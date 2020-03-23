Stepan : Bringing Science to Sustainability - Stepan's 2019 Sustainability Report

MESSAGE FROM THE CEO

Stepan's Values-Driven Approach

For over eight decades, Stepan Company (Stepan or the Company) has delivered innovative chemical ingredients that make a positive difference in people's lives while maintaining

a resolute focus on operating responsibly and with integrity. As Stepan has grown from a small office in the Chicago area to a global company with manufacturing facilities in 11 countries, these values have continued to guide our actions.

Shifting social and environmental concerns present ever greater challenges and opportunities. The chemical industry is uniquely positioned to deliver products and services that can balance the needs of a growing human population with goals to preserve environmental health and ecological function. At Stepan, we're excited for the numerous opportunities we see to use our strengths to contribute toward addressing these needs.

As a charter member of American Chemistry Council (ACC) Responsible Care®and a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact,Stepan remains committed to delivering sustainable business value according to the principles outlined by those organizations. Through the markets that we serve, Stepan products promote improved health and hygiene, agricultural productivity, energy conservation, efficient resource use, and more. We have identified key Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs) for which our products and our practices deliver benefits, and we aim to increase our positive impact in these areas.

In 2019, we updated our Code of Conductto better demonstrate our continued commitment to our employees and the communities where we operate. We also implemented a formalized third-party engagement process to ensure that our partners show the same commitment. Utilizing an internal materiality exercise, we identified key issues of importance with regard to our sustainable business performance. This work helped define our 2020-2025 goals within our Sustainability Priorities: Investing in People, Driving Efficiency for the Planet, Delivering Advantageous Products, and a Commitment to Responsible Practices.

We are determined to use Stepan's science and engineering capabilities to drive progress on our sustainability goals, and we welcome the opportunity to share our approach for Bringing Science to Sustainability.

Sincerely,

F. Quinn Stepan, Jr.

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer