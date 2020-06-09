Steppe Cement : Annual Results 2019 0 06/09/2020 | 10:38pm EDT Send by mail :

CEO STATEMENT In 2019, Steppe Cement posted a net profit of USD 9.7 million. Steppe Cement's EBITDA increased to USD 23.9 million from USD 21.4 million in 2018 as higher prices in KZT, lower cost of production and the implementation of IFRS 16 were balanced by a devaluation of 11%. The overall domestic cement market increased by 2% to 8.9 million tonnes, while our sales volume remained flat. Our local sales increased by 4% while exports decreased by 29% due to increased competition from new factories and the strength of the KZT against the Uzbek Som in the second half of the year. In 2019 our cost of production per tonne in KZT increased by 10%, higher than inflation of 5% due to coal and transportation pricing. Steppe Cement operated both lines at 88% of their current combined capacity (which is 1.1 million tonnes for line 5 and 0.85 million tonnes for line 6). Shareholders' funds increased to USD 62.9 million from USD 61.0 million after dividend distribution to shareholders. The replacement cost of the Company's assets remains many times higher than their current book value. Key financials Year ended Year ended Inc/(Dec)% 31- Dec-19 31- Dec-18 Sales (tonnes of cement) 1,715,761 1,720,629 0 Consolidated turnover (KZT million) 30,594 28,342 8% Consolidated turnover (USD million) 79.9 82.2 (3%) Consolidated profit before tax (USD million) 12.5 10.8 16% Consolidated profit after tax (USD million) 9.7 9.1 7% Profit per share (US cents) 4.4 4.1 Shareholders' funds (USD million) 62.9 61.0 3% Average exchange rate (KZT/USD) 383 345 (11%) Exchange rate as at year end (KZT/USD) 381 384 1% The Kazakh cement market increased by 2% in 2019 but we expect headwinds in 2020 The Kazakh cement market in 2019 was 8.9 million tonnes, an increase of 2% from 2018. Imports into Kazakshtan decreased by 10% to 0.7 million tonnes or 8% of the total market. Exports from local producers decreased by 17% to 1.6 million tonnes. The market demand in 2020 is very difficult to estimate as we can see the drop in demand during the COVID-19 lock down period. We expect a potential decrease of 10% as the effect of the lockdown and lower oil prices are felt across the economy. However we are still confident to maintain the volumes over the summer. Exports, mostly to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, were reduced as they deployed their new factories and prices became more competitive. Still the companies located in the south of Kazakhstan benefited most. In April 2020, the government closed imports from Iran to west Kazakhstan and so it will benefit the companies operating in that region. At the same time Uzbekistan stopped imports from Kazakhstan. We expect imports and exports to be significantly reduced. Steppe Cement's average cement selling prices increased by 8% in KZT, but decreased by 2% in USD, to USD 46.6 per tonne delivered. Line 5 produced 995,141 tonnes of cement while Line 6 produced 720,620. We continue to make small improvements in Line 6 that will deliver additional production capabilities and lower costs in 2020. Capital investment in 2019 was directed to the improvement of cement mills, silos, packing and to reduce power consumption. In 2020 we will endeavour to conserve cash and limit the capital investment to ecological and energy saving projects. In 2019 we completed the following projects: Increasing the capacity of the new 50 kg bags packing line to 2,400 bags per hour, equivalent to 120 tonnes per hour,

Commissioning the fully automated loading of wagons and trucks,

Installing a separator in cement mill number four that will allows us to increase the sales of M500 and decrease the production cost of M400,

Changing the two preheater fans in Line 6 to improve energy efficiency, and

Automating the silos and loading in the wet line mills area. Capital investment was maintained at USD 3 million. In 2020, we plan the limit the capex to USD 2 million including: Cooler EP fan system,

