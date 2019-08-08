|
Steris : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
08/08/2019 | 06:06pm EDT
SEC Form 4
FORM 4
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
OMB APPROVAL
Washington, D.C. 20549
OMB Number:
3235-0287
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Estimated average burden
|
hours per response:
0.5
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
FELDMANN CYNTHIA L
STERIS plc[ STE ]
(Check all applicable)
X
Director
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
08/06/2019
(Last)
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
Ordinary Shares
See
Ordinary Shares
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
Director
|
Explanation of Responses:
-
These ordinary shares are held in the Cynthia L. Feldman Revocable Trust, with Ms. Feldman and her husband as Trustees.
-
These nonqualified stock options are fully vested and are exercisable immediately.
-
Each Career Restricted Stock Unit represents the right to receive one STERIS ordinary share six months after the cessation of the Director's Board service.
-
These Career Restricted Stock Units are fully vested immediately. They will be settled in STERIS ordinary shares six months after the cessation of the Director's Board service.
Remarks:
/s/ Ronald E. Snyder,
|
|
08/08/2019
Authorized Representative
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Steris plc published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 22:05:09 UTC
