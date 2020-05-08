Log in
STERLING BANCORP

STERLING BANCORP

(STL)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Sterling Bancorp and Encourages Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

05/08/2020

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Sterling Bancorp (“Sterling” or “the Company”) (NYSE: STL) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty on the part of its directors and management.

If you are a shareholder, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm’s website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 978 M
EBIT 2020 542 M
Net income 2020 225 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,39%
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
P/E ratio 2021 6,58x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,35x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,35x
Capitalization 2 295 M
Chart STERLING BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Sterling Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STERLING BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 15,08  $
Last Close Price 11,80  $
Spread / Highest target 69,5%
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jack L. Kopnisky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard L. O'Toole Chairman
Luis Massiani Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Fernando Ferrer Independent Director
Navy E. Djonovic Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STERLING BANCORP-49.81%2 090
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.59%166 124
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.1.34%60 247
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-1.15%43 766
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-1.87%43 715
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD0.00%43 050