Pan conveyor replacement,

Slag drier filter and automation,

Cooler fan replacement, and

Laboratory equipment. Cost per tonne increased on the back of coal price increases The average cash production cost of cement was maintained at USD 23/tonne as cost increases in KZT were balanced by currency depreciation of 11% over the year. We expect the coal price to be reduced in 2020. Selling expenses, reflecting mostly cement delivery costs, decreased to USD 8/tonne from USD 9/tonne in 2018, due to lower export volumes (-29%) and the net reclassification of 0.4 million wagon rental expenses from selling expenses to cost of sales and finance costs based on IFRS 16. Effects of application of IFRS 16 in the accounts The application of IFRS 16 in our accounts affects mostly the accounting of the expenses associated with the rental of wagons that Steppe Cement does not own. Some wagons are rented for more than one year and the accounting standard requires to account for a new non- current asset called right-of-use assets evaluated at USD 6.1 million (note 11 of the financial statements). The corresponding entries in the liabilities are called lease liabilities seggregated between non-current and current at USD 4.3 million and USD 2.2 million respectively (note 21). The transportation expenses have been reduced by USD 0.4 million to USD 13.3 million while the corresponding lease finance cost has been calculated at USD 0.9 million (note 5) increasing the financial expenses. Without IFRS 16 accounting, the finance expenses would have been USD 1.1 million and the transportation expenses USD 13.8 million. Consequently, the gross profit has been reduced by USD 0.4 million. As the tax authorities do not recognise for the effects of IFRS 16 accounting, Steppe Cement's effective income tax rate has increased to 23%. The EBITDA has been increased due to the recognition of the depreciation of right of use assets. Without this depreciation, the EBITDA for 2019 would have been USD 21.6 million. General and administrative expenses General and administrative expenses decreased by 5% to USD 5.9 million from USD 6.2 million in 2018 as we reduced the number of expatriates and contained inflation in salaries. On 31 March 2020, the labour count stood at 751 from 735 in 2018. The increase is due to the termination of the subcontractor for bag packing. We are now employing directly the required personnel. Financial position: Continuous debt reduction During the year, our total loans outstanding were reduced from USD 11.8 million to USD 10.3 million. The cash position increased to USD 9.0 million leaving the company almost in net cash position at the end of 2019. Long term loans were reduced from USD 6.6 million to USD 3.9 million. Of this reduction USD 1.6 million were due to repayment of loans and the balance due to the lower value in USD of long term KZT denominated loans. The effective blended interest rate in the long term loans in USD and KZT was maintained at 6.2% per annum. Our short term loans and current part of the long term loans were slightly increased from USD 5.2 million in 2018 to USD 6.4 million in 2019, while the cash position at the end of the year was increased from USD 5.7 million to USD 9.0 million. In 2019, finance costs (ex-operating leases) decreased to USD 1.1 million from USD 1.6 million in 2018 due to the continuous repayment of loan principal. Finance costs increased to USD 2.0 million after accounting for operating lease interest costs of USD 0.9 million under IFRS 16. Following the drop of oil prices and the devaluation of the Russian Rouble in March 2020, the KZT devalued from 380 to 430 KZT/USD. Our current loans in USD are balanced by similar cash deposits in foreign currency. We maintain two short term credit lines available as stand by: KZT 3 billion from Halyk Bank at 6% p.a. in USD or 13% in KZT which includes a government subsidized program of KZT0.5 billion in KZT at 6% p.a.

