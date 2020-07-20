Stendörren Fastigheter publ : Interim Financial Report Jan-Jun 2020

Rental income increased by 7 % to SEK 318 mil- lion (297) and net operating income increased by 18 % to SEK 233 million (198).
Lease agreements that were renegotiated during the period led to an increase in rental values of 30 % on average.
Income from Property Management increased to SEK 124 million (71).
Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 70 million (52), corresponding to SEK 2,47 per share (1,83).
Changes in the value of investment properties for the period amounted to SEK 20 million (89), mainly attributable to improved cash flows and slightly changed assumptions about market rents and yield requirements.
Profit for the period decreased to SEK 109 million (126), corresponding to SEK 3,88 per share (4,48).
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE SECOND QUARTER
Stendörren has limited effects as a result of theCovid-19 virus. Regarding the third quarterly rent
LETTABLE AREA:
733 000 M2
LOAN TO VALUE:
51 %
FAIR VALUE:
9 308 MKREQUTY RATIO:
40 %1)
of 2020, The Company agreed to monthly rental payments instead of quarterly rental payments for the third quarter in respect of some tenants, resulting in outstanding rents of circa 1,4 million SEK as at the date of this report. Granted deferral of payment of the third quarters rent amounts to about 0,3 million SEK following a payment plan of 6 months. Stendörren's share of granted rent rebates according to the state aid amounts to 0,5 million SEK. These rent rebates equals just under 0,4 percent of the third quarterly rent. The cashflow for the third quarterly rent is in other aspects in line with previous quarters
On April 17, the notice of the Annual General Me- eting was announced, which was held on May 20, 2020
On April 23, the Annual Report for 2019 was published on the company's website.
During the quarter, Johan Malmberg was appoin- ted as Head of Transaction and he will take up the position on 25 August.
The stated equity ratio is calculated excluding the leasing debt of 225 SEK million brought by the application of IFRS 16. If this item would be included in the calculation the equity ratio would be negatively impacted by approximately 0,9 %.
In this report there may be found summation deviations in individual tables due to roundings.
Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ) is a real estate company active in the segment of warehouse and light industrial properties. Stendörren is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (Ticker: STEF B)
STENDÖRREN OVERVIEW
BACKGROUND
Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ) ("Stendörren", or "the company") is a real estate company that invests primarily in warehousing, logistics and light industrial real estate in the Greater Stockholm and Mälar- dalen region. Stendörren originates from Kvalitena AB (publ) ("Kvalitena"), a company founded in the mid-1990's.
Since April 10, 2018, the share is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm's medium-sized list, Mid Cap.
MISSION
Stendörren creates long-term and value add growth by acquiring, developing and managing properties. The company will operate primarily in Greater Stockholm and the Mälardalen region, with an emphasis on warehouses, logistics and light industrial buildings.
OBJECTIVES
Stendörren will create a high risk-adjusted return for its shareholders by acquiring, developing and managing properties in the Stockholm and the Mälardalen region.
FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES
Stendörren has three stated financial goals:
to exhibit along-term average annual return on equity of at least 12 %
to achieve along-term interest coverage ratio of at least 2,0 times
to maintain along-term equity / assets ratio of 35 % (and never less than 20 %)
PROPERTY PORTFOLIO
As at June 30, 2020, the property portfolio of Sten- dörren consisted of 124 properties. All properties are located in the greater Stockholm and Mälarda- len region with a total market value of SEK 9 308 million. The ten largest lease agreements accounted for about one quarter of the total annual rent and the company's largest lease agreement with Coop Sweden represents just under 9 % of the total annual rent. The real estate portfolio comprised a total of approximately 733 000 sqm of which warehouse, logistics and light industrial accounted for approximately
The goal fulfilment is shown in the graphs on page 9.
66 % of the total lettable area.
At the end of the quarter, the company had 24 properties, wholly or partly consisting of building rights which, when fully developed, are expected to create approximately 601 000 sqm of total building area, mainly for warehouse, logistics, light industrial use as well as residential use. The market value of the building rights portfolio amounts to SEK 1 261 million at quarter end.
Within the existing real estate portfolio, the company is working with the development of new detailed plans for residential assets. The new plans, which are at different stages of the planning process, are likely to result in building rights for up to 1 500 new units at completion. The status of the planning has been considered in determining the market value of these building rights. The company's residential building rights represent approximately one quarter of the valuation of the entire building rights portfolio.
FINANCING
As of June 30, 2020, the company's equity amounted to SEK 3 933 million (2 903) and the Group's interest-bearing liabilities amounted to SEK 5 139 million (5 393), corresponding to a loan-to-value ratio of 51 % (59).
The average time to maturity of interest-bearing liabilities amounted to 2,8 years (2,2) and the average fixed-interest term to 2,3 years (1,7). The average interest rate on the company's total interest-bearing loans amounted to 2,5 % (2,4) and the average interest rate on loans from credit institutions was 2,2 % (1,9). At quarter end, the company had one outstanding bond of SEK 650 million with a nominal interest rate of Stibor 90 plus 4,25 %, maturing in June 2021.
DIVIDEND
Given the significant investment opportunities that exist within the company's project portfolio, the 2020 Annual General Meeting decided, in accordance with the Board's proposal, that the dividend be abolished in favor of reinvestment in the project portfolio.
