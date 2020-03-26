Stemsation International : ™ Home Based Business Model Provides Primary or Secondary Income and Offers Free Educational Wellness e-Booklet

BOCA RATON, Florida, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StemSation International, Inc. (OTC PINK: STSN) – a pioneer in the emerging category of dietary supplements called Stem Cell Nutrition, announces its home-based business model provides an opportunity for a primary or secondary source of income by utilizing web-based audio and video conferencing tools directly from home for marketing, communications and training purposes.

According to financial experts, a global recession is starting to look more likely. An increase in unemployment causes people to look for other financial opportunities to support their families. People desire a solution that will give them more control over their future income. StemSation provides that solution as it relies on person-to-person sales by independent representatives, often working from home utilizing various web-based audio and video conferencing tools such as Go To Meeting, Ring Central, Vonage, Zoom and Skype that allow users to meet online, with or without video. Stemsation's direct selling business offers you the ability to build, track and manage a network of independent business partners to assist with growth of sales revenue and income, utilizing a proprietary "BackOffice" software platform with your personalized website included. Because direct selling is a low-barrier opportunity (it doesn't require a large investment, minimum educational skills or prior business experience) anyone 18 years or older can start a direct selling home-based business. Success is driven by the amount of time and effort put into sharing the unique benefits of the StemSation products with others. This makes StemSation an attractive opportunity for those who wish to overcome certain risks associated with a recession. https://www.stemsation.global/www/en/us/join/compensation/.

StemSation is a direct selling company in the health and wellness category with a long-term 'health mission', ambitious research goals, and innovative, holistic approaches to health & wellness, and healthy longevity. Our product line shows a new pathway to wellness.

Stemsation flagship product StemRCM™, a novel combination of highly potent and fast-acting antioxidants, beta-glucans and other polysaccharides, polyphenolic compounds, including powerful apigenin from green parsley, sulforaphane from broccoli sprouts, and highly bioavailable curcumin, help to optimize the immune system, which may naturally protect against viruses, bacteria, and abnormal cell activity https://www.stemsation.global/www/en/us/pc/signup/ The constituents in StemRCM have demonstrated in research studies significant support for our immune system, to help it fight against invaders which may reduce symptoms of cold and flu. StemRCM, is quickly attracting health conscious consumers, and has become very popular amongst StemSation Independent Wellness Advocates ("IWA"'s). Given the increased risks associated with today's environment, the company is currently offering a FREE educational wellness booklet along with a special product discount to help maintain health. To receive the FREE educational wellness booklet along with a special product discount to help maintain health see https://www.stemsation.global/www/en/us/invest-in-your-body/.

ABOUT THE IMMUNE SYSTEM

The immune system is a complex network of a variety of different cells types, organs, and proteins that work together to defend and protect the body against infections and infectious micro-organisms, like viruses, bacteria, fungi, and more. The immune system is spread throughout the body, and each of its components performs a specific task aimed at recognizing and/or reacting against 'invaders'. Supporting the strength of the immune system to keep it functioning optimally is an important health-protecting and life-saving wellness strategy.

ABOUT STEMSATION INTERNATIONAL, INC.

StemSation International, Inc. (OTC "STSN") develops, manufactures and distributes natural health and wellness products that support the stem cell and endocannabinoid systems in the human body through using a direct selling model in which Independent Wellness Advocates ("IWAs") advertise and sell its products directly to consumers. StemSation is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida and its website can be located at www.stemsation.global.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Nicholas B. Panza, Vice-President

Stemsation International, Inc.

7777 Glades Road

Suite 203

Boca Raton, FL 33434

npanza@stemsationusa.com

+1 (561) 245-7454

SOURCE StemSation International, Inc.