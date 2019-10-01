Stericycle Names Cory White Chief Commercial Officer

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cory White has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Stericycle effective immediately; William J. Seward has accepted a senior level commercial role with a Fortune 100 company.



Mr. White joined Stericycle in April as Executive Vice President of Communication and Related Services (CRS). Prior to joining the Company, he was the Global Chief Commercial Officer for Startek, Inc., the Vice President for Healthcare and Government with Convergys, Inc., a Xerox Company, and served in a variety of sales and operational roles with ACS Healthcare, a Xerox Company.

“In recent months, Stericycle has made notable improvements in revenue quality as part of our overall business transformation and Cory is well positioned to leverage the momentum,” said Cindy Miller, Stericycle’s Chief Executive Officer. “Cory brings more than 20 years of commercial experience including expertise in both healthcare and business transformations. Since joining Stericycle, he quickly and strategically implemented improvements in the CRS business, and I am confident that he will drive broader, more impactful change in this expanded role.”

“We are grateful for Bill’s contributions to Stericycle and wish him well as he takes this step for his career and his family,” said Miller.

“Stericycle is a great company with clear competitive advantages, a strong brand and talented, capable team members,” said Seward. “I have every confidence that the company will drive a successful transformation and continue to deliver value for customers and shareholders. My decision to leave is due to family considerations and I will greatly miss working with my Stericycle team.”

Stericycle will hold its third quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. central time, which will include discussion of this leadership transition. Dial (888) 317-6003 in the U.S., (866) 605-3851 in Canada, or (412) 317-6061 if outside the U.S./Canada at least 10 minutes before the call begins. Upon dialing the number, you will be prompted to enter the Elite Entry Number 5351870.