KEY RATIOS
2020
2019
2019
JAN-JUN
JAN-JUN
JAN-DEC
PROPERTY RELATED KEY RATIOS
Lettable area, sqm thousand
733
721
731
No. of properties
124
122
124
Fair value properties, SEK million
9 308
8 754
9 147
Letting ratio, by area
89 %
87 %
88 %
Letting ratio, economic
89 %
87 %
88 %
NOI yield, total portfolio, 12 month average
4,7 %
4,7 %
4,5 %
NOI yield, excluding projects and land, 12 month average
5,6 %
5,6 %
5,3 %
Total return, 12 month average
6,6 %
8,4 %
7,2 %
Weighted Average Unexpired Lease Term, years
3,8
4,1
4,0
Average annual rent, SEK/Sqm
903
871
904
FINANCIAL KEY RATIOS
Rental income, SEK million
318
297
592
Net Operating Income, SEK million
233
198
397
Income from property management, SEK million
124
71
135
Excess ratio, 12 month average
70 %
66 %
67 %
Total assets, SEK million
10 002
9 197
9 608
Average interest rate, total debt
2,5 %
2,4 %
2,2 %
Average interest maturity, years
2,3
1,7
2,5
Average loan maturity, years
2,8
2,2
2,3
Interest Cover Ratio, 12 month average
2,2
2,1
1,8
Equity ratio
40 %
32 %
41 %
Return on Equity, 12 month average
8 %
13 %
9 %
Loan to Value, total assets
51 %
59 %
50 %
Loan to Value, property
48 %
46 %
46 %
STOCK RELATED KEY RATIOS
Market capitalization, SEK million
3 419
3 322
4 758
Stock price, SEK
120,50
118,00
169,00
Book equity per share, SEK1)
110,95
103,12
108,48
Long term net asset value, EPRA NAV, SEK million
3 694
3 355
3 556
Long term net asset value, EPRA NAV per share, SEK
130,21
119,17
126,29
Actual net asset value, EPRA NNNAV, SEK million
3 373
3 068
3 240
Actual net asset value, EPRA NNNAV per share, SEK
118,90
108,97
115,06
Profit per share, SEK
3,88
4,48
10,30
Cash flow from operations per share, SEK
2,47
1,83
5,07
No. of outstanding shares, end of period
28 371 441
28 155 641
28 155 641
No. of outstanding shares, average in period
28 190 027
28 155 641
28 155 641
OTHER RATIOS
No. of employees, end of period
53
55
55
No. of employees, average in period
54
54
54
1) Book equity excluding hybrid capital per share.
For definitions, please see page 35. Explanations to the used key ratios can also be found on www.stendorren.se
BALANCED
PORTFOLIO
Good balance between investment properties with stable cash flows and project properties with great value potential give a high, safe and long-term return.
FINANCIAL TARGETS CURRENT PERFORMANCE HISTORIC PERFORMANCE
ROE (AVERAGE)
The long term average Return On Equity should exceed 12 %
8 %
The ROE for the period is the result of an increase in equity (35 %) on account of the issue of the hybrid bonds during Q3 2019 as well as a combination of increased non-recurring costs in connection with certain projects and a modest increase in the valuation of the Companies properties.
%
TARGET LEVEL
40
35
30
25
20
15
10
5
0
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
Q1
Q2 Q3 Q4
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
Q1 Q2
2017
2018
2019
2020
INTEREST COVER RATIO
Long term ICR should exceed 2,0 X.
2,2 x2,5
2,0
The interest coverage ratio exceeds 2,0.
1,5
1,0
0,5
0,0
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
Q1
Q2
2017
2018
2019
2020
EQUITY RATIO
The long term Equity Ratio shall be at 35 % (and never be below 20 %).
40 %
The equity ratio is well above 35 % and is in line with the previous quarter.
%
45
40
35
30
25
20
15
10
5
0
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
Q1
Q2 Q3 Q4
Q1 Q2
2017
2018
2019
2020
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
CONDENSED
2020
2019
2020
2019
2019
AMOUNTS IN SEK MILLION
JAN-JUN
JAN-JUN
APR-JUN
APR-JUNJAN-DEC
Rental income
318
297
160
148
592
Total income
318
297
160
148
592
Operating expenses
- 52
- 67
-23
- 28
-122
Maintenance costs
- 21
- 23
-16
- 17
-50
Property tax
- 11
- 9
-6
- 5
-23
Net operating income
233
198
115
98
397
Central administration
- 38
- 46
-17
- 25
-88
Financial income
1
0
1
0
1
Financial expenses
- 68
- 77
-36
-38
-166
Leasing cost, ground rent
- 5
- 4
-2
- 2
-9
Profit from property management
124
71
62
33
135
Change in value of investment properties
20
89
- 29
75
237
Change in value of financial instruments
- 11
- 2
- 4
0
16
Income before tax
133
158
29
108
388
Deferred tax
- 23
- 33
- 8
- 26
-100
Current tax
0
1
0
2
2
Net income for the period
109
126
21
84
290
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD
109
126
21
84
290
Comprehensive income for the period
attributable to parent company´s shareholders
109
126
21
85
290
Earnings per share, SEK
3,88
4,5
0,74
3,0
10,30
Earnings per share, after dilution, SEK
3,88
4,5
0,74
3,0
10,26
Average number of shares
during the period, millions
28,19
28,16
28,22
28,16
28,16
Average number of shares
during the period, after dilution, millions
28,19
28,24
28,22
28,26
28,27
COMMENTS TO THE CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
RESULT
Increased rental income (7 % higher than the same period in 2019) and lower operating expenses resulted in an 18 % increase in operating profit when compared to the same period in 2019. However, a modest change in the valuation of he investment properties SEK 20 million (89) resulted in profits of SEK 109 million (126) corresponding to SEK 3,88 per share (4,48).
RENTAL INCOME
Rental income increased during the period by 7 % to SEK 318 million (297). The increased rental income is driven by an increase in rents in the portfolio (about 2 % increase in Comparable Portfolio compared to the same period 2019) as well as income from the properties acquired during the reporting period. Stendörren's share of granted rent rebates according to the state aid amounts to 0,4 million SEK during the period. These rent rebates equals 0,1 % of the period´s rental income.
OPERATING EXPENSES
Property expenses decreased about 14 % to SEK
85 million (99) compared with the same period the previous year. Property costs in the Comparable Portfolio decreased by approximately SEK 22 million (ca 23 % decrease) Significant items driving this cost decrease consists of a mild winter and lower electricity prices and greater focus on energy savings in the property portfolio.
CENTRAL ADMINISTRATION
The costs for central administration during the period amounted to SEK 38 million (46) and comprised of costs for central administration, company manage- ment, board and auditors.
NET FINANCE COSTS
The net finance costs decreased during the period by 12 % to -71 SEK million (-81) while the average interest-bearing debt during the reporting period de-
creased by 7 % compared to the same period in 2019. For details on interest rates, see page 25.
INCOME FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
The income from property management during the period increased by 75 % to SEK 124 million (71) compared with previous year, mainly due to lower operating costs and interest costs.
