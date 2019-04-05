Log in
Sterling Bancorp : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results

04/05/2019 | 04:33pm EDT

Sterling Bancorp to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results

Company Release - 4/5/2019 4:10 PM ET

MONTEBELLO, N.Y., April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL), the parent company of Sterling National Bank, today announced that it plans to release results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 after the market close on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

Jack Kopnisky, President and CEO of Sterling Bancorp, will host a teleconference and webcast on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the Company's results. Analysts, investors and interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast and view accompanying slides on the Company's website at www.sterlingbancorp.com or by dialing 888-220-8451, Conference ID # 6223029. A replay of the teleconference can be accessed through the Company's website.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, whose principal subsidiary is Sterling National Bank, specializes in the delivery of service and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit the Sterling Bancorp website at www.sterlingbancorp.com.

STERLING BANCORP CONTACT:
Luis Massiani, SEVP & Chief Financial Officer
845.369.8040

Sterling Bancorp
400 Rella Boulevard
Montebello, NY 10901-4243

T 845.369.8040
F 845.369.8255

http://www.sterlingbancorp.com

Source: Sterling Bancorp

Disclaimer

Sterling Bancorp published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 20:32:01 UTC
