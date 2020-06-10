STEMMER IMAGING AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
06/10/2020 | 01:35pm EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: STEMMER IMAGING AG
STEMMER IMAGING AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
10.06.2020 / 19:33
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
STEMMER IMAGING AG
Street:
Gutenbergstr. 9-13
Postal code:
82178
City:
Puchheim Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
89450012XZ2GPWGIGH37
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: Voluntary Group notification due to threshold contact of a subsidiary
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung City of registered office, country: Franfurt/Main, Germany
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
04 Jun 2020
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
3.47 %
0.00 %
3.47 %
6,500,000
Previous notification
3.22 %
0.00 %
3.22 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2G9MZ9
0
225,355
0.00 %
3.47 %
Total
225,355
3.47 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Universal-Investment- Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung
%
%
%
Universal-Investment- Luxembourg S.A.
3.24 %
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
09 Jun 2020
