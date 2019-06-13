Log in
STEPPE CEMENT LTD

STEPPE CEMENT LTD

(STCM)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/13 04:43:25 am
32.96 GBp   +3.00%
04:49aSTEPPE CEMENT : Final Dividend FY2018
PU
04:49aSTEPPE CEMENT : AGM Results
PU
04/23STEPPE CEMENT : Holdings in Company
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Steppe Cement : AGM Results

06/13/2019 | 04:49am EDT

13 June 2019

Steppe Cement Ltd

AGM Results

Steppe Cement Ltd wishes to announce that the following resolutions were passed in the AGM held on Wednesday, 12 June 2019:

Resolution 1:

To receive and adopt the audited financial statements for year ended 31 December 2018.

Resolution 2:

To approve the payment of First and Final Dividend of GBP0.03 per ordinary share of no par value each in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2018.

Resolution 3:

To re-elect the following Directors who offered themselves for re-election:

  1. Xavier Blutel
  2. Javier Del Ser Perez
  3. Rupert Wood

Resolution 4:

To approve and ratify the change of Auditors from Messrs. Deloitte & Touche PLT to Messrs. Deloitte PLT, due to change of name, approved by the Board of Directors on 26 November 2018.

Steppe Cement's AIM nominated adviser and broker is RFC Ambrian Limited.

Nominated Adviser contact: Stephen Allen or Andrew Thomson on +61 8 9480 2500.

Broker contact: Charlie Cryer at +44 20 3440 6800.

Disclaimer

Steppe Cement Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 08:48:07 UTC