KZT 0.9 billion from Altyn Bank at 11% p.a. in KZT. All covenants under the various credit lines have been met comfortably. Depreciation of property, plant and equipment decreased slightly from USD 7.1 million in 2018 to USD 6.9 million in 2019. The statutory corporate income tax rate remains at 20% in Kazakhstan. Javier del Ser Perez Chief Executive Officer 2019 Annual Report and Annual General Meeting Steppe Cement will release its 2019 Annual Report on its web site at www.steppecement.comduring the week commencing 8 June 2020. The Company's Annual General Meeting is expected to take place at its Malaysian Office at Suite 10.1, 10th Floor, West Wing, Rohas Perkasa, 8 Jalan Perak, Kuala Lumpur Malaysia on 8 July 2020 at 4 p.m. and telematically due to travelling restrictions. Steppe Cement's AIM nominated adviser and broker is RFC Ambrian Limited. Nominated Adviser contact: Stephen Allen or Andrew Thomson on +61 8 9480 2500. Broker contact: Charlie Cryer at +44 20 3440 6800 Broker contact: Charlie Cryer at +44 20 3440 6800 STEPPE CEMENT LTD (Incorporated in Labuan FT, Malaysia under the Labuan Companies Act, 1990) STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 The Group The Company 2019 2018 2019 2018 USD USD USD USD Restated Revenue 79,929,953 82,184,670 9,915,657 8,912,843 Cost of sales (46,244,126) (46,737,415) - - Gross profit 33,685,827 35,447,255 9,915,657 8,912,843 Selling expenses (13,371,624) (15,612,203) - - General and administrative expenses (5,921,545) (6,226,994) (318,980) (300,517) Interest income 128,735 42,649 6,023 458 Finance costs (2,061,008) (1,637,834) - - Net foreign exchange (84,400) (1,786,724) (35,941) 26,141 (loss)/gain Other 166,115 576,570 - (4,855) income/(expense), net Profit before income 12,542,100 10,802,719 9,566,759 8,634,070 tax Income tax expense (2,835,709) (1,744,486) - - Profit for the year 9,706,391 9,058,233 9,566,759 8,634,070 Attributable to: Shareholders of the 9,706,391 9,058,233 9,566,759 8,634,070 Company Earnings per share: Basic and diluted 4.4 4.1 (cents) STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 The Group The Company 2019 2018 2019 2018 USD USD USD USD Restated Profit for the year 9,706,391 9,058,233 9,566,759 8,634,070 Other comprehensive income/(loss): Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences 572,722 (9,445,330) - - arising on translation of foreign operations Total other comprehensive 572,722 (9,445,330) - - income/(loss) Total comprehensive 10,279,113 (387,097) 9,566,759 8,634,070 income/(loss) for the year Attributable to: Shareholders of the 10,279,113 (387,097) 9,566,759 8,634,070 Company STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2019 The Group The Company 2019 2018 2019 2018 USD USD USD USD Restated Assets Non-Current Assets: Property, plant and 55,807,917 59,642,055 - - equipment Right-of-use assets 6,140,152 - - - Investment in subsidiary - - 36,197,767 26,500,001 companies Loan to subsidiary - - 30,140,000 30,170,000 company Advances 5,992 191,242 - - Other assets 2,426,938 2,203,459 - - Total Non-Current 64,380,999 62,036,756 66,337,767 56,670,001 Assets Current Assets Inventories 10,811,542 13,381,295 - - Trade and other 5,790,278 3,500,468 8,847,922 8,883,956 receivables Income tax recoverable 405,147 175,336 - - Loans and advances to - - 30,079 9,634,325 subsidiary companies Advances and prepaid 3,682,896 2,312,534 15,944 6,704 expenses Cash and cash 9,014,360 5,719,491 261,798 23,570 equivalents Total Current Assets 29,704,223 25,089,124 9,155,743 18,548,555 Total Assets 94,085,222 87,125,880 75,493,510 75,218,556 The Group The Company 2019 2018 2019 2018 USD USD USD USD Restated Equity and Liabilities Capital and Reserves Share capital 73,760,924 73,760,924 73,760,924 73,760,924 Revaluation reserve 2,015,943 2,349,282 - - Translation reserve (113,285,956) (113,858,678) - - Retained earnings 100,386,012 98,735,515 1,576,763 399,237 Total Equity 62,876,923 60,987,043 75,337,687 74,160,161 Non-Current Liabilities Borrowings 3,892,851 6,606,910 - - Lease liabilities 4,306,929 - - - Deferred taxes 4,651,541 2,054,758 - - Deferred income 1,421,368 1,490,942 - - Provision for site 74,435 65,354 - - restoration Total Non-Current 14,347,124 10,217,964 - - Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 6,203,453 6,614,604 - - Accrued and other 1,405,123 2,682,569 155,853 1,058,395 liabilities Borrowings 6,420,573 5,217,009 - - Lease liabilities 2,190,586 - - - Deferred income 81,387 138,566 - - Taxes payable 560,053 1,268,125 - - Total Current Liabilities 16,861,175 15,920,873 155,853 1,058,395 Total Liabilities 31,208,299 26,138,837 155,853 1,058,395 Total Equity and 94,085,222 87,125,880 75,493,510 75,218,556 Liabilities STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 Distributable The Group