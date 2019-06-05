Steris : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive

UNITED STATES
*** Exercise Your Right to Vote ***
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the
Sharekholder Meeting to Be Held on July 30, 2019.
STERIS plc
STERIS PLC
70 SIR JOHN ROGERSON'S QUAY DUBLIN 2, IRELAND (COMPANY NUMBER 595593)
Meeting Information
Meeting Type: Annual General Meeting
For holders as of: May 30, 2019
Date: July 30, 2019 Time: 2:00 P.M. Dublin Time
Location: STERIS plc
70 Sir John Rogerson's Quay
Dublin 2, Ireland
You are receiving this communication because you hold shares in the company named above.
- How To Vote -
Please Choose One of the Following Voting Methods
Voting Items
The Board of Directors recommends you vote "FOR" for all of the following proposals (all proposals are ordinary resolutions):
-
Re-electionof Directors
Nominees:
1a. Richard C. Breeden
1b. Cynthia L. Feldmann
1c. Dr. Jacqueline B. Kosecoff
1d. David B. Lewis
1e. Walter M Rosebrough, Jr.
1f. Dr. Nirav R. Shah
1g. Dr. Mohsen M. Sohi
1h. Dr. Richard M. Steeves
-
To ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending March 31, 2020.
-
To appoint Ernst & Young Chartered Accountants as the Company's Irish statutory auditor under the Act to hold office until the conclusion of the Company's next Annual General Meeting.
-
To authorize the Directors of the Company or the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of Ernst & Young Chartered Accountants as the Company's Irish statutory auditor.
-
To approve, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as disclosed pursuant to the disclosure rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Compensation Discussion and Analysis and the tabular and narrative disclosure contained in the Company's proxy statement dated June 12, 2019.
-
To transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
