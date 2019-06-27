Steris : Amendment to a previously filed 4

The Reporting Person failed to report ordinary share equivalents held in the STERIS Corporation 401k Plan. A corresponding failure to report was made in the Reporting Person's Form 4 filing made March 28, 2019 with respect to Old STERIS (as hereinafter defined).
Represents ordinary shares of STERIS plc, a public limited company organized under the laws of Ireland ("STERIS"), received by the Reporting Person pursuant to a court-approved scheme of arrangement under English law (the "Scheme"). In connection with the Scheme, the Reporting Person received shares of STERIS in an amount equal to the number of the Reporting Person's cancelled shares of STERIS plc, a public limited company organized under the laws of England and Wales ("Old STERIS"). The Reporting Person's STERIS shares are subject to terms and conditions, including restrictions, substantially identical to those that were applicable to the Old STERIS shares, except as otherwise required by law. Following the completion of the Scheme, STERIS became the ultimate holding company of Old STERIS.
Represents 30 ordinary share equivalents held on behalf of the Reporting Person under the STERIS Corporation 401(k) Plan as of March 28, 2019.
Remarks:
/s/ Ronald E. Snyder,
06/27/2019
Authorized Representative
under Power of Attorney
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
