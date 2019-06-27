Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Steris : Amendment to a previously filed 4

06/27/2019 | 05:20pm EDT

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

deZwaan Michiel

STERIS plc[ STE ]

(Check all applicable)

Director

10% Owner

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

X

Officer (give title

Other (specify

03/28/2019

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

below)

below)

C/O 70 SIR JOHN ROGERSON'S QUAY

V.P., Human Resources & CHRO

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

(Street)

03/28/2019

Line)

DUBLIN

L2

2

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

Form filed by More than One Reporting

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

and 5)

Beneficially

(D) or

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned

Indirect (I)

Ownership

Following

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or

Price

Reported

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

See

Ordinary Shares

03/28/2019

A

30(1)

A

(2)

30

I

Footnote

Below.(3)

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

Amount of

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Underlying

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

Security (Instr.

Following

(I) (Instr.

Disposed

3 and 4)

Reported

4)

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

  1. The Reporting Person failed to report ordinary share equivalents held in the STERIS Corporation 401k Plan. A corresponding failure to report was made in the Reporting Person's Form 4 filing made March 28, 2019 with respect to Old STERIS (as hereinafter defined).
  2. Represents ordinary shares of STERIS plc, a public limited company organized under the laws of Ireland ("STERIS"), received by the Reporting Person pursuant to a court-approved scheme of arrangement under English law (the "Scheme"). In connection with the Scheme, the Reporting Person received shares of STERIS in an amount equal to the number of the Reporting Person's cancelled shares of STERIS plc, a public limited company organized under the laws of England and Wales ("Old STERIS"). The Reporting Person's STERIS shares are subject to terms and conditions, including restrictions, substantially identical to those that were applicable to the Old STERIS shares, except as otherwise required by law. Following the completion of the Scheme, STERIS became the ultimate holding company of Old STERIS.
  3. Represents 30 ordinary share equivalents held on behalf of the Reporting Person under the STERIS Corporation 401(k) Plan as of March 28, 2019.

Remarks:

/s/ Ronald E. Snyder,

06/27/2019

Authorized Representative

under Power of Attorney

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Steris plc published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 21:19:05 UTC
