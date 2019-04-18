Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sterling Bancorp    STL

STERLING BANCORP

(STL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Sterling Bancorp for Potential Breaches Of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 11:25am EDT

NEW YORK, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP, a class action law firm dedicated to representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the board of directors of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL).

If you are a shareholder of Sterling Bancorp and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, free of charge, please visit us at:

http://pjlfirm.com/sterling-bancorp/

You may also contact Robert H. Lefkowitz, Esq. either via email at rl@pjlfirm.com or by telephone at 212-725-1000. One of our attorneys will personally speak with you about the case at no cost or obligation.

Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP is a law firm exclusively committed to representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty and other types of corporate misconduct. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://pjlfirm.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-purcell-julie--lefkowitz-llp-is-investigating-sterling-bancorp-for-potential-breaches-of-fiduciary-duty-by-its-board-of-directors-300834716.html

SOURCE Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STERLING BANCORP
11:25aPurcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Sterling Bancorp for Potential..
PR
04/08STERLING BANCORP : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
04/05STERLING BANCORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statemen..
AQ
04/05STERLING BANCORP : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results
PU
04/05STERLING BANCORP : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
03/18STERLING BANCORP : Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock
AQ
03/15Sterling Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock
GL
03/04STERLING BANCORP : Completes Acquisition of $495 Million in Commercial Loans and..
AQ
03/01STERLING BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
03/01Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition of $495 Million in Commercial Loans an..
GL
More news