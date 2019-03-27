DGAP-News: STEMMER IMAGING AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

STEMMER IMAGING publishes half-year report 2018/2019 - robust revenue growth and healthy incoming orders provide the basis for a stronger second half



27.03.2019 / 14:25

STEMMER IMAGING publishes half-year report 2018/2019 - robust revenue growth and healthy incoming orders provide the basis for a stronger second half



Puchheim, 27 March 2019 - STEMMER IMAGING AG, today, presents its half-year report 2018/2019. In the period from 1 July to 31 December 2018, the Company generated revenue of EUR 50.7 million (previous year: EUR 47.4 million) and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 4.0 million against EUR 4.4 million in the previous year. With growth in orders above the average for the sector and positive synergy effects in the second half resulting from the acquisition of the French company ELVITEC, the basis for further growth has been established.



On the basis of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) applied for the first time, STEMMER IMAGING AG (ISIN DE000A2G9MZ9 / GSIN A2G9MZ) generated an increase in revenue in the first half of the 2018/2019 financial year of around 7 per cent from EUR 47.4 million in the first half of the previous 2017/2018 year to EUR 50.7 million. With regard to the second quarter, on the back of rising orders, revenue rose by 7.1 per cent from EUR 25.4 million to EUR 27.2 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) adjusted for non-recurring costs, in particular, for the acquisition of ELVITEC and for the transition to International Financial Reporting Standards amounted to EUR 4.0 million in the half-year under review against EUR 4.4 million in the same period in the previous year. Because of the key strategic foundations laid in the first half, which will serve to further enhance the competitive position and accelerate future growth, the earnings margin narrowed temporarily. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR 3.3 million in the reporting period compared with EUR 3.8 million in the previous year. With regard to the development of earnings, it should be noted that the French subsidiary ELVITEC has been consolidated for the first time since the beginning of the second quarter 2018/2019. Consequently, synergy effects such as purchasing advantages and the elimination of duplicate structures will have a positive effect in the second half of 2018/2019 when the integration is complete.



Key figures (in EUR m) 1 Jul. 2018 - 31 Dec. 2018

(Half-year 2018/2019) 1 Jul. 2017 - 31 Dec. 2017

(Half-year 2017/2018) 1 Oct. 2018 - 31 Dec. 2018

(Q2 2018/2019) 1 Oct. 2017 - 31 Dec. 2017

(Q2 2017/2018) Revenue 50.7 47.4 27.2 25.4 EBITDA* 4.0 4.4 1.8 2.3 EBIT* 3.3 3.8 1.4 1.8 EBT* 3.7 3.8 1.7 1.8 Incoming orders 56.4 52.9 30.5 28.5