ
08/14STEMMER IMAGING : publishes preliminary figures 2018/2019 - Strong final quarter..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 130 M
EBIT 2020 11,0 M
Net income 2020 7,80 M
Finance 2020 28,7 M
Yield 2020 2,03%
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,09x
EV / Sales2021 0,94x
Capitalization 171 M
Chart STEMMER IMAGING AG
Duration : Period :
Stemmer Imaging AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEMMER IMAGING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 38,13  €
Last Close Price 26,30  €
Spread / Highest target 67,3%
Spread / Average Target 45,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arne E. Dehn Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Weinmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lars Böhrnsen Chief Financial Officer
Martin Kersting Technical Director
Stefan Willy Kober Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEMMER IMAGING AG-29.75%189
HEXAGON27.70%19 798
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED75.29%17 053
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION52.97%13 134
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED68.91%12 756
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC14.09%8 127
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group