VALUE CHANGES
The reported change in the fair value of the properties amounts to SEK 20 million (89) for the period, which corresponds to 0,2 % of the fair value of the portfolio at the beginning of the year (the corresponding fair value change in the first half of 2019 amounted to 1,1 %). The value changes in the property portfolio in the period are driven partly by improved cash ﬂlows through renegotiated leases , increased project costs for certain properties as well as changes to assumptions regarding market rents and yield requirements. To some extent and for a few properties, there has also been increased project costs negatively affecting individual property valuations. The market valuation of the interest rate derivatives resulted in a change in value of -11 million ( -2).
TAX
The tax expense in the income statement consists of current tax of SEK 0 million (1) and deferred tax of SEK -23 million (- 33).
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
CONDENSED
AMOUNTS IN SEK MILLION
30 JUN 2020
30 JUN 2019
31 DEC 2019
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Intangible assets
4
5
4
Investment properties
9 308
8 754
9 147
Land leases
225
225
225
Equipment
7
3
7
Long-term receivables
3
0
3
Interest rate derivatives
4
1
17
Total non-current assets
9 551
8 988
9 403
Current assets
Other current receivables
67
113
67
Cash and bank balances
384
96
138
Total current assets
451
209
205
TOTAL ASSETS
10 002
9 197
9 608
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
3 933
2 903
3 840
Non-current liabilities
Interest-bearing liabilities
4 380
4 033
3 535
Other non-current liabilities
13
13
14
Leaseholds land leases
225
225
225
Deferred tax liability
542
452
519
Provisions
4
4
4
Total non-current liabilities
5 164
4 727
4 297
Current liabilities
Interest-bearing liabilities
759
1 360
1 281
Other current liabilities
146
207
190
Total current liabilities
905
1 567
1 471
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
10 002
9 197
9 608
Equity attributable to
Parent company shareholders
3 932
2 903
3 840
Non-controlling interests
-
-
-
COMMENTS TO THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
FIXED ASSETS
The property's fixed assets mainly consist of investment properties. As of June 30, 2020, the value of the investment properties amounted to SEK 9 308 million (8 754). All properties were acquired during the period November 5, 2014 to June 30, 2020. For analysis and comments on the property portfolio, see pages 18-21.
CURRENT ASSETS
Current assets amount to SEK 451 million (209) consisting of cash and cash equivalent funds of SEK 384 million (96) and rental receivables and other current receivables of 67 million SEK (113).
EQUITY
As of June 30, 2020, the Group's equity amounted to SEK 3 933 million (2 903) and the equity ratio to 40,2 % (32,4).
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES
The reported value of the Group's interest bearing liabilities at the end of the reporting period amounts to SEK 5 139 million (5 393) corresponding to a loan- to-value ratio of 51 % (59). The liabilities consist of loans from credit institutions of SEK 4 500 million (4 043), bonds of SEK 650 million (1 360) and seller notes of SEK 10 million (12). Loan arrangement costs of - 21 million (- 22) have been deducted from the interest bearing liabilities in accordance with the company's accounting principles. The short term part of the interest bearing liabilities amount to SEK 759 million (1 360) and consists of loans and amortizations that are due within the next 12 months.
INTEREST AND DEBT MATURITIES
Stendörren aims to reduce interest- and refinancing risks in its operations by spreading the maturity structure for interest rates and loan maturities over several years. Interest rate risks are managed mainly
through interest rate derivatives. For a more detailed description of the loan portfolio, see page 25.
DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY
Deferred tax liabilities amounted to SEK 542 million
on June 30, and relate mainly to the tax on the temporary difference between the properties' fair value and their residual tax value as well as deferred tax on untaxed reserves and unutilized loss carried forward.
OTHER CURRENT LIABILITIES
In addition to the short term interest bearing liabi- lities, current liabilities include accounts payable, accrued expenses and prepaid income, tax liabilities and other current liabilities, together amounting to SEK 146 million (207).
CONSOLIDATED CHANGES IN EQUITY
As of June 30, 2020, the Group´s equity amounted to SEK 3 933 million (2 903).
CONSDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
OTHER
CAPITAL
TOTAL SHARE-
SHARE
CONTRI-
RETAIND
HYBRID
HOLDERS´
AMOUNTS IN SEK MILLION
CAPITAL
BUTED
EARNINGS
BOND
EQUITY
Opening equity 2018-01-01
17
1 144
1 239
-
2 399
Dividend
- 62
- 62
Share option programme
1
1
Emission of share
0
22
22
Comprehensive income Jan-Dec 2018
419
419
Opening balance equity 2019-01-01
17
1 167
1 596
-
2 780
Dividend adjustment
- 1
- 1
Share option programme
- 2
- 2
Issued capital hybrid bond
800
800
Transaction costs hybrid bond
- 14
- 14
Dividend hybrid bond
- 13
- 13
Comprehensive income Jan-Dec 2019
277
13
290
Closing equity 2019-12-31
17
1 165
1 872
786
3 840
Repurchase share option programme
- 8
- 8
Share option programme
18
18
Dividend hybrid bond
- 27
- 27
Comprehensive income Jan-Jun 2020
82
27
110
Closing equity 2020-06-30
17
1 175
1 954
785
3 933
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
CONDENSED
2020
2019
2020
2019
2019
AMOUNTS IN SEK MILLION
JAN-JUN
JAN-JUN
APR-JUN
APR-JUN
JAN-DEC
Cash flow from operating activities
Profit from property management
124
71
62
35
135
Adjustment for other non-cash items
4
9
- 2
- 1
- 10
Income tax paid
- 2
- 2
0
0
- 2
Cash flow from operating activities before
change in working capital
125
78
59
34
123
Changes in working capital
Change in operating receivables
0
- 20
14
- 14
17
Change in operating liabilities
- 55
- 6
- 55
- 2
3
Cash flow from operating activities
70
52
18
18
143
Investment activities
Investments in existing properties
- 80
- 115
- 36
- 61
- 267
Other investments and sales
1
0
1
0
- 4
Property acquisitions
- 79
- 71
0
0
- 156
Property sales
25
-
25
0
-
Cash flow from investment activities
-133
- 186
- 10
- 61
- 427
Financing activities
Issued capital
10
- 2
18
- 1
- 2
Issued hybrid capital (net of costs)
-
-
-
-
786
Dividend hybrid bond
- 27
-
- 14
-
- 13
Raised interest bearing liabilities
1 703
229
0
119
632
Repayment of interest bearing liabilities
- 1 376
- 129
- 26
- 25
- 1 114
Interest rate derivatives, net
-
-
-
0
-
Deposits
- 1
1
-
0
2
Dividend
-
- 32
0
- 16
- 32
Cash flow from financing activities
309
67
- 22
77
259
Cash flow for the period
245
- 67
- 14
34
- 25
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
138
163
398
62
163
Cash flow for the period
245
- 67
- 14
34
- 25
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
384
96
384
96
138
COMMENTS TO THE CASH FLOW STATEMENT
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS
During the reported period the cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to SEK 125 million (78). The net change in working capital was SEK -55 million ( - 26), the cash flow from operating activities resulting in SEK 70 million (52).
