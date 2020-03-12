Log in
Stericycle : Updates Guidelines and Services to Provide Best Practices for Proper Management of Medical Waste from Coronavirus (COVID-19) Patient Treatment

03/12/2020 | 01:12pm EDT

Stericycle to Host Webinar "Coronavirus Waste Management – Facts Not Fear" on March 25, 2020 to provide additional insights

BANNOCKBURN, IL, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Stericycle is closely monitoring the advancement of the COVID-19 pandemic and has developed additional resources and guidelines for healthcare providers on the proper management of regulated medical waste generated during treatment of patients infected with COVID-19.  Resources and guidelines were developed after careful consideration of infection control recommendations by government agencies and in direct consultation with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and Department of Transportation (DOT). 

Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, Stericycle's regulatory and safety teams have worked closely with the CDC, OSHA and DOT to determine best practices for the proper disposal of COVID-19-generated medical waste from healthcare facilities, decontamination operations, international wastes from cruise ships and airlines, as well as wastes generated at the various COVID-19 quarantine sites across the country. These efforts ensure that all guidelines remain in compliance with federal and state regulations and reduce the risk of infection of medical professionals treating COVID-19 patients and those that encounter COVID-19 medical waste. As a result, Stericycle has created a COVID-19 resource site with publicly available information, which will be updated throughout the epidemic. For additional information, please visit the site, Stericycle Guidance Related to Coronavirus (COVID-19)."

"As a leader in regulated medical waste disposal and sharps management, Stericycle's regulatory and safety teams are continuously monitoring COVID-19 developments and partnering with our customers, the CDC, OSHA, DOT and local health authorities to protect the public, healthcare workers and our environment during this epidemic," said Cindy J. Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Stericycle. "While we are hopeful coronavirus outbreak will soon be contained, we want to ensure that quarantine sites, medical centers and hospitals are prepared for the potential influx of COVID-19 patients and the waste generated with their treatment. We will continue to partner with the global community to assist in infection control and combat this latest threat."

Selin Hoboy, Stericycle's Vice President of Government Affairs, and Cara Simaga, Stericycle Director of Legislative and Regulatory Affairs, will also host a webinar on March 25, 2020 at 1 pm CT to provide additional details for the proper management and disposal of medical waste generated during the treatment of coronavirus. To join the webinar, please visit Coronavirus Waste Management – Facts not Fear.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc., (Nasdaq: SRCL) is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protect people and brands, promote health and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves more than one million customers in all 50 U.S. states and 18 countries worldwide with solutions for regulated waste management, secure information destruction, compliance and customer contact.  For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stericycle-updates-guidelines-and-services-to-provide-best-practices-for-proper-management-of-medical-waste-from-coronavirus-covid-19-patient-treatment-301022487.html

SOURCE Stericycle, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
