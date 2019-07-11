DGAP-News: STEMMER IMAGING AG / Key word(s): Expansion

STEMMER IMAGING successfully closes acquisition of Spanish group Infaimon S.L.



11.07.2019 / 13:04

Puchheim, 11 July 2019





* Transaction approved by antitrust authorities

* Integration process already underway; consolidation to begin on 1 July 2019

* EBITDA contribution of around EUR 3 million expected in 2019/2020 financial year



Puchheim, 11 July 2019 - STEMMER IMAGING AG (ISIN DE000A2G9MZ9 / GSIN A2G9MZ), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, confirms it has successfully concluded the acquisition of the Spanish group Infaimon S.L. today. STEMMER IMAGING is acquiring 100 per cent of the shares in the supplier of software and hardware for machine vision and robotics after approval of the transaction by all the relevant antitrust authorities. Consequently, the latest acquisition will be consolidated by STEMMER IMAGING starting from 1 July 2019, as previously announced. The Management Board expects an additional revenue contribution of around EUR 18 million and an EBITDA contribution of around EUR 3 million in the 2019/2020 financial year.

In closing this acquisition, STEMMER IMAGING successfully continues its international expansion strategy. The machine vision specialist is now represented in all key European markets with local branch offices. Headquartered in Barcelona, Infaimon S.L. has subsidiaries in Portugal and locations in Mexico and Brazil. These locations provide a solid foundation to enable STEMMER IMAGING to expand into other countries such as the USA in the future. With the acquisition, STEMMER IMAGING is also underscoring the strategic importance of state-of-the-art bin-picking solutions, an important capability in the context of Industry 4.0 applications which will further strengthen the company's product and service portfolio.

"The acquisition is a gain on many different levels. United under the umbrella of STEMMER IMAGING, together we can respond even more effectively to the changing market requirements and continue the profitable growth in the field of bin-picking applications. In addition, we are now represented in all key European markets with our own locations and specialist staff. Over the past few weeks, we have been working with focus to ensure a smooth acquisition. We are therefore ideally prepared for a swift and successful integration," says Lars Böhrnsen, CFO of STEMMER IMAGING AG.

About STEMMER IMAGING:

STEMMER IMAGING is one of Europe's leading machine vision technology providers for science and industry. With a perfect combination of innovative products, expert advice and comprehensive service, STEMMER IMAGING helps clients solve their machine vision tasks securely with speed and ease. Experienced specialists can be contacted easily and are available to provide europewide advice. STEMMER IMAGING is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A2G9MZ9 / GSIN: A2G9MZ).