STERIS PLC    STE   IE00BFY8C754

STERIS PLC

(STE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Steris : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

08/08/2019

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

FELDMANN CYNTHIA L

STERIS plc[ STE ]

(Check all applicable)

X

Director

10% Owner

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

Officer (give title

Other (specify

08/06/2019

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

below)

below)

C/O 70 SIR JOHN ROGERSON'S QUAY

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

Line)

(Street)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

DUBLIN

L2

2

Form filed by More than One Reporting

Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

and 5)

Beneficially

(D) or

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned

Indirect (I)

Ownership

Following

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or

Price

Reported

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Ordinary Shares

08/06/2019

A

656

A

$0.00

656

D

See

Ordinary Shares

8,663

I

Footnote

Below.(1)

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

Amount of

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Underlying

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

Security (Instr. 3

Following

(I) (Instr.

Disposed

and 4)

Reported

4)

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Director

Stock

Ordinary

3,098

Option

$152.32

08/06/2019

A

3,098

(2)

08/06/2029

$0.00

3,098

D

(right to

Shares

buy)

Career

Restricted

(3)

08/06/2019

A

26

(4)

(4)

Ordinary

26

$0.00

5,475

D

Stock

Shares

Units

Explanation of Responses:

  1. These ordinary shares are held in the Cynthia L. Feldman Revocable Trust, with Ms. Feldman and her husband as Trustees.
  2. These nonqualified stock options are fully vested and are exercisable immediately.
  3. Each Career Restricted Stock Unit represents the right to receive one STERIS ordinary share six months after the cessation of the Director's Board service.
  4. These Career Restricted Stock Units are fully vested immediately. They will be settled in STERIS ordinary shares six months after the cessation of the Director's Board service.

Remarks:

/s/ Ronald E. Snyder,

08/08/2019

Authorized Representative

under Power of Attorney

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Steris plc published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 22:05:09 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 963 M
EBIT 2020 619 M
Net income 2020 405 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,92%
P/E ratio 2020 32,8x
P/E ratio 2021 29,1x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,42x
Capi. / Sales2021 4,20x
Capitalization 13 094 M
Chart STERIS PLC
Duration : Period :
Steris PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STERIS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 156,33  $
Last Close Price 154,62  $
Spread / Highest target 15,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,5%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STERIS PLC42.56%12 931
MEDTRONIC PLC11.30%135 980
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.27.35%42 795
HOYA CORPORATION28.88%29 045
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS31.32%27 964
TERUMO CORP-48.39%21 759
