Sterling Bancorp : Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock

Company Release - 9/16/2019 4:10 PM ET

MONTEBELLO, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL), the parent company of Sterling National Bank, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $16.25 per share ($0.40625 per each depositary share) on its 6.50% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred stock (NYSE: STLPRA). The dividend is payable October 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 27, 2019.



About Sterling Bancorp



Sterling Bancorp, whose principal subsidiary is Sterling National Bank, specializes in the delivery of service and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities we serve through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit the Sterling Bancorp website at www.sterlingbancorp.com.

STERLING BANCORP CONTACT:

Luis Massiani, SEVP & Chief Financial Officer

845.369.8040

Sterling Bancorp

400 Rella Boulevard

Montebello, NY 10901-4243



T 845.369.8040

F 845.369.8255



http://www.sterlingbancorp.com

Source: Sterling Bancorp