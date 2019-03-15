Stereotaxis to Highlight Latest Techniques for Performing Robotic Ablations at European Heart Rhythm Association Annual Congress March 17-19

ST. LOUIS, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis, Inc. (OTCQX: STXS), the global leader in innovative robotic technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, announced today that it will be attending the European Heart Rhythm Association (EHRA) Annual Congress from March 17-19 in Lisbon, Portugal. The congress brings together more than 3,000 industry practitioners from over 80 countries to address the implementation of diagnostic and therapeutic innovations in daily practice.



“We are excited to be attending the 2019 EHRA congress in Portugal,” said David Fischel, Stereotaxis Chairman and CEO. “This will be the largest gathering of European electrophysiologists during the year, so it is a great opportunity for us to engage with the physician community and highlight the benefits of robotic ablation.”

In exhibit space #B700, Stereotaxis will feature simulators, which provide physicians with the opportunity to experience robotic ablation in a hands-on environment. In addition, Company representatives will be available to discuss the latest clinical evidence and techniques for robotic ablation, highlighted by the following presentations by distinguished expert physicians:

“Fast PVI Ablation & Durable Lesions with Robotic Navigation” by Dr. Tamas Szili-Torok from Erasmus Medical Center, Rotterdam, NL – Sunday, 17 March, 10:30 – 11:00



“Remote Controlled Catheter Ablation for Arrhythmia Management in Patients with Complex Congenital Heart Disease” by Dr. Sabine Ernst from Royal Brompton Hospital, London, UK – Monday, 18 March, 10:30 – 11:00



“Robotic Navigation & Dipole Density Mapping: First Clinical Experience with Stereotaxis Combined with Acutus Medical” by Dr. Tamas Szili-Torok from Erasmus Medical Center, Rotterdam, NL – Monday, 18 March, 16:00 – 16:30

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis is the global leader in innovative robotic technologies designed to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and perform endovascular procedures. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, improved lab efficiency and productivity, and enhanced integration of procedural information. Over 100 issued patents support the Stereotaxis platform. The core components of Stereotaxis’ systems have received regulatory clearance in the United States, European Union, Japan, Canada, China, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com .

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe”, "estimate”, "project”, "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise additional capital on a timely basis and on terms that are acceptable, its ability to continue to manage expenses and cash burn rate at sustainable levels, its ability to continue to work with lenders to extend, repay or refinance indebtedness, or to obtain additional financing, in either case on acceptable terms, continued acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its systems and the timing of such purchases, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare reform in the United States, including changes in government reimbursement procedures, dependence upon third-party vendors, timing of regulatory approvals, and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release. There can be no assurance that the Company will recognize revenue related to its purchase orders and other commitments in any particular period or at all because some of these purchase orders and other commitments are subject to contingencies that are outside of the Company's control. In addition, these orders and commitments may be revised, modified, delayed or canceled, either by their express terms, as a result of negotiations, or by overall project changes or delays.

Company Contact:

David Fischel

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Martin C. Stammer

Chief Financial Officer

314-678-6100

investors@stereotaxis.com



