STEMMER IMAGING AG

(S9I)
  Report  
STEMMER IMAGING : successfully closes acquisition of Spanish group Infaimon S.L.

07/11/2019 | 07:10am EDT

DGAP-News: STEMMER IMAGING AG / Key word(s): Expansion
STEMMER IMAGING successfully closes acquisition of Spanish group Infaimon S.L.

11.07.2019 / 13:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Puchheim, 11 July 2019


STEMMER IMAGING successfully closes acquisition of Spanish group Infaimon S.L.

* Transaction approved by antitrust authorities
* Integration process already underway; consolidation to begin on 1 July 2019
* EBITDA contribution of around EUR 3 million expected in 2019/2020 financial year

Puchheim, 11 July 2019 - STEMMER IMAGING AG (ISIN DE000A2G9MZ9 / GSIN A2G9MZ), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, confirms it has successfully concluded the acquisition of the Spanish group Infaimon S.L. today. STEMMER IMAGING is acquiring 100 per cent of the shares in the supplier of software and hardware for machine vision and robotics after approval of the transaction by all the relevant antitrust authorities. Consequently, the latest acquisition will be consolidated by STEMMER IMAGING starting from 1 July 2019, as previously announced. The Management Board expects an additional revenue contribution of around EUR 18 million and an EBITDA contribution of around EUR 3 million in the 2019/2020 financial year.

In closing this acquisition, STEMMER IMAGING successfully continues its international expansion strategy. The machine vision specialist is now represented in all key European markets with local branch offices. Headquartered in Barcelona, Infaimon S.L. has subsidiaries in Portugal and locations in Mexico and Brazil. These locations provide a solid foundation to enable STEMMER IMAGING to expand into other countries such as the USA in the future. With the acquisition, STEMMER IMAGING is also underscoring the strategic importance of state-of-the-art bin-picking solutions, an important capability in the context of Industry 4.0 applications which will further strengthen the company's product and service portfolio.

"The acquisition is a gain on many different levels. United under the umbrella of STEMMER IMAGING, together we can respond even more effectively to the changing market requirements and continue the profitable growth in the field of bin-picking applications. In addition, we are now represented in all key European markets with our own locations and specialist staff. Over the past few weeks, we have been working with focus to ensure a smooth acquisition. We are therefore ideally prepared for a swift and successful integration," says Lars Böhrnsen, CFO of STEMMER IMAGING AG.

About STEMMER IMAGING:

STEMMER IMAGING is one of Europe's leading machine vision technology providers for science and industry. With a perfect combination of innovative products, expert advice and comprehensive service, STEMMER IMAGING helps clients solve their machine vision tasks securely with speed and ease. Experienced specialists can be contacted easily and are available to provide europewide advice. STEMMER IMAGING is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A2G9MZ9 / GSIN: A2G9MZ).

Contact:
STEMMER IMAGING AG
Lena Vitzthum
Investor Relations
Gutenbergstr. 9-13
82178 Puchheim
Tel.: +49 89 80902-165
ir@stemmer-imaging.de
www.stemmer-imaging.de


11.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: STEMMER IMAGING AG
Gutenbergstr. 9-13
82178 Puchheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 - 809020
E-mail: info@stemmer-imaging.com
Internet: www.stemmer-imaging.com
ISIN: DE000A2G9MZ9
WKN: A2G9MZ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 839577

 
End of News DGAP News Service

839577  11.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=839577&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 109 M
EBIT 2019 7,47 M
Net income 2019 5,87 M
Finance 2019 48,9 M
Yield 2019 1,07%
P/E ratio 2019 37,9x
P/E ratio 2020 23,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,41x
EV / Sales2020 1,23x
Capitalization 203 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 41,4  €
Last Close Price 31,2  €
Spread / Highest target 50,6%
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christof Roland Zollitsch Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Weinmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lars Böhrnsen Chief Financial Officer
Martin Kersting Technical Director
Stefan Willy Kober Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEMMER IMAGING AG-20.41%228
HEXAGON13.24%17 949
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD18.53%11 551
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.33.12%11 441
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED32.70%9 851
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC4.26%7 556
