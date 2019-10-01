Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Stericycle    SRCL

STERICYCLE

(SRCL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Stericycle Names Cory White Chief Commercial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cory White has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Stericycle effective immediately; William J. Seward has accepted a senior level commercial role with a Fortune 100 company.

Mr. White joined Stericycle in April as Executive Vice President of Communication and Related Services (CRS).  Prior to joining the Company, he was the Global Chief Commercial Officer for Startek, Inc., the Vice President for Healthcare and Government with Convergys, Inc., a Xerox Company, and served in a variety of sales and operational roles with ACS Healthcare, a Xerox Company.

“In recent months, Stericycle has made notable improvements in revenue quality as part of our overall business transformation and Cory is well positioned to leverage the momentum,” said Cindy Miller, Stericycle’s Chief Executive Officer.  “Cory brings more than 20 years of commercial experience including expertise in both healthcare and business transformations.  Since joining Stericycle, he quickly and strategically implemented improvements in the CRS business, and I am confident that he will drive broader, more impactful change in this expanded role.”

“We are grateful for Bill’s contributions to Stericycle and wish him well as he takes this step for his career and his family,” said Miller. 

“Stericycle is a great company with clear competitive advantages, a strong brand and talented, capable team members,” said Seward.  “I have every confidence that the company will drive a successful transformation and continue to deliver value for customers and shareholders.  My decision to leave is due to family considerations and I will greatly miss working with my Stericycle team.”

Stericycle will hold its third quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. central time, which will include discussion of this leadership transition.  Dial (888) 317-6003 in the U.S., (866) 605-3851 in Canada, or (412) 317-6061 if outside the U.S./Canada at least 10 minutes before the call begins.  Upon dialing the number, you will be prompted to enter the Elite Entry Number 5351870.  

ABOUT STERICYCLE:  Stericycle, Inc., (Nasdaq: SRCL) is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protect people and brands, promote health and safeguard the environment.  Stericycle serves more than one million customers in all 50 U.S. states and 20 countries worldwide with solutions for regulated waste management, secure information destruction, compliance, customer contact, and brand protection.  For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:  Stericycle Investor Relations at 847-607-2012

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STERICYCLE
04:06pStericycle Names Cory White Chief Commercial Officer
GL
09/18STERICYCLE : Partners with the National Safety Council to Release the NSC Employ..
BU
08/30PHARMACEUTICAL WASTE MANAGEMENT- GLO : Stryker, Cardinal Health, Waste Managemen..
AQ
08/13STERICYCLE : 2019 Trending Toward Lighter Regulatory Review
PR
08/01STERICYCLE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01STERICYCLE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
08/01STERICYCLE : Reports Results For the Second Quarter 2019
AQ
08/01STERICYCLE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
07/24STERICYCLE : to Participate in Oppenheimer Midwest Corporate Access Day in Augus..
PU
07/24STERICYCLE : to Participate in Oppenheimer Midwest Corporate Access Day in Augus..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 376 M
EBIT 2019 462 M
Net income 2019 -32,0 M
Debt 2019 2 592 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -128x
P/E ratio 2020 31,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,14x
EV / Sales2020 2,04x
Capitalization 4 641 M
Chart STERICYCLE
Duration : Period :
Stericycle Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STERICYCLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 54,25  $
Last Close Price 50,93  $
Spread / Highest target 45,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cindy Jayne Miller President, CEO, COO & Director
Robert S. Murley Chairman
Janet Zelenka Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Stahl Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Michael S. Zafirovski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STERICYCLE38.81%4 641
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.23.91%24 252
SUEZ25.11%9 718
UMICORE-0.66%9 083
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED24.73%6 675
BEIJING ORIGINWATER TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.--.--%2 971
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group