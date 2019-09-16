Log in
Sterling Bancorp    STL

STERLING BANCORP

(STL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 09/16 04:10:00 pm
20.92 USD   -0.24%
04:11pSterling Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock
GL
08/02STERLING BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/29STERLING BANCORP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Sterling Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock

09/16/2019 | 04:11pm EDT

MONTEBELLO, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:  STL), the parent company of Sterling National Bank, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $16.25 per share ($0.40625 per each depositary share) on its 6.50% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred stock (NYSE: STLPRA). The dividend is payable October 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 27, 2019.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, whose principal subsidiary is Sterling National Bank, specializes in the delivery of service and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities we serve through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit the Sterling Bancorp website at www.sterlingbancorp.com. 

STERLING BANCORP CONTACT:
Luis Massiani, SEVP & Chief Financial Officer
845.369.8040

Sterling Bancorp
400 Rella Boulevard
Montebello, NY 10901-4243

T 845.369.8040
F 845.369.8255

http://www.sterlingbancorp.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
