Stepan : Announces North America Phthalic Anhydride Price Increase January 1, 2020

Effective January 1, 2020 or as contracts allow, Stepan Company will increase North America Phthalic Anhydride (PA) price by $0.03 per pound. This increase is separate from any change in the orthoxylene feedstock price that occurs prior to your effective date.
Please contact your Stepan Company Sales Representative for any additional information.
25 November 2019