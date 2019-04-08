Log in
Steris : Termination of registration under Section 12(g) or suspension of duty to file reports

04/08/2019 | 04:43pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 15

CERTIFICATION AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF REGISTRATION UNDER SECTION 12(g) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

OR SUSPENSION OF DUTY TO FILE REPORTS UNDER SECTIONS 13 AND 15(d)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Commission File Number: 001-37614

STERIS Limited

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Rutherford House Stephensons Way

Chaddesden, Derby,

England, DE21 6LY

+44 1332 387100

(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of registrant's principal executive offices)

Ordinary Shares, par value £0.10 per share

(Title of each class of securities covered by this Form)

None

(Titles of all other classes of securities for which a duty to file reports under section 13(a) or 15(d) remains)

Please place an X in the box(es) to designate the appropriate rule provisions(s) relied upon to terminate or suspend the duty to file reports:

Rule 12g-4(a)(1)

Rule 12g-4(a)(2)

Rule 12h-3(b)(1)(i)

Rule 12h-3(b)(1)(ii)

Rule 15d-6

Rule 15d-22(b)

Approximate number of holders of record as of the certification or notice date: One

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, STERIS Limited (f/k/a STERIS plc) has caused this certification/notice to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned duly authorized person.

Date: April 8, 2019

By: /s/ Michael J. Tokich

Name: Michael J. Tokich

Title: Senior Vice President and Chief Financial

Officer

Disclaimer

Steris plc published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 20:42:05 UTC
