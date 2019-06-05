Log in
Steris : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive

06/05/2019

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 14A

(Rule 14a-101)

INFORMATION REQUIRED IN PROXY STATEMENT

SCHEDULE 14A INFORMATION

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Filed by the Registrant

Filed by a Party other than the Registrant

Check the appropriate box:

  • Preliminary Proxy Statement
  • Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))
  • Definitive Proxy Statement
  • Definitive Additional Materials
  • Soliciting Material Pursuant to § 240.14a-12

STERIS plc

(Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)

(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant)

Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):

  • No fee required.
  • Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.
    1. Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:
    2. Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:
    3. Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):
    4. Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:
    5. Total fee paid:
  • Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.
  • Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the form or schedule and the date of its filing.
    1. Amount Previously Paid:
    2. Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:
    3. Filing Party:
    4. Date Filed:

*** Exercise Your Right to Vote ***

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the

Sharekholder Meeting to Be Held on July 30, 2019.

STERIS plc

STERIS PLC

70 SIR JOHN ROGERSON'S QUAY DUBLIN 2, IRELAND (COMPANY NUMBER 595593)

Meeting Information

Meeting Type: Annual General Meeting

For holders as of: May 30, 2019

Date: July 30, 2019 Time: 2:00 P.M. Dublin Time

Location: STERIS plc

70 Sir John Rogerson's Quay

Dublin 2, Ireland

You are receiving this communication because you hold shares in the company named above.

This is not a ballot. You cannot use this notice to vote these shares. This communication presents only an overview of the more complete proxy materials that are available to you on the Internet. You may view the proxy materials online at www.proxyvote.com or easily request a paper copy (see reverse side).

We encourage you to access and review all of the important information contained in the proxy materials before voting.

See the reverse side of this notice to obtain proxy materials and voting instructions.

- Before You Vote -

How to Access the Proxy Materials

Proxy Materials Available to VIEW or RECEIVE:

NOTICE AND PROXY STATEMENT

FISCAL 2019 ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED

MARCH 31, 2019

How to View Online:

Have the information that is printed in the box marked by the arrow (located on the following page) and visit: www.proxyvote.com.

How to Request and Receive a PAPER or E-MAIL Copy:

If you want to receive a paper or e-mail copy of these documents, you must request one. There is NO charge for requesting a copy. Please choose one of the following methods to make your request:

1) BY INTERNET:

www.proxyvote.com

  1. BY TELEPHONE: 1-800-579-1639
  2. BY E-MAIL*: sendmaterial@proxyvote.com

* If requesting materials by e-mail, please send a blank e-mail with the information that is printed in the box marked by the

arrow (located on the following page) in the subject line.

Requests, instructions and other inquiries sent to this e-mail address will NOT be forwarded to your investment advisor. Please make the request as instructed above on or before July 16, 2019 to facilitate timely delivery.

- How To Vote -

Please Choose One of the Following Voting Methods

Vote In Person: Many shareholder meetings have attendance requirements including, but not limited to, the possession of an attendance ticket issued by the entity holding the meeting. Please check the meeting materials for any special requirements for meeting attendance. At the meeting, you will need to request a ballot to vote these shares.

Vote By Internet: To vote now by Internet, go to www.proxyvote.com. Have the information that is printed in the box marked by

the arrow (located on the following page) available and follow the instructions.

Vote By Mail: You can vote by mail by requesting a paper copy of the materials, which will include a proxy card.

Voting Items

The Board of Directors recommends you vote "FOR" for all of the following proposals (all proposals are ordinary resolutions):

  1. Re-electionof Directors
    Nominees:
    1a. Richard C. Breeden
    1b. Cynthia L. Feldmann
    1c. Dr. Jacqueline B. Kosecoff
    1d. David B. Lewis
    1e. Walter M Rosebrough, Jr.
    1f. Dr. Nirav R. Shah
    1g. Dr. Mohsen M. Sohi
    1h. Dr. Richard M. Steeves
  2. To ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending March 31, 2020.
  1. To appoint Ernst & Young Chartered Accountants as the Company's Irish statutory auditor under the Act to hold office until the conclusion of the Company's next Annual General Meeting.
  2. To authorize the Directors of the Company or the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of Ernst & Young Chartered Accountants as the Company's Irish statutory auditor.
  3. To approve, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as disclosed pursuant to the disclosure rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Compensation Discussion and Analysis and the tabular and narrative disclosure contained in the Company's proxy statement dated June 12, 2019.
  4. To transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Steris plc published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 20:57:03 UTC
