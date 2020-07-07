Log in
STEMMER IMAGING AG

STEMMER IMAGING AG

(S9I)
  Report
News 
News

STEMMER IMAGING AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07/07/2020 | 02:05pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: STEMMER IMAGING AG
07.07.2020 / 20:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: STEMMER IMAGING AG
Street: Gutenbergstr. 9-13
Postal code: 82178
City: Puchheim
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 89450012XZ2GPWGIGH37

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: PRIMEPULSE SE
City of registered office, country: München, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
06 Jul 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 50.09 % 0.00 % 50.09 % 6,500,000
Previous notification 48.09 % 0.00 % 48.09 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2G9MZ9 3,255,641 0 50.09 % 0.00 %
Total 3,255,641 50.09 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
07 Jul 2020


07.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: STEMMER IMAGING AG
Gutenbergstr. 9-13
82178 Puchheim
Germany
Internet: www.stemmer-imaging.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1088631  07.07.2020 

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 109 M 123 M 123 M
Net income 2020 0,40 M 0,45 M 0,45 M
Net cash 2020 15,9 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 229x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 114 M 129 M 129 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 403
Free-Float 51,9%
Chart STEMMER IMAGING AG
Duration : Period :
Stemmer Imaging AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEMMER IMAGING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 26,23 €
Last Close Price 17,54 €
Spread / Highest target 99,6%
Spread / Average Target 49,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arne E. Dehn Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Reiner Weinmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Uwe Kemm Chief Operating Officer
Stefan Willy Kober Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Saller Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEMMER IMAGING AG-33.82%129
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED14.32%24 548
HEXAGON AB6.86%22 250
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED3.63%20 152
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION2.42%13 890
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-12.05%11 175
