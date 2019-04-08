Steris : Termination of registration under Section 12(g) or suspension of duty to file reports

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 15
CERTIFICATION AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF REGISTRATION UNDER SECTION 12(g) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
OR SUSPENSION OF DUTY TO FILE REPORTS UNDER SECTIONS 13 AND 15(d)
OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Commission File Number: 001-37614
STERIS Limited
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Rutherford House Stephensons Way
Chaddesden, Derby,
England, DE21 6LY
+44 1332 387100
(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of registrant's principal executive offices)
Ordinary Shares, par value £0.10 per share
(Title of each class of securities covered by this Form)
None
(Titles of all other classes of securities for which a duty to file reports under section 13(a) or 15(d) remains)
Please place an X in the box(es) to designate the appropriate rule provisions(s) relied upon to terminate or suspend the duty to file reports:
|
Rule 12g-4(a)(1)
|
☒
|
Rule 12g-4(a)(2)
|
☐
|
Rule 12h-3(b)(1)(i)
|
☒
|
Rule 12h-3(b)(1)(ii)
|
☐
|
Rule 15d-6
|
☐
|
Rule 15d-22(b)
|
☐
|
Approximate number of holders of record as of the certification or notice date: One
|
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, STERIS Limited (f/k/a STERIS plc) has caused this certification/notice to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned duly authorized person.
Date: April 8, 2019
By: /s/ Michael J. Tokich
Name: Michael J. Tokich
Title: Senior Vice President and Chief Financial
Officer
Disclaimer
Steris plc published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 20:42:05 UTC