Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Stepan Company    SCL

STEPAN COMPANY

(SCL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Stepan : Announces North America Phthalic Anhydride Price Increase January 1, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 06:38pm EST

Effective January 1, 2020 or as contracts allow, Stepan Company will increase North America Phthalic Anhydride (PA) price by $0.03 per pound. This increase is separate from any change in the orthoxylene feedstock price that occurs prior to your effective date.

Please contact your Stepan Company Sales Representative for any additional information.

Disclaimer

Stepan Company published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 23:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STEPAN COMPANY
06:38pSTEPAN : Announces North America Phthalic Anhydride Price Increase January 1, 20..
PU
10/30STEPAN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
10/25STEPAN CO : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Fin..
AQ
10/23STEPAN CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
10/23STEPAN CO. : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/23STEPAN : Reports Third Quarter Results and Nine Month Earnings
PR
10/23STEPAN : Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend, Marking the 52nd Consecutive Year of..
PR
10/07STEPAN : Sponsors WiFi at Center for the Polyurethanes Industry's Annual Polyure..
PU
09/25STEPAN : Reports Third Quarter Results and Record Nine Month Earnings
AQ
09/23STEPAN : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results on October 23, 2019
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 854 M
EBIT 2019 139 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,95%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 1,20x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,17x
Capitalization 2 232 M
Chart STEPAN COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Stepan Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEPAN COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 114,00  $
Last Close Price 99,16  $
Spread / Highest target 15,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
F. Quinn Stepan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Luis Rojo Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Robert Victor Slone VP, Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer
Jason Scott Keiper VP, Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer
Edward Joseph Wehmer Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEPAN COMPANY30.20%2 168
ECOLAB INC.23.86%52 607
GIVAUDAN27.77%26 909
SIKA AG38.12%22 297
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG32.66%14 545
SYMRISE33.21%12 832
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group