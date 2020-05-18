Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Step Co.,Ltd.    9795   JP3399700008

STEP CO.,LTD.

(9795)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Macron, Merkel propose 500 billion euro Recovery Fund as 'major step forward'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 12:03pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

France and Germany agreed on Monday to propose creating a 500 billion euro ($543 billion) Recovery Fund that would offer grants to European member states and regions hit hardest by the new coronavirus crisis.

In what French President Emmanuel Macron said was a "major step forward", the two countries said they were also proposing to allow the European Commission to borrow money on financial markets in the European Union's name, while at the same time respecting EU treaties.

France and Germany had struggled to present a united front in the new coronavirus crisis, with France leading a push by mostly southern European countries to convince fiscally conservative countries like Germany to issue joint European debt to help them weather the economic impact.

But the Franco-German deal unveiled on Monday seeks to break the impasse and act as a blueprint for a wider EU agreement.

Whether fiscal hawks like the Netherlands were willing to back the initiative from Paris and Berlin, which notably proposes offering struggling EU countries grants rather than loans, remained unclear.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Alison Williams and Hugh Lawson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on STEP CO.,LTD.
10:14aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Moderna soars on vaccine hopes, J.C. Penney files for Ch..
09:44aUnions hit out at Tata Steel plans to make Netherlands bear bulk of European ..
RE
09:22aA California cafe reopens with a payroll loan, but the future unclear
RE
09:21aTODAY ON WALL STREET: As markets rally, no one knows what to expect
09:13aCoronavirus widens climate rift between European and U.S. oil majors
RE
07:00aDeutsche Bank completes milestone in internal bank merger - Deputy CEO
RE
06:30aQE or not QE? China's central bank grapples with policy dilemma
RE
06:12aOrdinary Joe no cure for Italy's debt disease
RE
06:01aAshley Alder to lead Hong Kong's markets watchdog for three more years
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2011 -
EBIT 2011 -
Net income 2011 -
Debt 2011 -
Yield 2011 -
P/E ratio 2011 -
P/E ratio 2012 -
Capi. / Sales2011 -
Capi. / Sales2012 -
Capitalization 23 257 M
Chart STEP CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Step Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEP CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1 409,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yosuke Endo President & Representative Director
Kyoji Tatsui Chairman
Naoyuki Umezawa Director & Managing Executive Officer
Noriaki Arai Director & Managing Executive Officer
Hiroyuki Takase Director, Managing Executive Officer & GM-Kensei
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEP CO.,LTD.1.15%212
TAL EDUCATION GROUP12.03%31 954
GSX TECHEDU INC.62.08%8 455
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.0.10%4 496
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED0.61%4 024
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.12%3 519
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group