CASH FLOW FROM INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES
Cash flow from investment activities amounted to SEK -133 million ( -186) resulting from direct and indirect acquisitions resulting from SEK -79 million ( -71), and investments in existing properties of SEK
- 79 million ( - 115). Cash generated by the sale of properties during the period was SEK 25 million (0).
CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
The cash flow from the financing activities during the period amounted to SEK 309 million (67), as a result of additional property loans of SEK 1 703 million (229). Amortization and repayment of existing loans amounted to SEK - 1 376 million ( - 129).
CASH FLOW IN PERIOD
Net cash flow for the period amounted to SEK 245 million ( - 67) and cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 384 million (96) at the end of the period.
PROPERTY PORTFOLIO SUMMARY
PROPERTY PORTFOLIO 30 JUNE
Stendörren's property portfolio consists of 124 properties as at 30 June 2020. All properties are located in the Stockholm and Mälardalen region with a total market value of SEK 9 308 million. The property portfolio is reported quarterly at fair value. All properties are valued internally each quarter based on, among other things, an updated analysis of actual cash flow, market rental levels, expected costs and an assessment of the market yield. All properties are externally valued at least once a year.
At the end of the reporting period, the property portfolio comprised of approximately 733 000 sqm of lettable area. Warehouse, logistics and light industrial properties accounted for approximately 66 % of the total lettable area. The office space held in the portfolio (22 % of lettable area) is mainly office space leased in combination with light industrial properties. A distribution based on rental income would give a higher proportion of offices due to the average rent for this area being higher than for the rest of the portfolio. The risk of rental losses due to bankruptcies is greatly reduced by the diversification and number of the tenants combined with the fact that 79 % of the properties have at least two tenants. During the period, the property portfolio increased by SEK 161 million. The increase is due to property acquisitions amounting to SEK 82 million, and divestments amounting to SEK -21 million. In addition, a total of SEK 80 million was invested in existing properties while unrealized changes in value totalling SEK 20 million were reported. (see table on page 22).
GEOGRAPHIC DISTRIBUTION OF PROPERTY PORTFOLIO
Stendörren puts a lot of effort into identifying interesting industrial areas with potential in Greater Stockholm and the rest of the Mälardalen region. The focus is on developing and strengthening the presence in these areas. The total rental income consists of 68 % of rental income from properties in Greater
Stockholm. Stendörren's largest investments are in Högdalens industrial area, which results in synergies in both management and leasing. In Veddesta the company has large and efficient properties resulting in efficient management. Locations including Upp- lands- Väsby and Sollentuna along the E4 towards Arlanda, Brunna in Upplands-Bro northwest of Stockholm and Stockholm-Syd in Södertälje are other areas which Stendörren intends to develop further in the upcoming years. In addition to the Greater Stock- holm area the company has invested in a number of locations in Mälardalen situated in strong locations projected to benefit from Stockholm's future growth. (see diagram on over geographical distribution on page 19).
TENANTS AND RENTAL AGREEMENTS
The tenants in the property portfolio range from well-established small to medium sized companies and large multinational businesses. Any rental losses in the property portfolio have been small in recent years. During the reporting period, actual rental losses amounting to SEK 0,5 million have been reported. During the period SEK 3,7 million of provisions for uncertain rent receivables have been booked. As at June 30, the ten largest leases made up 24 % of the total annual rent in the portfolio. The company's largest lease agreement with Coop Sweden, represents about 9 % of the total annual rent. Stendörren strives to achieve long leases with their tenants and the weighted average unexpired lease term (WAULT) was 3,8 years at quarter end. The company also strives for a scattered maturity structure. These factors in combination with the spread multiple tenants and multiple industries reduces risk for vacancies and rental losses.
Stendörren is a proactive manager and works continuously to renegotiate the leases in line with current market rental. >
LETTABLE
SPACE TYPES,
BY AREA
Storage and logistics, 45 %
Office, 22 %
Light storage, 21 %
Retail, 11 %
Other, 1 %
LARGEST
TENANTS, BY
INCOME
COOP Logistics AB, 9 % Exploria AB, 3 % Åtta.45 Tryckeri AB, 2 % Unilever Europe BV, 2 % Stockholm Vatten AB, 2 % Alfa Laval Tumba AB, 2 %
Fuchs Lubricants Sweden AB, 1 % Bactiguard AB, 1 % Enköpings kommun, 1 % PostNord Sverige AB, 1 % Other, 76%
TENANTS/PROPERTY
NUMBER OF
(area)
TENANTS
1 st, 21 %
PER PROPERTY
2-5 st, 43 %
6-10 st, 12 %
11- st, 24 %
GEOGRAPHICAL
SPLIT, BY RENTAL
INCOME
Stockholm, 32 %
Uppsala, 4 %
Upplands-Bro, 12 %
Eskilstuna, 4 %
Botkyrka, 8 %
Nacka, 3 %
Västerås, 6 %
Järfälla, 3 %
Enköping, 6 %
Flen, 3 %
Täby, 5 %
Other, 10 %
Södertälje, 4 %
NET LETTING:
- 4,8 MSEK
NET LETTING
MSEK
50
40
30
20
10
0
-10
-20
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
MOVE-IN OF NEW TENANTS LEASE EXTENSIONS BANKRUPTCIES TENANTS VACATING
OCCUPANCY
ECONOMIC
RATE, BY AREA
OCCUPANCY
89 %
RATE
89 %
The company has a relatively high occupancy rate and low vacancies. The occupancy rate in the Stockholm area for warehouse and light industrial premises has been stable over the past 10 years and amounted to approximately 90 %. Thearea-weighted occupancy rate in Stendörren's portfolio amounted to 89 % (87) as of June 30, 2020, and the economic occupancy rate was 89 % (87). The occupancy rate is a static measure of the rental situation on the report date and may vary a few percentage points up or down depending on temporary relocation vacancies or projects that have commenced or terminated at different times. The occupancy rate falls marginally during the second qu- arter. In general, demand for premises remains strong.
