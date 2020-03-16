Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sterling Bancorp    STL

STERLING BANCORP

(STL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sterling Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 04:11pm EDT

MONTEBELLO, N.Y., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:  STL), the parent company of Sterling National Bank, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $16.25 per share ($0.40625 per each depositary share) on its 6.50% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred stock (NYSE: STLPRA). The dividend is payable April 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 27, 2020.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, whose principal subsidiary is Sterling National Bank, specializes in the delivery of service and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities we serve through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit the Sterling Bancorp website at www.sterlingbancorp.com.

STERLING BANCORP CONTACT:
Emlen Harmon, SVP – Director of Investor Relations
845.369.8040

Sterling Bancorp
400 Rella Boulevard
Montebello, NY 10901-4243

T 845.369.8040
F 845.369.8255

http://www.sterlingbancorp.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on STERLING BANCORP
04:11pSterling Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock
GL
03/02STERLING BANCORP : Announces New 20,000,000 Share Repurchase Authorization
AQ
02/28STERLING BANCORP : Announces New 20,000,000 Share Repurchase Authorization
AQ
02/28STERLING BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
01/31STERLING BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/29STERLING BANCORP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/27STERLING BANCORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statemen..
AQ
01/27Luis Massiani Promoted to President of Sterling National Bank
GL
01/23STERLING BANCORP : announces strong operating results for the fourth quarter of ..
AQ
01/22STERLING BANCORP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 043 M
EBIT 2020 607 M
Net income 2020 424 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,25%
P/E ratio 2020 5,74x
P/E ratio 2021 5,28x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,39x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,30x
Capitalization 2 490 M
Chart STERLING BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Sterling Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STERLING BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 24,64  $
Last Close Price 12,58  $
Spread / Highest target 123%
Spread / Average Target 95,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 74,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jack L. Kopnisky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard L. O'Toole Chairman
Luis Massiani Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Fernando Ferrer Independent Director
Navy E. Djonovic Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STERLING BANCORP-40.32%2 490
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.36%167 211
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.5.38%65 685
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK1.80%47 352
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-13.50%44 823
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)4.96%41 837
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group