Share Revaluation Translation Retained Total capital reserve reserve earnings USD USD USD USD USD As at 1 January 2019 As previously stated 73,760,924 2,349,282 (116,266,492) 96,112,997 55,956,711 Adjustments - - 2,407,814 2,622,518 5,030,332 As restated 73,760,924 2,349,282 (113,858,678) 98,735,515 60,987,043 Profit for the year - - - 9,706,391 9,706,391 Other comprehensive income - - 572,722 - 572,722 Total comprehensive income for - - 572,722 9,706,391 10,279,113 the year Other transactions impacting equity: Dividends paid - - - (8,389,233) (8,389,233) Transfer on revaluation reserve - (333,339) - 333,339 - relating to property, plant and equipment through use Balance as at 31 December 2019 73,760,924 2,015,943 (113,285,956) 100,386,012 62,876,923 Distributable The Group Share Revaluation Translation Retained Total capital reserve reserve earnings USD USD USD USD USD As at 1 January 2018 As previously stated 73,760,924 2,680,003 (106,741,124) 89,817,170 59,516,973 Adjustments - - 2,327,776 2,488,738 4,816,514 As restated 73,760,924 2,680,003 (104,413,348) 92,305,908 64,333,487 Profit for the year as previously - - - 8,924,453 8,924,453 stated Adjustments - - - 133,780 133,780 Profit for the year as restated - - - 9,058,233 9,058,233 Other comprehensive loss as - - (9,525,368) - (9,525,368) previously stated Adjustments - - 80,038 - 80,038 Other comprehensive loss as - - (9,445,330) - (9,445,330) restated Total comprehensive - - (9,445,330) 9,058,233 (387,097) (loss)/income for the year Other transactions impacting equity: Dividends paid - - - (2,959,347) (2,959,347) Transfer on revaluation reserve - (330,721) - 330,721 - relating to property, plant and equipment through use Balance as at 31 December 2018 73,760,924 2,349,282 (113,858,678) 98,735,515 60,987,043 STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 The Group The Company 2019 2018 2019 2018 USD USD USD USD Restated CASH FLOWS FROM/(USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit before income tax 12,542,100 10,802,719 9,566,759 8,634,070 Adjustments for: Depreciation of property, plant 6,880,944 7,138,659 - - and equipment Depreciation of right-of-use 2,285,530 - - - assets Amortisation of quarry stripping - 4,654 - - costs Amortisation of site restoration 1,410 1,566 - - costs Dividend income - - (8,678,970) (8,389,233) Reversal of dividend accrued - - - 4,855 Loss on disposal of property, plant 140,656 30,925 - - and equipment Interest income (128,375) (42,649) (1,242,710) (524,068) Finance costs 2,061,008 1,637,834 - - Net foreign exchange loss/(gain) 84,400 1,786,724 1,339 (50,676) Provision for obsolete inventories 36,146 46,562 - - Loss allowance for doubtful 433,412 168,365 - - receivables Allowance for advances paid to 142,400 139,979 - - third parties Reversal of provision for obsolete (118,792) (346,533) - - inventories Deferred income (246,290) (41,192) - - 24,114,189 21,327,613 (353,582) (325,052) Movement in working capital: Decrease/(Increase) in: Inventories 2,704,172 (2,304,350) - - Trade and other receivables (2,687,961) (2,434,470) - (125) Loans and advances to subsidiary - - (63,520) (199,034) companies Advances and prepaid expenses (1,514,504) - (9,240) - (Decrease)/Increase in: Trade and other payables (354,224) (161,809) - - Accrued and other liabilities (2,002,941) 2,244,060 (903,911) 39,589 Cash Generated From/(Used In) 20,258,731 18,671,044 (1,330,253) (484,622) Operations Income tax paid (493,734) (151,305) - (4,941) Net Cash From/(Used In) 19,764,997 18,519,739 (1,330,253) (489,563) Operating Activities CASH FLOWS FROM/(USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant and (2,837,509) (3,138,098) - - equipment Purchase of other assets (14,982) (25,621) - - Proceeds from disposal of 149,482 - - - property, plant and equipment Dividends received from - - 8,389,233 3,430,150 subsidiary Interest received 128,735 42,649 1,568,481 29,345 Net Cash (Used In)/From (2,574,274) (3,121,070) 9,957,714 3,459,495 Investing Activities CASH FLOWS FROM/(USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from bank borrowings 7,834,646 9,363,949 - - Repayment of bank borrowings (9,432,630) (16,732,905) - - Repayment of lease liabilities (1,929,741) - - - Dividends paid (8,389,233) (2,959,347) (8,389,233) (2,959,347) Interest paid (2,036,609) (1,650,182) - - Net Cash Used In Financing (13,953,567) (11,978,485) (8,389,233) (2,959,347) Activities NET INCREASE IN CASH AND 3,237,156 3,420,184 238,228 10,585 CASH EQUIVALENTS EFFECTS OF FOREIGN 57,713 (746,029) - - EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES CASH AND CASH 5,719,491 3,045,336 23,570 12,985 EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF YEAR CASH AND CASH 9,014,360 5,719,491 261,798 23,570 EQUIVALENTS AT END OF YEAR Attachments Original document