Of the total vacancy, approximately 478 sqm (corre- sponding to approximately 0,1 % of the total lettable area is contracted with new tenants that have not yet taken up the premises. Lease agreements that were renegotiated during the quarter led to an increase in rental values of 30 % on average. During the quarter, new lease agreements with an annual rental value of approximately SEK 5 million have commenced. These consists of both renegotiated lease agreements and lease agreements with new tenants signed in earlier periods. The net lettings during the quarter amounts to a total of approximately SEK -4,8 million.
NEWLY SIGNED LEASES AREA
SQM
30 000
25 000
20 000
15 000
10 000
5 000
0
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q14
Q1
Q2
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
NEW TENANTS
EXTENSIONS
NEWLY SIGNED LEASES, ANNUAL RENT
MSEK
35
30
25
20
15
10
5
0
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q14
Q1
Q2
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
NEW TENANTS
EXTENSIONS
ANNUAL LEASE EXPIRY AT 30 JUNE 2020,
ANNUAL LEASE EXPIRY AT 30 JUNE 2020,
BY AREA
ANNUAL RENT
Area,
No of
Annual rent,
No of
sqm
leases
msek
leases
300000
300
180
300
160
250000
250
250
140
200000
200
120
200
100
150000
150
150
80
100000
100
60
100
40
50000
50
50
20
0
0
0
0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
>2025
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
>2025
AREA, SQM
NO. OF LEASES
ANNUAL RENT, MSEK
NO. OF LEASES
BUILDING RIGHTS AND PROJECTS
As at June 30, 2020, Stendörren had 24 properties wholly or partly consisting of building rights. When these building rights have been fully exploited it is estimated that up to 601 000 sqm of building area can be created, mainly for light industrial, logistics and retail. In some of these properties, the planning is under way to convert the building rights to another area of use, such as residential. The opportunities are considered very good as the building rights are concentrated in several of Greater Stockholm's most attractive areas such as the Stockholm municipality, Botkyrka, Södertälje (Stockholm-Syd), Västerha- ninge, Upplands-Bro and Sollentuna. Development
within building rights and project properties are primarily driven by demand. The focus is on finding existing and new tenants that are in need of larger or entirely new premises and meeting these needs by customized additional investments or developing an entirely new construction. Negotiations are ongoing with potential tenants for the company's project pro- perties. The discussions are proceeding well and the company is positive about the future potential that these areas have. In order to minimize risk exposure, long leases are usually signed with customers before the investments are initiated. The company intends to continuously develop a large part of these properties over the next few years.
PROPERTY VALUATION
Each quarter Stendörren performs a fair value assessment of 100 % of the real estate portfolio. In average 20-30 % of the portfolio is valued by external valuation firm and the remainder is valued internally. This means that every property in the portfolio is externally valued at least once during a rolling twelve-month period.
The valuation model used by both the external valuation firms and in the internal Stendörren valuations is based on a discounted cash flow model, supplemented with local price analyses. The valuation model and parameters used are reported in accordance with the principles described in Note 11 (Investment Properties) to the Annual Report 2019. All properties are classified to level 3 in accordance with IFRS 13. Additional expenses which are value increasing are activated. All other expenses are reported as an expense in the period in which they arise. For larger development projects, interest expense is capitalized during the development.
All of the company's 124 properties have been externally evaluated during the period July 2019 to June 2020. The combined market value of the property
portfolio per June 30, 2020 amounts to SEK 9 308 million. A summary of the valuation parameters is found in the table below. The external evaluations carried out during the year have been carried out by mainly Nordier Property Advisors and Newsec Sweden. The building rights within the property port- folio, totally valued at SEK 1 261 million (1 049), are valued based on local price analysis and comparison to others similar properties recently sold. Unrealized changes in value of the property portfolio during the period amounted to SEK 20 million (89), corresponding to 0,2 % of market value at the beginning of the period. The value changes in the real estate portfolio during the period are driven partly by changes to cash ﬂlows through renegotiated leases or changed costs and partly by changed assumptions of market rents and yield requirements. To some extent, increased adaptation and project costs have affected the valuation of individual properties negatively.
Average yield requirements have been reduced slightly compared to the previous quarter and the average yield requirement as of June 30, 2020 amounted to 6,1 % (see table of valuation parameters below).
VALUATION PARAMETERS
WEIGHTED
(PREVIOUS YEAR IN BRACKETS)
MIN
MAX
AVERAGE
Market yield requirement
5,0 % (5,2 %)
13,5 % (13,8 %)
6,1 % (6,2 %)
Discount rate, cash flow
5,0 % (5,0 %)
15,8 % (16,0 %)
8,1 % (8,2 %)
Discount rate, residual value
7,1 % (7,3 %)
15,8 % (16,0 %)
8,2 % (8,4 %)
Long term vacancy assumption
4,0 % (3,0 %)
30,0 % (25,0 %)
6,2 % (6,1 %)
CHANGE IN REPORTED VALUE, PROPERTIES, MSEK
JAN-JUN 2020
JAN-DEC 2019
Investment properties, beginning of period
9 147
8 476
Property acquisitions
82
160
Property sales
-21
-
Investments in existing properties
80
267
Fair value changes of properties
20
243
Investment properties, end of period
9 308
9 147
22| interim financial report january-june 2020
FINANCING
As of June 30, 2020, the average time to maturity of the interest bearing liabilities to credit institutions amounted to 3,1 years (2,4). Including the bond loan, the average time to maturity amounted to 2,8 years (2,2). Stendörren uses interest derivatives to hedge against a sharp rise in the reference rate Stibor
90. Hence a portfolio of interest-caps has been acqui- red with average Stibor cap-level of 2,25 %. The total nominal value of the cap portfolio was SEK 2 734 million. During 2019, the company entered into a
5-year interest rate swap agreement with 800 million SEK in nominal amount hedged at the rate -0.1%. Including the effect of the portfolio of interest caps and swap the average fixed interest term on inte- rest-bearing liabilities amounted to 2,3 years (1,7).
