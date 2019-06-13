Steppe Cement : Final Dividend FY2018

Steppe Cement Ltd
13 June 2019
Steppe Cement Ltd
Final Dividend FY2018
Steppe Cement Ltd is pleased to announce the relevant information and dates of the final dividend in respect of the financial year 31 December 2018 are set out below:
|
Dividend amount per
|
3 pence
|
Ordinary Share
|
|
|
Ex-Dividend Date
|
20
|
June 2019
|
Record Date
|
21
|
June 2019
|
Payment Date
|
12
|
July 2019
|
Availability of any Scrip or
|
Not Applicable
|
DRIP options
|
|
For further enquiries and information, please contact:
|
|
Contact number
|
Website link/email
|
Computershare UK
|
+44 (0)370 707 1309
|
www-uk.computershare.com/Investor/InformationLanding.asp
|
Steppe Cement Ltd
|
+603 2166 0361
|
ir@steppecement.com
Steppe Cement's AIM nominated adviser and broker is RFC Ambrian Limited.
Nominated Adviser: Contact Stephen Allen or Andrew Thomson at +61 8 9480 2500.
Broker: Contact Charlie Cryer at +44 20 3440 6800
Disclaimer
Steppe Cement Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 08:48:07 UTC