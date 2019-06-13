Log in
STEPPE CEMENT LTD

STEPPE CEMENT LTD

(STCM)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/13 04:43:25 am
32.96 GBp   +3.00%
04:49aSTEPPE CEMENT : Final Dividend FY2018
PU
04:49aSTEPPE CEMENT : AGM Results
PU
04/23STEPPE CEMENT : Holdings in Company
PU
Steppe Cement : Final Dividend FY2018

06/13/2019 | 04:49am EDT

Steppe Cement Ltd

13 June 2019

Steppe Cement Ltd

Final Dividend FY2018

Steppe Cement Ltd is pleased to announce the relevant information and dates of the final dividend in respect of the financial year 31 December 2018 are set out below:

Dividend amount per

3 pence

Ordinary Share

Ex-Dividend Date

20

June 2019

Record Date

21

June 2019

Payment Date

12

July 2019

Availability of any Scrip or

Not Applicable

DRIP options

For further enquiries and information, please contact:

Contact number

Website link/email

Computershare UK

+44 (0)370 707 1309

www-uk.computershare.com/Investor/InformationLanding.asp

Steppe Cement Ltd

+603 2166 0361

ir@steppecement.com

Steppe Cement's AIM nominated adviser and broker is RFC Ambrian Limited.

Nominated Adviser: Contact Stephen Allen or Andrew Thomson at +61 8 9480 2500.

Broker: Contact Charlie Cryer at +44 20 3440 6800

Disclaimer

Steppe Cement Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 08:48:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 85,0 M
EBIT 2019 18,0 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 12,1%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 1,28x
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
Capitalization 108 M
Chart STEPPE CEMENT LTD
Duration : Period :
Steppe Cement Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEPPE CEMENT LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,53 $
Spread / Average Target 6,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Javier del Ser Perez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xavier Marcel Hervé Blutel-Guilloud de Courbeville Chairman
Rupert C. Wood Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEPPE CEMENT LTD48.84%116
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY39.82%30 188
LAFARGEHOLCIM19.09%29 327
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED19.20%11 014
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC-0.37%9 591
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP--.--%7 382