The average interest rate on the company's loans from credit institutions was 2,2 % (1,9) and average interest on total interest bearing debt amounted to 2,5 % (2,4). Stendörren have a bond loan (2018-2021) amounts to SEK 650 million and it runs with a nominal interest of Stibor 90 plus 4,25 %.
During the third quarter 2019, the company issued hybrid bonds totalling SEK 800 million in nominal value, which are reported as equity under IFRS (see further under equity on page 16). Interest and loan maturity for all interest bearing liabilities are distributed over years as shown in the table below (amounts are nominal amounts and exclude prepaid financing fees).
INTEREST- AND LOAN MATURITY
YEAR OF MATURITY
MSEK
INTEREST MATURITY/YEAR1)
LOAN MATURITY/YEAR
INTEREST RATE
SHARE OF TOT.
MSEK
SHARE OF TOT.
2020
1 621
31 %
435
8 %
2021
600
12 %
929
18 %
2022
855
17 %
780
15 %
2023
1 034
20 %
1 502
29 %
2024
1 050
20 %
704
14 %
>2024
0
0 %
811
16 %
Total
5 160
2,50 %
100 %
5 160
100 %
The interest maturity for 2020 includes all loans that run with Stibor as base interest and that are not covered by interest derivatives.
INTEREST DERIVATIVES
TYPE OF DE- NOMINAL VALUE,
FAIR VALUE,
YEARS
COUNTERPART
RIVATIVE
Msek
Msek
CAP LEVEL
REMAINING
Danske Bank
Interest cap
300
-
2,00 %
0,63
Danske Bank
Interest cap
300
-
2,50 %
1,63
Danske Bank
Interest cap
300
-
2,00 %
0,63
Swedbank
Interest cap
300
0,0
2,50 %
1,63
Swedbank
Interest cap
300
0,0
2,50 %
2,63
Swedbank
Interest cap
300
0,0
2,50 %
2,63
Swedbank
Interest cap
250
0,0
2,25 %
3,25
Swedbank
Interest cap
250
0,0
2,25 %
4,25
Swedbank
Interest cap
250
0,0
2,25 %
2,25
Nordea
Interest cap
184
0,0
1,50 %
3,47
2 734
0,1
2,25 %
2,20
INTEREST DERIVATIVES
TYPE OF
NOMINAL VALUE,
FAIR VALUE,
YEARS
COUNTERPART
DERIVATIVE
Msek
Msek
INTEREST
REMAINING
Swedbank
Interest rate swap
800
4,3
-0,0875 %
4,22
Total
800
4,3
-0,0875 %
4,22
AS PART OF THE PROCESS OF
SUSTAINABILITY
Stendörren's sustainability strategy permeates two complementary perspectives. The one perspective is about ensuring that the company acts responsibly with controlled risk and in line with expectations and requirements. The other complementary perspective is about contributing to sustainable development in a way that engages internally as externally and at the same time strengthens Stendörren's long-term business.
systematizing
and formulating Stendörren's sustainability work, a sustainability strategy was developed in 2017. During the process, the business was highlighted from several perspectives. Partly from the outside-inside perspective to understand the societal challenges from a macro perspective, and how these and opportunities at the same level are translated into significance for the company and its market. Another step was to look at how the real estate industry answered these questions, as well as how the company's competitors worked. From the outside-inside perspective together with the stakeholder dialogue and the materiality analysis then formed the basis for Stendörren´s sustainability stra-
STENDÖRREN AND THE UN GLOBAL GOALS
tegy, which is integrated throughout the business. During 2020, the focus has remained on co-ordina-
ting and initiating the implementation of the sustainability strategy internally within the organization while also starting to work from the laid foundation. Read more in Sustainability Report 2019 at www. stendorren.se
A risk analysis related to Stendörren's most significant sustainability issues was also conducted in 2017 and is evaluated annually within the regular risk assessment in the company. Identified risks and management of these can be found in the Annual Report, pages 88-89. Evaluation of the sustainability work is done on a continuous basis.
The nations of the world united 2015 in Paris to sign the Agenda 2030, which includes the UN's 17 goals for sustainable development (SDG). To achieve these goals, a collective effort is required on an international, national and local level. Consequently, all companies are called on to include the global goals in both strategy and reporting. Stendörren supports the Agenda 2030 and has identified 7 global goals which have direct or indirect connection to the company's sustainability strategy and mission. These 7 goals are also the goals that Stendörren's business has an fundamental impact on:
The accelerating societal development means exciting possibilities within digitalisation and new technology. But the expected future also calls for increased demands on environmentally friendly, efficient and secure deliveries. The logistics industry is facing increased demands for sustainable transports. The importance of central location of warehouses and logistics premises as well as railway connection becomes even more evident. One of Stendörren's strategic commitment areas is called Active Partner for Sustainable Cities. By actively driving and supporting sustainability within the industry, together with strategic partners, the company can create modern and sustainable work environments for tenants and their customers. Consequently, this is how Stendörren is contributing to and developing sustainable production, distribution and logistics for the future.
The company's slogan "Lokaler som gör skillnad" is based on Stendörrens mission; together with tenants and other business partners we develop the future of industrial premises with efficient use of resources and energy and "smart" logistics solutions. Sten- dörren's greatest sustainability impact comes from owning and managing its properties. To reduce the climate footprint, it is vital for Stendörren to focus on resource efficiency through the whole value chain, including facility management, renovation, choice of mate- rial, new production and type of energy use.
Health and wellness are prioritised areas for Stendörren. It is important to create the prerequisites for a safe, healthy and sound work environment internally for employees but also for tenants and suppliers. Read more in the section Attractive Employer.
SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY
O
P
E
R
A
O
I
T
E
C
N
E
L
L
E
C
X
E
L
A
N
A
S
C
T
U
I
S
V
T E
A
P
I
N A
A R
B T
LN
E
E
CR
I
TF
IO
E
R
S
R
E
S
O
U R C E EFFICIE
N
C
Y
E
IV
T
C
A
R
T
T
A
E
M
P
O
Y
L
E
R
CORPORATE
INNOVATION
ENERGY EFFICIENCY
GOVERNANCE
WORK ENVIRONMENT
COMMUNICATION /
EFFICIENT AND
CONSCIOUS CHOIC OF
FOR EMPLOYEES,
FLEXIBLE PREMISES
MATERIAL
TENANTS AND
TRANSPARENCY
SUPPLIERS
BE PROACTIVE WITHIN
ANTI-CORRUPTION
WASTE MANAGEMENT
DIVERSITY AND
THE INDUSTRY
ENVIRONMENTALLY
SET REQUIREMENTS
ATTRACTIVE
EQUALITY
CERTIFIED PROPER-
AND FOLLOW UP OF
CORPORATE CULTURE
BUSINESS PARTNER
TIES
SUPPLIERS, TENANTS
AND LEADERSHIP
AND PARTNERS
COMMUNITY
PREVENT POLLTION AT
SATISFIED EMPLOYEES
GREEN FINANCING
ENGAGEMENT
TENANTS PRMISES
HUMAN RIGHTS
REDUCE CLIMATE
FOOTPRINT
CONDENSED PARENT COMPANY
Operations in the Parent Company consist of management functions of the Group's all companies and properties. These functions include, among other things, property manage- ment, project management and finance. All staff are employed by the parent company. No properties are owned directly by the parent company. The parent company's revenues during the period mainly comprise SEK 50 million in recharged services rendered by own staff. Net interest income consists of net charged interest on intercompany loans and external interest expense for the corporate bond programs. Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2020 amounted to SEK 140 million (28) and the Equity amounted to SEK 1 708 million (960).
CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE PARENT COMPANY
2020
2019
2020
2019
2019
AMOUNTS IN SEK MILLION
JAN-JUN
JAN-JUN
APR-JUN
APR-JUN
JAN-DEC
Net sales
50
53
26
29
102
Operating expenses
- 48
- 53
- 23
- 29
-102
Profit before financial items
2
0
3
0
0
Financial items
Net financial items
9
- 2
4
- 1
-16
Profit after financial items
11
- 2
7
- 1
-16
Allocations
0
-
0
-
-5
Profit before tax
11
- 2
7
- 1
-21
Deferred tax
-
-
-
-
1
Current tax
-
-
-
-
0
Profit for the period
11
- 2
7
- 1
-20
BALANCE SHEET PARENT COMPANY IN SUMMARY
AMOUNTS IN SEK MILLION
30 JUN 2020
30 JUN 2019
31 DEC 2019
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Intangible assets
4
5
4
Equipment
5
2
5
Shares and participations in subsidiaries
923
884
875
Receivables from subsidiaries
2 073
1 511
2 039
Non-current receivables and securities
0
0
0
Deferred tax assets
16
15
16
Total non-current assets
3 021
2 417
2 939
Current assets
Receivables from subsidiaries
171
314
173
Current receivables
3
4
4
Cash and equivalents
140
28
39
Total current assets
314
346
216
TOTAL ASSETS
3 335
2 388
3 155
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
1 708
960
1 714
Non-current liabilities
Interest bearing liabilities
647
1 348
645
Liabilities to subsidiaries
717
0
717
Total non-current liabilities
1 364
1 348
1 362
Current liabilities
Interest bearing liabilities
-
Liabilities to subsidiaries
245
49
54
Other current liabilities
18
31
25
Total current liabilities
263
80
79
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
3 335
2 388
3 155
SHARE CAPITAL AND OWNERSHIP
SHARE CAPITAL
The share capital in Stendörren amounts to SEK
17 022 864,60, divided between 2 500 000 Series A shares and 25 871 441 Series B shares. Each share has a quota value of SEK 0,60. A-shares in Stendörren are entitled to ten votes at a general meeting and B-shares one vote. A shares can be converted to B shares at a ratio of 1:1. All shares carry the same right to share in the company's assets and profits. According to the Articles of Association, the company also has the option of issuing preference shares.
AUTHORIZATIONS
On 20 May 2020, the annual shareholders' meeting resolved to authorize the board of directors to, up until the next annual shareholders' meeting, on one or several occasions, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, with cash payment or payment through set-off or in kind, or otherwise on special conditions, resolve to issue shares of class A or B, convertibles for shares of class A or B or warrants for shares of class A or B, as well as preferential shares. However, an issue without preferential rights for the shareholders may not result in an increase of the company's shares of more than in total 10 percent calculated as at the date for the annual shareholders' meeting 2020. If the board of directors resolves on an issue without preferential rights for sharehol- ders, the reason must be to broaden the ownership base, acquire or facilitate the acquisition of working capital, increase the liquidity of the share, carry out company acquisitions or acquire or facilitate the acquisition of capital for company acquisitions. An issue without preferential rights for shareholders must be conducted on market terms.
The annual shareholders' meeting 2020 also resolved to authorize the board of directors to, up until the next annual shareholders' meeting, on one or several occasions, resolve to purchase own shares so that the company's holding, at any given time, does not exceed 10 percent of the total number of shares in the company. Further, the annual shareholders' meeting resolved to authorize the board of directors to, up until the next annual shareholders' meeting, on one or several occasions, resolve to transfer own shares. Purchases of own shares shall be carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm and the shares may only be acquired to a price per share within the appli-
cable share price range, i.e. the range between the highest purchase price and the lowest selling price. Transfers of own shares may be carried out both on Nasdaq Stockholm or in other ways (which is further described in the notice to the annual shareholders' meeting). The purpose of the authorization to purchase own shares is to give the board of directors an increased flexibility with regard to the compa- ny's capital structure as well as to enable flexibility regarding the company's ability to distribute capital to shareholders. The purpose of the authorization to transfer own shares is to enable corporate and real estate acquisitions, raise working capital or broaden the shareholder base.
INCENTIVE SCHEMES
Stendörren had two incentive schemes at the beginning of the reporting period that were decided by the AGM in 2017 and 2018. Both programs are targeted to the company employees and includes issues of warrants which the participants in the programs acquired in exchange for cash payment to the parent company. The warrants were acquired at market value calculated in accordance with the Black & Scholes valuation method performed by independent valuers. The first of the two programs had 215 800 warrants as all owners under the period 1-31 May 2020 chose to redeem against the same number of newly issued Series B shares which thereafter were linked to Euroclear. In the second program there are 68 746 warrants outstanding which, during the period
September 15-30 2021, can be redeemed for the same number of B shares at a subscription price of SEK 111,60 per share, corresponding to 125 % of the trade-weighted average price during the measuring period 15-22 August 2018. If all warrants in this program are redeemed, 68 746 new B-shares will be issu- ed, each with a quota value of SEK 0,6 and the share capital will increase by SEK 41 248. The dilution at full utilization corresponds about 0,2 % of the capital and 0,1 % of the voting rights based on the number of outstanding shares as of the reporting date.
STOCK EXCHANGE
30| interim financial report january-june 2020
THE LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS BASED ON DATA FROM
EUROCLEAR SWEDEN AB PER 30 JUNE 2020
TOTAL
% OF
SHAREHOLDER
SHARES
A-SHARES
B-SHARES
CAPITAL
% OF VOTES
Stendörren Real Estate AB
11 532 606
2 000 000
9 532 606
40,65
58,05
Länsförsäkringar Fastighetsfond
4 453 941
0
4 453 941
15,7
8,76
Altira AB
3 050 000
500 000
2 550 000
10,75
14,84
Verdipapirfond Odin Ejendom
1 393 845
0
1 393 845
4,91
2,74
SEB Sverigefond Småbolag
904 651
0
904 651
3,19
1,78
Humle Småbolagsfond
636 379
0
636 379
2,24
1,25
SEB SV Småbol Chans/Risk
592 840
0
592 840
2,09
1,17
Carnegie Fastighetsfond Norden
467 213
0
467 213
1,65
0,92
Anders Ivarsson Aktiebolag
463 349
0
463 349
1,63
0,91
Banque Degroof Petercam Luxembourg
Sa sub Ucits
459 411
0
459 411
1,62
0,9
Other owners
4 417 206
0
4 417 206
15,57
8,68
TOTAL
28 371 441
2 500 000
25 871 441
100
100
1) The total number of shareholders at the reporting date was 3 512.
OTHER INFORMATION
CALENDAR
Interim Financial ReportJan-Sep 2020, 6 November 2020
Year-endreport 2020, 23 February 2021
RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
The company has been a party to a consulting agreement regarding project consulting with TamGroup AB, which is one to board member Andreas Philips- on's related company. The consultant who performs the work on behalf of TamGroup AB is also related to Andreas Philipson. The agreement was terminated during Q2 2020. All transactions with related parties take place on market terms. In addition to what is stated above the company has not been party to any business transaction, loan, guarantee or guarantee connection with any of the board members, leading senior executives, major shareholders or related parties to any of these.
RISKS
Risks and uncertainties are, among other things, related to changes in macroeconomic factors affecting demand for premises and the price of capital. Stendörren is also exposed to the risk of unforeseen increases in operating- or maintenance costs which cannot fully be compensated for in leases with te- nants. There is also a risk that the Company's lenders do not extend credit facilities at maturity. Real estate transactions are a core part of the company's business model and is, by its nature, associated with uncertainties and risks. More information about these risks can be found on pages 97-99 in the company's annual report for the fiscal year 2019 . With regard to covid-19, Stendörren has so far seen only limited consequences, but is following developments closely. In addition to this, no other significant risks have been identified during the reporting period.
ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES
with IAS 34 Interim reporting and the Annual Accounts Act. The same accounting and valuation principles as well calculation methods have been applied as in the latest financial information submitted, see note 1 to the annual report 2018. Investment properties are reported according to IFRS 13 in accordance with level 3. Fair value for financial instruments are in all substantial aspects in accordance with reported values. Derivatives are valued in the consolidated financial statements at fair value and in accordance with level 2 of IFRS 13. The Parent Company applies the Annual Accounts Act and RFR 2 Accounting for legal entities. The company applies IFRS 16 Leasing as of Jan. 1, 2019 and is using the simplified method (not retroactive). Utilization rights are assigned the same value as the reported leasing debt as of June 30, 2020. A detailed review and analysis of the Group's leasing agreements (where Stendörren is a lessee) has been made, whereby property leasehold agreements were identified as the single most significant. Leasing debt related to property leaseholds as of December 31, 2019 amounts to SEK 225 million, with the equivalent reported value for the utilization rights. The company reports the utilization rights for the property leasehold agreements at fair value as it is considered to be an investment property. As a result of the transition to IFRS 16, the cost of leasehold payments is reported as a financial cost, which is a difference compared to previous principle where it is reported as an operating cost. Furthermore, a review has been made of how the Group's applied principles in terms IFRS 16 is affecting Stendörren as a lessor, whereby the company found that IFRS 16 does not have a material effect on the Group's reported rental income.
AUDITOR'S REVIEW
This interim report has not been subject to review by the Company's auditors.
This interim report has been prepared in accordance
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The Board of Directors and the CEO assure that the report provides a fair overview
of the parent company and the group's operations, position and results and describe the most significant risks and uncertainties that the parent company and the Group companies are facing
STOCKHOLM 19 JULY 2020
Anders Tägt
Andreas Philipson
Chairman
Board member
Carl Mörk
Seth Lieberman
Board member
Board member
Henrik Orrbeck
Helena Levander
Board member
Board member
Erik Ranje
Nisha Raghavan
Chief Executive Officer
Board member
This information is such that Stendörren Fastigheter AB is required
to publish according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Act on securities market. The information was provided, by the following contact person's office, for publication on July 20, 2020 at. 07.00 CET
APPENDIX 1
ASSESSED EARNINGS CAPACITY*
AS OF 30 JUNE 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 124 wholly owned properties with approximately 733 000 sqm of lettable ares. According to the company's assessment, the total rental income (after deductions for vacancies and discounts) on a rolling 12-month basis amounts to approximately SEK 648 million. The company also estimates that current property costs amount to approximately SEK -166 million (-156) on an annual basis, the portfolio is thus expected to produce an operating net of approximately SEK 482 million
on Group level. These data are only the company's own assessment on the present earning capacity as of 30 June 2020 without regard to ongoing lettings, upcoming vacancies, index-related rental changes, or other future measures that may have an effect on net operating income. Any additional acquisitions or disposals announced by the company which have not yet closed are also not included. These data should therefore not be seen as a forecast of future earnings development for Stendörren.
This is managements best assessment of current earnings capacity and not a forecast of future expected earnings.
34| interim financial report january-june 2020
Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ) is a real estate company active in the segment of warehouse and ight industrial properties. The stone door is listed on Nas- daq Stockholm (Ticker: STEF B).
Stendörren Fastigheter AB published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 08:00:05 UTC