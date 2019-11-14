Log in
Stericycle to Present at NASDAQ Conference in December

11/14/2019 | 07:20am EST

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Cindy Miller and Chief Financial Officer Janet Zelenka will present at NASDAQ’s 41st Investor Conference in London on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Stericycle, Inc., (Nasdaq: SRCL) is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protect people and brands, promote health and safeguard the environment. Stericycle serves more than one million customers in all 50 U.S. states and 20 countries worldwide with solutions for regulated waste management, secure information destruction, compliance, customer contact, and brand protection. For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Stericycle Investor Relations at 847-607-2012

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 316 M
EBIT 2019 448 M
Net income 2019 -109 M
Debt 2019 2 678 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -50,7x
P/E ratio 2020 42,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,49x
EV / Sales2020 2,45x
Capitalization 5 596 M
Chart STERICYCLE
Duration : Period :
Stericycle Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STERICYCLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 61,71  $
Last Close Price 61,41  $
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target 0,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cindy Jayne Miller President, CEO, COO & Director
Robert S. Murley Chairman
Janet Zelenka Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Stahl Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Michael S. Zafirovski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STERICYCLE67.38%5 596
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.19.87%23 467
UMICORE11.53%10 290
SUEZ15.96%9 089
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED32.26%7 087
PENNON GROUP PLC33.60%4 998
