STEPAN COMPANY

(SCL)
Stepan : Sustainable Surfactants for Personal Care

08/05/2020 | 03:57pm EDT

August 3, 2020

Join Leticia Serna, Stepan Company's R&D Coordinator for Mexico, as she presents 'Sustainable Surfactants for Personal Care' at the Symposium on Sustainability and Innovation in Cosmetic Products, hosted by the Faculty of Chemistry Pharmacy Department at UNAM, 9 - 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6.

As consumers become more aware of the environmental impact of the products they use, they are developing a greater interest in personal care product ingredients and the origin of the raw materials used to make the products. In response to increased demand from consumers, the beauty world is continuing its march toward 'green,' utilizing natural ingredients, sustainable packaging and biodegradable formulas.

Serna will explore this topic and reveal how Stepan Personal Care's surfactants help customers adjust to this consumer trend.

Stepan is a leading merchant producer of surfactants, which are key ingredients in consumer products, including sustainable personal care products like STEPANQUAT® Helia. Read our innovation story to learn more about this hair conditioning agent that's better for consumers and the environment.

Disclaimer

Stepan Company published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 19:56:12 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 826 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,01%
Capitalization 2 445 M 2 445 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,34x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 2 284
Free-Float 81,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 123,50 $
Last Close Price 109,08 $
Spread / Highest target 14,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,8%
Managers
NameTitle
F. Quinn Stepan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Luis E. Rojo Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Jason Scott Keiper VP, Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer
Edward Joseph Wehmer Lead Independent Director
Gregory E. Lawton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEPAN COMPANY6.48%2 445
ECOLAB INC.-1.91%53 864
GIVAUDAN SA24.71%38 110
SIKA AG12.13%31 572
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG24.43%20 236
SYMRISE AG13.75%17 008
