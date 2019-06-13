Steppe Cement : Final Dividend FY2018

Steppe Cement Ltd

13 June 2019

Steppe Cement Ltd

Final Dividend FY2018

Steppe Cement Ltd is pleased to announce the relevant information and dates of the final dividend in respect of the financial year 31 December 2018 are set out below:

Dividend amount per 3 pence Ordinary Share Ex-Dividend Date 20 June 2019 Record Date 21 June 2019 Payment Date 12 July 2019 Availability of any Scrip or Not Applicable DRIP options

For further enquiries and information, please contact:

Contact number Website link/email Computershare UK +44 (0)370 707 1309 www-uk.computershare.com/Investor/InformationLanding.asp Steppe Cement Ltd +603 2166 0361 ir@steppecement.com

Steppe Cement's AIM nominated adviser and broker is RFC Ambrian Limited.

Nominated Adviser: Contact Stephen Allen or Andrew Thomson at +61 8 9480 2500.

Broker: Contact Charlie Cryer at +44 20 3440 6800