Steppe Cement : Interim Results for the Half Year ended 30 June 2019 and General Market Update

The volumes lost in 1H should be recovered in the second half as less maintenance stops are planned.

Production costs increased by 17% in KZT mostly due to the lower level of clinker production as both lines were stopped for longer than usual annual maintenance in 1H 2019.

Reported inflation has been 5.5% up to the end of August 2019.

The Kazakhstan economy grew at 3.8% up to April 2019.

The Company generated operating profit before working capital changes of USD 7.9 million in 1H 2019 against USD 5.3 million in 2018.

The Kazakh Tenge depreciated by 16% compared to the first half of 2018. However, the devaluation took part mostly in the second half of 2018 and therefore the Company only booked foreign exchange losses of USD 0.04 million in 1H 2019.

Selling expenses decreased in USD terms but increased in KZT by 12% on per tonne basis due to inflation in transport costs.

The Company continued to maintain prices from last summer while taking advantage of the slight increase of volumes in the first few months of 2019.

Steppe Cement Ltd ("Steppe Cement" and "the Company") posted a consolidated profit after tax of USD3.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

3. Update on the Kazakh cement market

The Kazakh cement market decreased by 3% during the first half of the year. Steppe Cement expects a market of about 8.4 million tonnes for the full year 2019, a 3% decrease compared to 2018.

Steppe Cement increased its local market share from 15.5% in 1H2018 to 17% in 1H2019. We expect to maintain or increase slightly this share for the full year. Exports represented 13% of the volumes in the 1H2019 similar to last year's.

Imports into Kazakhstan have remained stable at 0.34 million tonnes in 2019 and they represent 8% of the market.

Exports from Kazakhstan have decreased slightly to 0.87 million tonnes from 0.92 million last year.

Exports from Kazakhstan represent 19% of local production.

Overall production of all factories in Kazakhstan has decreased by 4% to 4.6 million tonnes for the 1H2019.

Currently 80% of production in the country is coming from dry lines, an increase of 2% compared to last year's level.

4. Financing

The debt position of the company as of 30 June 2019 was USD10.7 million (USD 4.6 million current and USD 6.1 million long term):

A long-term USD 5.1 million loan outstanding to Halyk Bank for the purchase of the wagons and repayable monthly till November 2021 at 6.5% p.a. and secured with the pledge of the wagons.

A loan of KZT 1.178 billion with Halyk Bank JSC subsidised by the government for capital investment at 6% p.a.

A loan of KZT 500 million with Halyk Bank JSC subsidised by the government for working capital at 6% p.a.

We have maintained KZT3.9 billion of available working capital lines from Halyk Bank, Altyn Bank and VTB Bank. The current rates are 6% p.a. in USD and 13% p.a. in KZT respectively. As of 30 June 2019 we had the equivalent of USD 1.1 million outstanding from these working capital loans.

At the same time we carried a balance of USD 10.8 million in cash of which USD 8.3 million were subsequently used to pay a dividend.

As of 31 August 2019, the total debt was USD 9 million (53% in USD and the rest in KZT) The total bank debt net of cash amounted to USD 5.1 million.

A pdf copy of the announcement and the full interim financial statements is available on the company's website at www.steppecement.com.

