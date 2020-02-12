Log in
STERICYCLE

STERICYCLE

(SRCL)
Stericycle : Proud to Offer Employment Opportunities to Veterans

02/12/2020 | 05:41pm EST
Corporate12 February, 2020 Stericycle Proud to Offer Employment Opportunities to Veterans

At Stericycle, we strive to protect what matters, and no one understands that sentiment better than those who have served our country.

Veterans bring exceptionally unique perspectives and skills into their civilian work lives. At Stericycle, we recognize and value the integrity, hard work and leadership skills that military and former military members bring to the table - as well as an appreciation for the sacrifices they've made.

Stericycle is proud to assist veterans with building new careers in a variety of different areas, from customer service and operations, to sales and IT, to name a few.

We also understand the importance of continuous improvement for not only the business, but for team members as well, including transitioning military members and former military members. Employee trainings and learning opportunities are great channels for personal and professional development.

Ways Stericycle Supports Our Military Team Members

Changing careers presents unique challenges for anyone, but often for military members it is a lifestyle change as well. Stericycle is proud to support our veteran team members through the Military Employee Resource Group (ERG), which aims to provide a supportive and inclusive environment for veterans as well as family members of those serving.

Through this group, members have the opportunity to:

  • Network with other former military members and military families
  • Participate in leadership and development training, as well as mentorship
  • Bring forth ideas to improve the business and team member engagement based on their unique perspectives and backgrounds

Beyond this, Stericycle also offers many other benefits, including tuition reimbursement to help team members further their skill sets, advancement opportunities and a range of wellness resources.

Veterans and Their Contribution

Stericycle's former military talent have brought with them a vast array of technical, interpersonal and specialized skills that are integral to creating a dynamic, purpose-driven team.

In an interview with Work of Honor, an organization that aided talent advancement for veterans, Stericycle Environmental Solutions Transportation Manager, Rocky Torres, shared how his experience in the military helped him build leadership and team-building skills that he applies to his role at Stericycle.

Learn More

If you are a former military member or know of one who may be interested in joining the Stericycle team, text STERIVETS to 44844, visit us at Stericycle Careers Military Recruiting, or join us at one of our 2020 hiring events listed below.

  • Virtual Hiring Event: 3/17/2010
  • Recruit Military Fair, Chicago, IL: 4/23/2020
  • Recruit Military Fair, Fort Hood, TX:7/9/2020
  • Recruit Military Fair, Nashville, TN:9/10/2020
  • Recruit Military Fair, Fort Bragg, NC:11/4/2020
Posted by

Disclaimer

Stericycle Inc. published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 22:40:01 UTC
